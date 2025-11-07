The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Pizza Pizza Salutes an Unforgettable Season with Free Pizza for All
"This is a super memorable moment for Canadian baseball and pizza fans," said Adrian Fuoco, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Pizza Limited. "We wanted to share in Vladdy Jr.'s success and give back across our country. What better way to do that than with free pizza?"
- Mary Brown's Chicken Serves Up Big Value for National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day
"Our Big Mary is the perfect way to celebrate National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day," says Kala Patel, Vice President, Marketing, MBI Brands. "It has earned its place as one of Canada's most beloved fried chicken sandwiches, and this year, we're giving everyone a reason to enjoy it again--or try a new spicy favourite--at a price that's hard to beat."
- Cadillac Fairview Lights Up the Holiday Season with Festive Experiences for the Whole Family
This holiday season, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is transforming its shopping centres into vibrant, must-visit destinations filled with holiday cheer. With a deep commitment to community support, immersive décor, and exciting entertainment, CF invites families and friends across the region to come together and celebrate the most magical time of the year.
- Coeur Announces Acquisition of New Gold to Create a New, All North American Senior Precious Metals Producer
The addition of New Gold's two Canadian mines results in a combined company with seven North American operations generating $3 billion of expected EBITDA and $2 billion of expected free cash flow in 2026 from production of approximately 20 million ounces of silver, 900,000 ounces of gold and 100 million pounds of copper
- Verdera Energy Announces Go-Public Transaction with POCML 7 Inc. and Brokered $20 Million Financing to Advance its Significant Uranium Resources in the United States
The Proposed Transaction will be structured as a three-cornered amalgamation, plan of arrangement or other structure based on the advice of the parties' respective advisers and taking into account various securities, tax, operating and other considerations.
- First-of-its-kind Tim Hortons pop-up merch store is now open at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre through to the end of the holiday shopping season
Shoppers at the TimShop pop-up store will have the chance to experience some of the most popular TimShop.ca merchandise in person, along with this year's limited-edition holiday collection featuring a range of sweaters, festive pajamas for the family, and other giftable items for Tims fans and tourists shopping for quintessentially Canadian souvenirs.
- Ovintiv Completes Portfolio Transformation with Agreement to Acquire NuVista Energy Ltd. and Planned Divestiture of Anadarko Assets
To fund a portion of the cash proceeds for the transaction, the Company has temporarily paused its share buyback program for two quarters. Ovintiv's bolt-on acquisition activity has effectively been paused until the share buyback program has resumed. The Company's base dividend is expected to remain unchanged.
- Tangerine and Engine by Starling sign agreement to provide next generation banking for millions of Canadians
This announcement follows Engine's expansion into the North American market to support its global growth and to develop new capabilities. Tangerine will benefit from a dedicated Engine team in Toronto consisting of product, delivery and technical specialists, who will now collaborate to deliver a refreshed suite of digital features and services.
- Pierre St-Laurent Appointed President & CEO of Empire Company Limited
"What an incredible honour to lead Empire's 129,000 teammates and to continue to build upon the foundation of success that we have created together," said Mr. St-Laurent. "I have been fortunate to work with so many talented colleagues over the years and I am inspired by what we can achieve together in the years to come, for our customers, our teammates and the communities we serve."
- goeasy Ltd. Reports Results for the Third Quarter
goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading consumer lenders focused on delivering a full suite of financial services to Canadians with near to non-prime credit scores, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
