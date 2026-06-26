The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jun 26, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The Cross-Country Adventure of a Lifetime Continues as 10 Teams Revealed for Season 12 of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA
Season 12 begins in spectacular fashion atop Whistler Mountain in British Columbia as the world-renowned destination celebrates its 60th anniversary. From the very first episode, racers are faced with one of the biggest twists in THE AMAZING RACE CANADA history when host Jon Montgomery surprises every team with an Express Pass – a game-changing advantage that dramatically shifts the strategy of the Race. The winning team of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA Season 12 receives OneKeyCash™ from Expedia to plan a trip around the world, a quarter of a million dollars, and the coveted title of THE AMAZING RACE CANADA champions.
- NÜTRL Vodka Soda Founders Make Strategic Investment in LOS SUNDAYS Tequila Ahead of 2026 Canadian Launch
For the Meehans, the move marks a return to the kind of category-defining brand-building that first established their reputation in the beverage industry. Paul and Melissa co-created NÜTRL Vodka Soda and grew it into Canada's #1 vodka soda before selling the business to Labatt Breweries of Canada (Anheuser-Busch InBev) in 2020. Since the acquisition, NÜTRL has become one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink brands in North America and the #2 Vodka Soda RTD in the United States. Through me&brands, Paul and Melissa partner with the next generation of beverage alcohol brands they believe have category-defining potential, such as Los Sundays Tequila.
- Jamieson Wellness Responds to Media Report
The Company confirms that, following an unsolicited inbound proposal to acquire the Company, its Board of Directors has initiated a process to enhance shareholder value and is in discussions with interested parties relating to a potential transaction. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any transaction, and if it does not, the Board of Directors remains committed to, and confident in, its current strategic plan. BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity have been engaged as financial advisors to the Company.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2026
Alex Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our focus on delivering on our customer promise through our Core + More strategy is driving strong momentum across our U.S. business, with improved traffic and ongoing growth in key categories such as food and packaged beverages; meanwhile, our teams are leaning into the strength and agility of our fuel supply chain as well as our global scale to capture opportunities across our network as market conditions evolve. Overall, the commitment and resilience of our teams is reinforcing the progress we are making in the business as we continue to win in the markets we serve."
- RATHDOWNEY: ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING
Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RTH) ("Rathdowney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 24,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of C$0.025 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000. The Common Shares issued are subject to applicable resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Private Placement under Canadian securities rules. The Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions including TSX Venture Exchange approval.
- Silvercorp Announces Filing of Updated Technical Reports
Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) announces that, further to its news release dated June 23, 2026 (the "Release"), it has filed an updated Technical Report ("GC Technical Report") titled "Technical Report on Gaocheng Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Guangdong Province, China for the Gaocheng Mine", prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43‑101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by SRK Consulting China Ltd ("SRK") with a Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource dated effective December 31, 2025. The Gaocheng underground Ag-Pb-Zn mine is located in Guangdong Province, China.
- Minco Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting
Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters outlined in the Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2026 (the "Information Circular") were approved by shareholders. The number of directors was set at three (3), and all director nominees were duly elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed.
- Minco Silver Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Minco Silver Corporation (the "Company" or "Minco Silver") (TSX: MSV) (OTCQX: MISVF) (WKN: A0ESX5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 18 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters outlined in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 22, 2026 (the "Information Circular") were approved by shareholders. The number of directors was set at four (4), and all director nominees were duly elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.
- Coors Light Celebrates Toronto Tempo WNBA Partnership with Limited-Edition "Tall Girl" Beer Can
"The partnership represents a shared commitment to championing women's sports and elevating the fan experience both inside the arena and across the country during this historic inaugural season," says Michelle Ramos, Senior Marketing Director, Global Brands, Molson Coors Beverage Company. "From our celebratory Tall Girl can to fan activations across the country, Coors Light is proud to be the beer that fans reach for as they celebrate women's basketball, and our new home team, the Toronto Tempo."
- Dye & Durham Announces CEO Transition
The Board of Directors has determined that, during this transitional phase, a sub-committee of the Board of Directors (the "Transformation Committee") will assume the duties and responsibilities of the Office of the CEO and provide executive leadership for the Company. The Transformation Committee is chaired by Tyler Proud and includes Mary Filippelli and Angela Zhang. During this phase, the Transformation Committee will work closely with the Company's executive leadership team to drive execution and accelerate key initiatives. The Board's search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer is underway.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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