The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jun 12, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Guild Wars 3, Modern Evolution of the MMORPG, Announced at Summer Game Fest for PC and PlayStation 5
Critically-acclaimed game development studio ArenaNet® tonight announced Guild Wars 3™, the third entry in the legendary and beloved Guild Wars® MMORPG franchise and their first new game since 2012. The game will release globally on PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, marking the first time a Guild Wars game will appear on home consoles. The first beta test is scheduled for fall of 2027. The official debut trailer features the first in-engine gameplay footage and can be viewed HERE. The first concept art and other assets are hosted at the Guild Wars 3 official press kit.
- ARRAS MINERALS DRILLS 935.9M GRADING 0.71% CUEQ FROM SURFACE INCLUDING 214.9M GRADING 1.42% CUEQ STARTING AT 162.1M DEPTH FROM THE BEREZSKI NORTH PORPHYRY TARGET, ELEMES PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN
Berezski North consists of two interrelated mineralized zones, a near-surface, high-grade breccia zone, underlain by a large porphyry system. The breccia zone has been defined over more than a 600m strike length and remains open to the NW and SE. It consists of sulphide and quartz-tourmaline cemented andesite breccias with patchy and disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite, tetrahedrite and minor enargite. The underlying porphyry occurs in potassic altered diorites and mineralization is found as zones of intense sheeted veining with localized brecciation, and disseminations.
- For National Donut Day, Tim Hortons® is giving Canadians a chance to win $10,000 and a trip to the Tims® Test Kitchen for the best donut idea
"At Tim Hortons, we've been passionate about our donuts since 1964, so National Donut Day is always a big deal for us," says Chef Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation for Tim Hortons. "Canadians are incredibly creative and passionate about our baked goods – we can't wait to see the delicious donuts they come up with this year. From bold flavours to fun twists on Tims classics, this contest is all about giving guests the chance to help inspire a future Tims donut."
- IsoEnergy Commences 8,000 Metre Summer Drill Program at the Larocque East Project, Athabasca Basin
Hurricane hosts a current Mineral Resource of 48.6 Mlb U3O8 at 34.5% U3O8 Indicated, and 2.7 Mlb U3O8 at 2.2% U3O8 Inferred (see "Qualified Person Statement" below). The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure, located approximately 40 km northwest of the McClean Lake mill, and features relatively shallow mineralization at approximately 325 m depth, supporting efficient exploration and future development optionality. The Deposit is located on the Larocque Trend, an important regional structure that also hosts other notable high-grade occurrences including those on Cameco and Orano's Dawn Lake joint venture.
- Wild BC Salmon Season Opens June 9 Amid Strongest Fraser River Sockeye Forecast Since 2018
The opening marks the start of a season generating renewed optimism throughout the industry. Forecasts are stronger than they have been in years, including an estimated 7.5 million Fraser River sockeye expected to return in 2026, marking the largest forecast return since 2018. As fresh Wild BC Salmon begins arriving at seafood retailers, fish markets, and restaurant menus across the province, chefs and hospitality operators are preparing to showcase one of BC's most celebrated seasonal ingredients as British Columbia welcomes visitors from around the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™ events.
- CIBC to launch first-ever Canadian Depositary Receipt tied to a newly public company
Today, CIBC announced its intention to list a SpaceX Canadian Depositary Receipt ("CDR") on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), with trading expected to begin on June 12, 2026. With this addition, CIBC will now offer 132 CDRs across six countries. First introduced to investors nearly five years ago, CDRs make it easy to access many of the world's largest companies in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide affordable access to global stocks while helping mitigate currency risk.
- U.S. GoldMining Provides Updates on the 2026 Exploration Program and District Infrastructure Catalysts at its 100% Owned Whistler Project, Alaska
Tim Smith, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. GoldMining commented: "We are pleased to report that our 2026 exploration program is ahead of schedule and on budget. Drill site preparation is actively underway, and we look forward to turning the drills in the coming weeks. Despite the recent volatility in global markets since the release of our Whistler PEA in early March, we remain highly confident in our ability to build upon the Project's already strong economic and resource fundamentals through active exploration and systematic de-risking.
- FMS CAPITAL TRUST COMPLETES THE PURCHASE OF FIVE SELF-STORAGE PROPERTIES IN ONTARIO
Together, the facilities comprise roughly 200,000 square feet of net rentable area spread across over 1,500 storage units. Each property is well situated within its local community in Southern Ontario. The portfolio offers a varied mix of traditional drive-up and indoor climate-controlled units, with outdoor parking available at select sites. The facilities will be integrated into the Forum Make Space operating platform, which manages a growing network of self-storage properties across Canada. The acquisition expands the Trust's presence in Ontario and adds immediate scale through a portfolio of established, income-producing self-storage assets.
- FOOTLAB COMES TO CANADA: World's First AI-Powered Soccer Franchise to Open at White Oaks Mall, London, Ontario
FOOTLAB World – the world's first football franchise powered by AI and performance technology - is bringing its groundbreaking experience to Canada, with its first Canadian location set to open at White Oaks Mall in London, Ontario. The new venue will become a cornerstone of the highly anticipated transformation of the former Hudson's Bay space, joining IKEA and a host of exciting new destinations as part of the mall's bold reimagining. FOOTLAB World is owned by global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Portuguese football legend Rui Costa, and 7EGEND, the technology and digital innovation company behind the creation and development of all FOOTLAB experiences.
- Engineered Mineral Hydrogen Emerges as Next Major Energy Disruption Opportunity Amid Explosive Global Demand
One attractive aspect for investors in this field is the potential cost-effectiveness. Experts believe that engineered or natural hydrogen could eventually become one of the most cost-efficient forms of clean hydrogen due to the earth's natural gas production capabilities, reducing the need for extensive industrial energy inputs. The global hydrogen market is expected to see significant growth, reaching approximately $66.5 billion by 2034 from $21.7 billion in 2026, driven by increasing industrial demand, transportation, AI-driven data centers, and energy storage applications.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article