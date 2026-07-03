The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jul 03, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 3, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Recipe Restaurant Group Celebrates Opening of New Olive Garden Restaurant at Vaughan Mills
"The opening of the first Olive Garden restaurant in Ontario is a significant milestone for Recipe," said Frank Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer for Recipe Restaurant Group. "The response from the community to the opening has been incredible. Receiving over 6,000 applications allowed us to build an outstanding team of more than 250 members, representing a fantastic economic opportunity for the region. We're proud to bring Olive Garden's quality food, warm hospitality and exceptional value to Ontarians, and we can't wait to welcome guests to experience everything that makes the brand so special."
- xTool Launches O1 Omni Printer: The World's First All-in-One Desktop Printer for Virtually Any Material
This "print anything" capability is brought to life by a flexible, innovative dual-printhead architecture. Creators can configure the system for dual-UV printing to unlock advanced multi-layered effects and accelerated production speeds, or choose the hybrid UV + Fabric setup to master completely different mediums simultaneously. From printing intricate designs on wood, acrylic, glass, and metal to directly customizing apparel or generating complex UV DTF transfer decals, the O1 empowers users to print on virtually any surface imaginable.
- EQB completes acquisition of PC Financial and welcomes Galen G. Weston and Richard Dufresne to its Board of Directors
"Today, as we celebrate Canada Day, we mark a turning point for Canadian banking," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, EQB. "This is about scaling growth to elevate competition – bringing more choice, better value and rewards for everyday Canadians. The next chapter of EQB's evolution as Canada's Challenger Bank starts now." "It is a privilege to welcome Galen and Richard to the Board," said Mike Pedersen, Chair of the Board of Directors for EQB. "Their deep expertise leading one of the country's largest and most recognizable companies will be instrumental as EQB executes its focused growth strategy, scaling with purpose and discipline."
- Super Copper Defines Property-Scale and Structurally Controlled Copper-Gold System at the Castilla Project
The drone magnetic survey was completed at Castilla over the Company's claim package, with magnetic data processing, structural interpretation and three-dimensional modelling performed by APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX"). The first vertical derivative of the reduced-to-pole field ("1VD-RTP") sharpens near-surface magnetic edges and reveals the Project's structural backbone: a dominant northwest–southeast trend, consistent with the regional Atacama structural grain, cut by a northeast–east-northeast set of cross-structures. Where those two directions cross is exactly where the highest-grade samples sit.
- Thesis Gold & Silver Receives Confirmation of Substituted Impact Assessment Process for Lawyers-Ranch
Thesis Gold & Silver Inc. ("Thesis", or the "Company") (TSXV: TAU) (OTCQX: THSGF) (WKN: A422AH) is pleased to announce that it has received confirmation from the Government of Canada that the Impact Assessment ("IA") process for its 100% owned Lawyers-Ranch gold-silver project (the "Project") will be substituted to the Province of British Columbia ("BC"). As a result, BC's Environmental Assessment Office ("EAO") will conduct the IA for Lawyers-Ranch under the Environmental Assessment Act, SBC 2018, C.51 on behalf of the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada ("IAAC").
- BMO to Acquire Australia-Based Capital Markets Business of Euroz Hartleys Group, Strengthening Global Metals & Mining Leadership
The transaction will combine BMO's market-leading metals and mining franchise with one of Australia's premier equity distribution platforms and will create a truly integrated global capability for clients. Australia is among the most important centres for metals and mining capital formation worldwide, with a market comparable to Canada and growing influence across global markets. This strategic acquisition will enhance BMO's ability to serve clients where capital is forming, underscoring the importance of a scaled local presence.
- Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting
Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSXV: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on June 25, 2026. The five directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Mark Fields, Stuart Harshaw, Wayne Kirk, Myron G. Manternach and David Peat.
- NEVADA KING GRADUATES TO THE PREMIUM OTCQX BEST MARKET, ENHANCING VISIBILITY FOR U.S. INVESTORS
John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King, commented: "Trading on the OTCQX is a major milestone that directly supports our strategy to expand Nevada King's reach across North American capital markets. Completing our strategic share consolidation on May 7, 2026 was a key catalyst that allowed us to meet the financial and share price thresholds required for this premium tier." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NKG".
- Blue Moon Metals and Alpha Future Funds Announce Signing of Binding Agreement to Combine Holdings in the Sulitjelma Mining District, Norway
Blue Moon Metals Inc. ("Blue Moon" or the "Company") (TSXV: MOON) (NASDAQ: BMM) and Alpha Future Funds S.C.S. ("AFF") are pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of April 26, 2026, AFF's wholly-owned subsidiary, VMS Explorations AS ("VMS") and Blue Moon's wholly-owned subsidiary, Nye Sulitjelma Gruver AS ("NSG") have entered into a binding share purchase agreement ("SPA") to combine the two subsidiaries into a single entity. AFF is a private fund based in Luxembourg investing in innovative technologies and mining projects.
- Victor Dodig Begins Tenure as President and CEO of TELUS
"I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to an exciting next chapter in TELUS' growth," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of TELUS. "TELUS has a strong foundation across its networks, its people and the communities it serves. I want to thank Darren for his extraordinary leadership over 26 years in building that foundation and for his invaluable partnership through this management transition. I look forward to spending time with our team members, our customers and the investment community – to listen, to learn, and to build on that foundation by driving growth and delivering value to all our stakeholders with discipline and focus."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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