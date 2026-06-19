The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jun 19, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Hanwha Ocean Signs Strategic Memorandum of Understanding with Kanata Clean Power for Proposed Floating LNG Project in Canada
The proposed Kanata LNG project remains subject to numerous approvals and conditions, including environmental assessments, engagement with Indigenous communities, regulatory approvals and the negotiation and execution of definitive commercial agreements.
- Greatness Returns: The A&W Root Beer® Float is Back
The Canadian legend is making a long-awaited comeback. Yes, it's official, A&W's iconic Root Beer Float is back for a limited time to kick off the hot summer season. It marks the return of a ritual Canadians know and love: slowing down, leaning in and savouring every frosty sip.
- Hydro One seeks approval from the Ontario Energy Board to build the Durham Kawartha Power Line
Through Hydro One's First Nation Equity Partnership Model, proximate First Nations will have the opportunity to invest in a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project. Together, Hydro One and the First Nations will continue to collaborate on the planning, development and construction of the line.
- BTG Critical Infrastructure Co-Invest LP I Acquires Stephenville International Airport, Establishing Strategic Atlantic Canadian Infrastructure Platform
The acquisition represents a transformational investment in one of Canada's most differentiated aviation and industrial infrastructure assets and reflects BTG's commitment to advancing the strategic importance of Atlantic Canada within global trade, logistics, aviation, energy and defence sectors.
- Concept Study Identifies Potential Refining Pathway at Shaakichiuwaanaan to Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate
PMET Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "PMET") (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to report on initiatives to develop value-added lithium chemical products at its 100%-owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Project (the "Project"), located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada.
- Arizona Metals Announces Filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kay Mine Project Preliminary Economic Assessment
Readers are encouraged to read the PEA Technical Report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks that relate to the Mineral Resource, Mineral Reserve, and life of mine plan. The PEA Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.
- Health Canada approves ZEPBOUND® as the first-ever obstructive sleep apnea medication in Canada for adults living with obesity
The most common type of sleep apnea is obstructive sleep apnea, which happens when the upper airway gets blocked during sleep. Often, the blockage happens when the soft tissue in the back of the throat collapses and closes during sleep. Relaxed throat muscles, a narrow airway, a large tongue or extra fatty tissue in the throat can also block the airway.i
- Zellers Leans Into Nostalgia With 25 Ft. Inflatable Zeddy Bear, the Introduction of the Zellers Diner on Wheels, Return of Kiddie Rides, and More
As part of the Toronto opening celebrations, Zellers will introduce the Zellers Diner on Wheels - a nostalgic food truck concept inspired by the beloved Zellers restaurant experience. The pop-up diner will appear during opening weekends at future new store launches across Canada, beginning with the Toronto opening weekend at 80 Orfus Rd.
- Canada Post celebrates Indigenous leaders in sport with fifth annual stamp release
Launching in honour of National Indigenous Peoples Day, this three-stamp issue is the fifth set in this series. The stamps were unveiled today at the Calgary Public Library - Central with Chief Wilton Littlechild, Edward Lennie's son Hans Lennie, and a video message from Bryan Trottier.
- Hyundai Hope on Wheels helps kids' dreams come true at the FIFA World Cup 2026™
At the Hyundai Canada booth, Joseph was surprised with tickets to attend Canada's opening match alongside his father, bringing him closer than ever to the game that carried him through his toughest fight. It was a dream come true for a young boy who had become one of team Canada's biggest fans.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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