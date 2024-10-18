The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Alignvest Student Housing REIT to be Acquired by Forum REIIF, Creating the Leading Owner and Developer of Purpose-Built Student Accommodations in Canada
Alignvest Student Housing Inc. ("ASH") is pleased to announce that it has entered into definitive agreements with Forum Asset Management ("Forum") for the acquisition of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust ("ASH REIT") by Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund ("Forum REIIF") for a total purchase price of $1.686 billion payable in cash and units of Forum REIIF, a substantial premium to ASH REIT's current net asset value.
- Now Available in Canada: Tactacam's Defend Cellular Camera for Property Surveillance
"After a successful launch in the U.S., we're excited to expand this offering to our Canadian customers, ensuring business and property owners across North America have access to our technology," said Kelly Hover, Chief Experience and Marketing Office. "We recognize the unique challenges our customers face in securing assets in remote areas or places without Wi-Fi. With Defend, they can have peace of mind knowing that their property is protected with the most advanced cellular camera technology available for simple security anytime and anywhere."
- Privately-held for decades, rare Emily Carr watercolour heads to Audain Art Museum in Whistler
The Audain Art Museum announced today the acquisition of an exceptional historical watercolour painting by revered Canadian artist, Emily Carr. Held for many years in private collections, War Canoes, Alert Bay, circa 1908, was unveiled alongside another painting of the same name at a ceremony in Vancouver. The newly acquired watercolour on paper was paired with an iconic oil on canvas from the Museum's Permanent Collection, signifying the extraordinary reunion of two closely-related Carr masterworks, more than one hundred years after they were first painted.
- Incyte Announces Health Canada Approval of OPZELURA® (ruxolitinib) Cream for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis (AD) and Nonsegmental Vitiligo
"Up until this point, we've had very limited options for vitiligo treatment. Health Canada's approval of OPZELURA marks a critical milestone and step forward in supporting Canadians with vitiligo," said Dr. Harvey Lui, Professor, Department of Dermatology & Skin Science at the University of British Columbia. "As a dermatologist who sees the impact of vitiligo of patients and their families first-hand, I'm excited to be able to offer patients this completely new treatment option and approach."
- Breaking the Ice: e.l.f. Cosmetics Partners Up with Toronto Maple Leafs
"Partnering with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the most globally recognized hockey team, was a natural extension of our commitment to inclusivity," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. "45% of the Leafs' fan base is female and the EYES.LEAFS.FACE. campaign allows us to connect with these incredible women in a way that's rarely been done before. We love creating unique, tailored experiences that resonate with them directly."
- Auto thieves target Atlantic Canada as claims soar across region
"Atlantic Canada is in the midst of an auto theft crisis and without action it will only get worse," added Dean. "We need provincial governments to work swiftly with the federal government to implement the recommendations in the national action plan. Specifically, we need investments in Atlantic ports to make it more difficult to export stolen vehicles. We also need the Atlantic provinces to provide more resources for inter-agency law enforcement that's focused on auto theft."
- Electricity Demand in Ontario to Grow by 75 per cent by 2050
The accelerated pace of demand growth in this year's forecast is primarily attributed to the industrial sector, which includes additional electric vehicle supply chain manufacturing; and energy-intensive data centres, a trend that is quickly emerging around the world to support the proliferation of artificial intelligence. An increasing population and focus on electrification are other factors continuing to escalate electricity demand across the province.
- A&W's Masala Veggie Burger rolls out nationwide due to record-breaking demand!
"Our purpose at Nanak Foods is to bring together communities who share the same love for food," says Gurpreet Arneja, President of Nanak Foods. "We are excited to partner up with A&W for the Masala Veggie Burger in helping to share the South Asian flavours to a wider Canadian market. As a South Asian Canadian business, we love to see brands like A&W be more innovative and expand their menu items with the growing taste of Canadians, giving guests access to flavours from across the world."
- Cedar Leaf Capital, Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer, has received regulatory approval to begin operations
Cedar Leaf Capital, Canada's first majority Indigenous-owned investment dealer, announced plans to open its doors later this month to foster greater Indigenous participation in Canada's capital markets. The partnership between Scotiabank, Nch'ḵay̓ Development, Des Nedhe Group, and Chippewas of Rama First Nation, first announced in February 2024, has received all required regulatory approvals.
- Prop Tech Startup Lamarr.AI Raises $1.1 Million in Pre-seed Funding to Bring Disruptive Building Diagnostics Technology to Market
"The interest from real estate companies in what we've built has been incredibly rewarding after perfecting the technology for nearly a decade in our lab," said Tarek Rakha, CEO of Lamarr.AI and Associate Professor at Georgia Tech's School of Architecture. "We are leveraging advances in drones, thermal imaging, and AI to autonomously detect building defects at scale, and with unprecedented accuracy. This innovation is enabling property owners to address faults before they become expensive headaches or environmentally unsustainable threats."
