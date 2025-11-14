The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- The INX Digital Company, Inc. Announces Successful Closing of Transaction with Republic
Pursuant to the Arrangement, former INX shareholders are entitled to receive US$0.1328 in cash per Share and one contingent value right (each, a "CVR"), subject to any applicable withholding taxes. Each CVR entitles the holder thereof to an additional cash payment of US$0.1063 per CVR on December 11, 2026. In addition, at 7:00 a.m. (ET) on November 11, 2025 (the "Cut-Off Date"), trading of the INX Token will be temporarily halted, and all open trade orders will be cancelled. Trading of the INX Token is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. (ET).
- Federal Budget: Ottawa Considering Cuts to Correctional Officers' Pensions
The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC–CSN) is expressing deep concern following last week's release of the federal budget by the Carney government. In addition to announcing cuts of up to 15% to Correctional Service Canada's (CSC) operating budget over three years -- amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars -- the government is proposing to restructure federal employees' pension plans in order to "achieve savings." In other words, at the expense of workers.
- The Woodbridge Company Limited Appoints Michael Medline as President and Chief Executive Officer
"Michael Medline is a proven leader, known for his exceptional stewardship and disciplined management," said David Thomson, Co-Chair of Woodbridge. "Michael's obsession with culture and commitment to long-term value creation make him the ideal candidate to build upon the success of Woodbridge. We are delighted for him to lead the organization forward." Mr. Medline commented, "I am incredibly honoured to join Woodbridge. It is a privilege to lead an organization with such a distinguished history and a deep commitment to sustainable growth. I look forward to working with the Thomson Family and the Woodbridge team."
- Tim Hortons® honours veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members with a free hot beverage on Remembrance Day
Tim Hortons restaurant owners across the country are proud to offer a free hot beverage to veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members on Nov. 11 in recognition of Remembrance Day. "Every year on Nov. 11, Tim Hortons restaurant owners proudly welcome local veterans and Canadian Armed Forces members into their restaurants to offer a free hot beverage as a gesture of appreciation for their service and sacrifice," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. "This year, we're honoured to once again continue that tradition as Canadians come together to reflect on the courage and dedication of those who serve our country."
- Air Transat Adds Dakar and Reykjavik to its 2026 Summer Program
The exclusive service to Dakar will be offered from June 17 to October 21, 2026, with two flights per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. This responds to strong demand from the Senegalese diaspora and paves the way for booming cultural and beach tourism. Flights to Reykjavik will be available from June 16 to September 27, 2026, with up to two flights per week on Tuesdays and Sundays. This allows passengers to experience Iceland's spectacular landscapes, hot springs, and outdoor activities.
- ECN Capital enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Warburg Pincus
"We are very pleased to enter into this Transaction with the Purchaser Group, which is experienced, committed, and well-capitalized, to support ECN Capital's continued growth as a private company," said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital. "Since our 2023 strategic review, we have focused on maximizing shareholder value, and we believe this Transaction provides compelling certainty of value and liquidity at an attractive premium."
- DeFi Technologies Announces Shareholder Call to Discuss Q3 2025 Financial Results
DeFi Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (the "Company" or "DeFi Technologies") (Nasdaq: DEFT) (CBOE CA: DEFI) (GR: R9B), a financial technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance ("DeFi"), today announced it will hold a shareholder call on Friday, November 14, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EST to discuss its financial performance for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. The call will follow the release of the Company's Q3 2025 financial statements before market open on Friday, November 14, 2025.
- Inaugural First Nations Investment Forum Announces Final Program
The First Nations Investment Forum (FNIF) has unveiled its final program for the inaugural national conference, confirming an exceptional lineup of leaders, investors, and industry experts who are shaping the future of First Nations economic ownership in Canada. Co-presented by Horizon Seven and Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation, the event will bring together First Nation governments, investors, and industry partners to advance Indigenous ownership in major projects. FNIF runs December 8–10, 2025, at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver, featuring keynote speakers, investment presentations, and expert panels.
- Big League Food Company Announces Major Expansion, Accelerating Path to $100M Revenue Milestone
This accelerated growth demonstrates the power of BLFC's platform strategy: acquiring beloved independent brands and providing the capital, infrastructure, and operational expertise to scale them into regional champions. This model allows brands to grow rapidly while maintaining strong financial performance and the deep community roots that customers value. This organic expansion will bring BLFC's corporate-owned unit count to 38 stores and is projected to drive system-wide revenue to over $70 million. This performance puts the company firmly on track to achieve its $100 million revenue milestone by 2028.
- ATCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2025 EARNINGS
ATCO Ltd. (ATCO or the Company) today announced third quarter 2025 adjusted earnings (1) of $103 million ($0.92 per share), which were $12 million ($0.11 per share) higher compared to $91 million ($0.81 per share) in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter 2025 earnings attributable to Class I and Class II Shares reported in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS earnings) were $85 million ($0.76 per share) compared to $93 million ($0.83 per share) in the third quarter of 2024.
