The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 22, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Global Atomic Reports on the Announcement by Niger to terminate Military Cooperation with the United States
Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO commented, "With the situation in Niger being fluid, in addition to current advanced discussions with project lenders, the Company is also pursuing other financing strategies to meet its project funding requirements. Given strong third-party interest in Global Atomic's high-grade uranium project and our plans for near-term production, there are many groups interested in funding the Dasa Project. The Company will assess these options, monitor events in Niger and keep shareholders appraised."
- This May, The Formula 1® Exhibition Makes North American Debut in Toronto
The all-new F1® Exhibition opens May 3, 2024 and will run until early summer at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto, one of the city's leading exhibition locations. Boasting a wide range of exclusive contributions from the sport's most legendary teams and personalities, highlights will include iconic Formula 1® race cars from different eras as well as never-seen-before artifacts and video material. For the first time, visitors can also experience what it's like to get behind the wheel of an F1® car in the state-of-the-art simulators using official F1® gaming equipment.
- RECONAFRICA ENGAGES FTB CAPITAL INC. TO ENHANCE INVESTOR AWARENESS
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces that it has engaged the services of FTB Capital Inc. ("FTB") to conduct investor awareness, advertising and marketing activities by distributing public information provided by the Company regarding the Company's business to various media outlets (the "Publishing Agreement"). The Publishing Agreement is valid until December 31, 2024, commencing March 18, 2024. FTB will be paid a fee of US$995,000 for its services.
- BMO Announces Exclusive Partnership with Shell Canada to Offer Customers Greater Savings on Fuel Purchases
The partnership helps customers make financial progress by providing more savings opportunities on day-to-day expenses as Canadians look for increased value from their reward programs. According to recent insights from the BMO Real Financial Progress Index, Canadians reported increased concern about the cost of living (60 per cent), inflation (57 per cent) and their overall financial situation (39 per cent) in the last three months, underscoring the value of more savings opportunities. This fuel discount is in addition to all other benefits that BMO customers would earn when they purchase fuel at Shell, including any credit card rewards, AIR MILES Reward Miles, and special offers.
- Simons Opens Doors to New Location In Halifax
The new 56,000 square foot location at the Halifax Shopping Centre represents an investment of over $20 million, and 150 new jobs in the region. "What a pleasure it is to become part of the Halifax community and to establish ourselves in this inspiring, warm and dynamic market. Our team is ready to welcome people from the Maritimes, and we're confident that Simons Halifax will become an important destination for customers to discover inspiring products," says Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons.
- Pulp mill acquisition by Calgary rail company sets stage for world-scale industrial hub
"This exciting multi-phased, multi-year development provides a much-needed solution to meet changing logistics and supply chains needs across multiple industries and sectors in Western Canada and beyond." said Jarrett Zielinski, President & CEO of Buffalo. "Phase 1 is just the beginning. The features on this site provide boundless opportunity to support the industrial growth forecast for the region." With an estimated $50+ million capital investment, the first phase of development is anticipated to relieve energy industry bottlenecks impacting industrial participants in Northeast BC and Northwest Alberta regions.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES ITS RESULTS FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2024
For its third quarter ended February 4, 2024, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announces net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Corporation of $623.4 million, representing $0.65 per share on a diluted basis, compared with $737.4 million for the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2023, representing $0.73 per share on a diluted basis. The results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 were affected by pre-tax acquisition costs of $5.6 million and by a pre-tax net foreign exchange gain of $5.4 million.
- 1600 McGill teaching assistants could be on strike for the end of term
In the midst of negotiating their collective agreement, McGill 1600 teaching assistants have just voted 87% in favor of an eight-week strike bank, with a record turnout that could affect the end of the university semester. In bargaining since September for the renewal of their collective agreement, the union is demanding a substantial pay raise to offset the rising cost of living and catch up with the average salary of teaching assistants in the rest of the U15 Group of Canadian Research Universities, which includes the University of Toronto, Queen's University, McMaster University and the University of British Columbia.
- MARCH 21 - WORLD DOWN SYNDROME DAY "ASSUME THAT I CAN"
For World Down Syndrome Day on March 21 the Canadian Down Syndrome Society (CDSS), in partnership with CoorDown, is launching an international awareness campaign called "Assume That I Can". The campaign is a global call to action to put an end to prejudice and support the potential of each person with Down syndrome, by flipping the script on the stereotypes, biases, and low expectations they face that can negatively affect their lives. These prejudices can represent an often-impassable boundary capable of limiting their ambitions, as well as opportunities at school, in the workplace, in sports, in their communities, friendships and romantic relationships.
- Crescent Point Plans Name Change to Veren
"Our new name and logo represent the culmination of our remarkable transformation over the last several years and better reflect the notable improvements we have made to our business," said Craig Bryksa, President and CEO of Crescent Point. The name Veren combines the Latin word for 'truth' – veritas – and 'energy'. The Company will formally adopt the new name and visual identity upon receiving all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals. The Company's common shares will begin trading on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol 'VRN', shortly after shareholder approval is received, with further details to be provided at a later date.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article