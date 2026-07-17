The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jul 17, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- AGCO moves to suspend Kitchener convenience store Wholesale Smoke's lottery seller registration after prohibited products found, inspections obstructed
The sale of prohibited products--particularly after prior warnings--and the alleged obstruction of regulatory inspections raise serious concerns about whether the registration holder can meet that standard. The AGCO determined that a suspension was necessary as a result of the licensee's continued failure to follow rules and heed inspectors' warnings. AGCO inspectors cited the licensee for selling prohibited nicotine products and prohibited erectile dysfunction products at the retail location during a December 10, 2025 and again in a subsequent inspection on March 4, 2026.
- Henry Zavriyev Announces Major Redevelopment Milestones Across Leyad's National Portfolio
The updates span multiple provinces and demonstrate the company's proactive leasing strategy as it continues to reposition space, including former Hudson's Bay and Peavey Mart locations, while introducing new concepts designed to increase foot traffic and strengthen long-term asset performance. "Retail is evolving, and our responsibility is to stay ahead of that evolution," said Henry Zavriyev, Chief Executive Officer of Leyad. "Across our portfolio, we're bringing in the brands, experiences and services that today's consumers want while ensuring our shopping centres remain vibrant gathering places for the communities they serve."
- Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend Orla Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution in Connection with Proposed Business Combination with Equinox Gold
Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that independent proxy advisory firms, including Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), have recommended that shareholders of Orla ("Shareholders") vote FOR the special resolution (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving an arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 192 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, whereby Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold") will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orla in accordance with the arrangement agreement entered into by Orla and Equinox Gold dated May 12, 2026.
- GR Silver Reports Significant Drill Results at San Marcial: 21.9 m at 168 g/t Ag including 6.15 m at 447 g/t Ag in the SE Area
GR Silver Mining's President and CEO, Eric Zaunscherb, commented, "The results from two new resource expansion areas at San Marcial demonstrate the continued effectiveness of our 20,000-metre drilling program and reinforce our confidence in the exploration potential of both the Southeastern Extension and the Parallel Breccia. We look forward to further advancing these targets as we continue to better define and expand the mineralized system. As the program advances, new data will allow us to follow up on higher-grade features like the dilation zone intersected in Hole SMS26-04 in the SE Area, which returned 45.1 m estimated true width at 1,623 g/t Ag, including 8.25 m TW at 8,579 g/t Ag (see News Release dated May 19, 2026)."
- Unilumin Awarded EcoVadis Silver Medal, Ranking Among the Top 6% of Companies Worldwide for Sustainability Performance
On July 8, Unilumin was awarded the EcoVadis Silver Medal, one of the world's most recognized sustainability ratings, placing the company among the top 6% of all companies assessed globally. This achievement recognizes Unilumin's sustained efforts across the four key assessment areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement, reflecting the company's long-term commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices. On the product aspect, Unilumin integrates environmental considerations throughout the entire product lifecycle--from raw material sourcing to intelligent manufacturing.
- Tim Hortons® Camp Day® is back today with 100% of all hot and iced coffee proceeds donated* to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps!
"For nearly four decades, Camp Day has been a powerful reminder of what the Tim Hortons community can accomplish together. Every hot and iced coffee sold on July 15 goes directly toward helping youth from underserved communities discover their full potential – and last year, that led to an incredible $13 million raised," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "I want to thank our incredible restaurant owners, their members, and guests for their generosity year after year, and I encourage everyone to join us on Camp Day to help make a difference in the lives of young people who deserve every opportunity to succeed."
- METRO and FGF Brands Enter into a Strategic Partnership for Première Moisson's Commercial Bakery Manufacturing Operations
METRO Inc. (TSX: MRU) and FGF Brands (FGF), a Canadian company and a North American leader in bakery products, today announced a strategic partnership for the commercial bakery manufacturing operations of Première Moisson Group Inc., a subsidiary of METRO. As part of the transaction, FGF will acquire Première Moisson Group's production facility located in Baie-D'Urfé for a total consideration of $90 million. This transaction reflects METRO's ongoing commitment to focus its investments and resources on its core food and pharmaceutical retail and distribution operations, while simplifying its operating model through the support of a specialized partner.
- VIZSLA COPPER DRILLS 304.8 METERS OF 0.48% CUEQ AT THE THIRA DISCOVERY, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA "Our second drill program at the Poplar Project has significantly advanced our understanding of the system at the Thira target, where we are working to define a large-scale copper porphyry system," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chair and CEO. "We believe Thira represents only one part of a much larger system, with additional porphyry centres identified across the 8 km corridor that warrant further drilling. As we prepare to launch our next fully funded, two-rig drill program, we look forward to continuing to build on the momentum of this discovery with a total of nearly 20,000 meters of drilling at the project this year."
- Kia Canada introduces EV5 GT, available to order now
Continuing the design language introduced with the EV6 GT and EV9 GT, the EV5 GT receives the same neon accent treatment on the calipers, suede and synthetic leather seats, themed cluster, as well as the steering wheel-mounted GT-button for that thrilling drive experience. On the outside, exclusive to the GT are 20" alloy wheels on Michelin tires. The 81.4 kWh battery gets a boost to 302 horsepower and 354 lb ft of torque, allowing the GT model to deliver boldly on instantaneous performance off the line. Given this model has unique appeal, it is now available as a factory order from EV-certified Kia dealerships for those discerning customers.
- Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources completes fleet renewal with four Airbus H125 helicopters
Ordered in 2024, the new aircraft replace a previous fleet that entered service in 2016. The modernised fleet will support critical provincial missions, including wildfire response, search and rescue, aerial surveillance, and emergency and personnel transportation in remote areas. "Completing this fleet renewal gives Nova Scotia a modern, capable, and versatile fleet ready to support the critical work carried out by the Department of Natural Resources," said Dwayne Charette, President of Airbus Helicopters in Canada. "The H125 has proven itself in demanding environments across Canada, and we are grateful for Nova Scotia's continued confidence in Airbus to keep their crews equipped and ready to respond when communities and natural resources are at risk."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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