The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- "It's lawlessness: Alberta Retailers fear for their livelihoods and their safety"
Criminal groups profit from the buying and selling of illegal tobacco products. It's no secret that these crime groups are simultaneously trafficking drugs, humans, and weapons. During a recent incident in Red Deer in December 2022, as brought to light by an RDNewsNow article, two men were charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco, and fraud over $5000 following an investigation by AGLC last year which led to the seizure of an estimated $4.5 million of contraband tobacco.
- Centenary Celebrations for the Founder of Sahaja Yoga: Her Holiness Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi
In Canada, celebrations began with three classical Indian music programs in Vancouver, British Columbia. Commemorations will continue throughout the country, inviting the public to experience Sahaja Yoga meditation in free online and in-person programs and classes. Information about upcoming events will be published on our website when available (www.sahajayoga.ca).
- Frank D'Angelo, Canadian Businessman to run for Mayor of Toronto
I was born and raised in Toronto and had an Italian immigrant family upbringing, which like most people had its ups and downs and also made me the man I am today, for which I am thankful for. I thank the people of Toronto for accepting my father and mother with open arms when they immigrated from Italy. They raised a family here which gave us the most incredible opportunities. I have been blessed in my life to live in the greatest city in the world where I have been able to follow and live all of my dreams.
- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Fraser to announce updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding updates to immigration measures for Ukrainians in response to Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine.
- Tim Hortons new Everyday Drinkware Collection of stainless steel travel mugs takes your drinkware game to the next level
"The new Everyday Drinkware Collection brings a more modern, versatile design to Tim Hortons signature drinkware, giving Tims fans a fashion-forward option to complement our popular and classic drinkware line," said Jessica Snow, Vice President of Retail at Tim Hortons.
- WELL Health Reports Record Revenue Results for Q4 and Full Year 2022 and Provides Strong Growth Outlook for 2023
Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL commented, "We had an outstanding year, demonstrating strength across all our key operational and patient metrics and reflected continued elevated organic growth of 19% on a YoY basis. Our technology and IP rich virtual services segment continued to lead the way with 154% YoY growth which reflects both our SAAS services as well as our digital patient services businesses. Our record revenue and increasing patient visits are a testament to the Company's continued focus on delivering high quality, NPS (Net Promoter Score) leading, accessible and innovative healthcare solutions."
- Court appointment of receiver for First Swiss Mortgage Corp.
The Receiver was appointed upon court application by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA). FSRA brought the application on an urgent basis as a result of serious allegations of wrongdoing against First Swiss, made by various investors in the days leading to the court application. First Swiss is a mortgage brokerage and mortgage administrator licensed with FSRA.
- Sun Life Diabetes Prevention and Remission Clinic: 882 patients on the road to recovery in the past 4 years
Focusing on healthy lifestyle habits, the Clinic's goals are early detection of pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes, halting disease progression, and improving patients' metabolic health until they achieve remission. The Clinic's multidisciplinary program is unique in Canada and is supported by a team of medical staff that includes physicians, nurses, nutritionists, and kinesiologists.
- The Parent Company Expands Value Cannabis Offering with the Launch of New Cruisers Brand
"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Cruisers. Combining Fun Uncle and DELI, which are two of our most beloved and disruptive brands, Cruisers will continue to feature high-quality products at a competitive, value price point. In our retail locations, Cruisers will be the best priced offering in every category it plays in," said Troy Datcher, CEO & Chairman of the Board at The Parent Company.
- YMCA of Greater Toronto names Lesley Davidson new President & CEO
Lesley is an innovative, committed and collaborative leader who has dedicated the entirety of her career to the YMCA. Over the years, she has held increasingly senior roles, including Senior Vice President of Health & Fitness, Chief Operating Officer and now President & CEO. She will be the first woman to hold this position in the charity's 170-year history.
