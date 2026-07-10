The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jul 10, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons® and Crocs pair up for limited-edition Tims®-inspired collection - exclusive early access for Tims RewardsTM members starts July 12
"Tims fans love our exciting and cool merch drops on TimShop.ca and we're thrilled to be able to delight them again with this new Crocs collab – it's a perfect fit for fans of Tims and Crocs and just in time for summer," says Christie Song, Head of Retail for Tim Hortons.
- Wave of Registered Nurse Cuts Announced Across Ontario
The Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) is tracking the latest round of cuts to registered nurses (RNs), nurse practitioners and health-care professionals from Ontario health-care facilities, sounding the alarm on a tsunami of new cuts from across the province, worsening working conditions and leaving patients in a number of communities with less care.
- Subaru Announces Pricing of 2027 All-Electric Subaru Uncharted; Starting at $40,995 MSRP
The 2027 Subaru Uncharted emphasizes its usability and performance with clean, sporty lines, while retaining efficient packaging for up to five passengers. Up front, it features Subaru's electric-model lighting signature, shared with the 2027 Solterra and Trailseeker, with distinctive, weather-resistant headlamps and a six-star illuminated logo.
- Lightworks, Scotiabank, Sun Life and TELUS launch AI Consortium to jointly build critical AI control infrastructure in Canada
Lightworks, Scotiabank, Sun Life and TELUS today announced the launch of the AI Consortium, a trailblazing model bringing together some of Canada's largest and most regulated organizations to build and govern the critical infrastructure needed to implement artificial intelligence (AI) safely, responsibly and at enterprise scale.
- Axia Real Assets Submits Fully Financed, Non-Binding Offer, Supported by the REIT's Largest Unitholder, to Acquire All of the Units of Plaza Retail REIT at $5.28 Per Unit in Cash, Valuing the REIT at $1.23 Billion
The Proposed Purchase Price of $5.28 per Unit represented a 20.8% premium to the 90 day volume-weighted average price of the Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") as of the close of trading on June 8, 2026, the day Axia's offer was delivered to the Board. The Proposed Purchase Price also represented an approximately 19.5% premium to the closing trading price of the Units on June 8, 2026.
- A Letter to Fans from Larry Tanenbaum
My journey in sports began 30 years ago with a small ownership position in the Toronto Maple Leafs. Along the way, I had the privilege of working with many great professionals to achieve my vision of creating a world-class, multi-sport organization. Today, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment is exactly that.
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Nova Scotia
Charlene J. Moore, K.C., Chief Executive Officer for the Nova Scotia Legal Aid Commission in Halifax, is appointed a Judge of the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (Family Division) in Sydney. Justice Moore replaces Justice L.A. MacLeod-Archer (Sydney), who resigned effective May 31, 2025.
- P2 Gold: Gabbs Geotechnical Drilling Confirms Lucky Strike Zone Remains Open in All Directions
Since the start of the Program in October 2025, a total of 72 RC drill holes has been drilled, with 24 holes drilled at the Sullivan Zone and 48 holes drilled at the Lucky Strike Zone. The diamond drill completed 29 metallurgical and slope stability geotechnical holes and 10 exploration holes prior to being demobilized from site at the end of May.
- Destination Vancouver Looks to the Lasting Impact of FIFA World Cup 2026™
"Every year, Vancouver welcomes visitors from around the world. But being a Host City gave us something different. It gave us the opportunity to introduce Vancouver to millions of future visitors who may never have considered our city before," continued Chwin. "And Vancouver delivered a spectacular performance."
- Tim Hortons® Camp Day® is back on July 15 with 100% of all hot and iced coffee proceeds donated* to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!
"For nearly four decades, Camp Day has been a powerful reminder of what the Tim Hortons community can accomplish together. Every hot and iced coffee sold on July 15 goes directly toward helping youth from underserved communities discover their full potential – and last year, that led to an incredible $13 million raised," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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