The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Nov 21, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Edward Jones Canada Announces Intent to Acquire Fiduciary Trust Company of Canada
This transaction reinforces Edward Jones' ongoing commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth solutions to Canadians. Franklin Templeton's investment products have been a valued part of Edward Jones' client portfolios for decades. This acquisition honours that legacy and supports our shared focus on long-term client success.
- Alto and Cadence to begin outreach to steel industry in support of Toronto-Quebec City high-speed rail project
In the coming weeks, Alto and Cadence intend to meet with leaders across the Canadian steel industry to better understand current production capabilities, scaling potential, and opportunities for modernization. This engagement will help shape a procurement approach that prioritizes Canadian suppliers and strengthens domestic supply chain resilience.
- Worker pressure gets N.S. government to deliver financial mandate for long-term care
Public pressure from Unifor members who rallied and submitted nearly 1,000 letters to Nova Scotia MLAs were successful in getting the Houston government to deliver a financial mandate so bargaining could begin across long-term care units.
- WestJet expands global connectivity through Toronto and Halifax with six new international summer destinations
"With shorter flight durations, competitive pricing and seamless access to key European destinations and cultural hubs, WestJet is proud to call Halifax the airline's Atlantic gateway to Europe," continues von Hoensbroech. "These seasonal additions mark the most European destinations we have flown from Halifax."
- Vanguard Canada announces biggest fee cut in its history
"The verdict is in and Canadian investors and advisors are looking for well-constructed portfolios that are enduring, low-cost and offer broad diversification," added Mr. D'Angelo. "Lowering fees on one-quarter of our investment lineup reflects our view that investment costs matter and that even small savings can make a big difference over time, when it comes to your portfolio."
- DeFi Technologies Announces Leadership Transition: Olivier Roussy Newton Resigns as CEO and Chairman; Co-Founder Johan Wattenström Appointed as Successor
Mr. Wattenström is a seasoned entrepreneur and executive with nearly two decades of experience at the intersection of digital assets, trading, and financial infrastructure. He co-founded Valour, DeFi's European ETP platform, and has been instrumental in shaping the Company's product strategy, trading architecture, and global exchange relationships since inception.
- Announcing the 2025 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Winners
Fifty-eight top organizations and 11 high-performance leaders from across Canada have been named the 2025 winners of the Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired Chief People and Culture Officer™ (CPCO) Awards.
- IKEA launches new smart home range with 21 Matter-compatible products
"This launch is about making the smart home experience better and broader. We're upgrading our most-appreciated products while also adding new ones to solve even more everyday challenges. Our focus has been on keeping things simple from setup to daily use, so it's easy for people to start, use and grow a smart home", says Stjepan Begic, Product Developer at IKEA of Sweden
- The Royal Canadian Mint's Opulence Collection Returns With Platinum and Gold Coins Featuring Yellow Diamonds From Canada's World-Renowned Ekati Diamond Mine
The Royal Canadian Mint's Opulence Collection, a luxurious offering of rare precious metal coins blending the world of fine jewelry and numismatic art, dazzles once again with pure gold and platinum creations adorned with rare fancy yellow diamonds sourced from the renowned Ekati Diamond Mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.
- Canada's wheelchair curling team nominated for Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games
Canada will compete in the mixed team tournament, where it will be aiming for a sixth consecutive podium appearance (three gold, two bronze). Canada is the only nation to have medalled in each wheelchair curling competition since the sport made its debut at the Torino 2006 Paralympic Winter Games.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article