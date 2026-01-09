The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Going‑Private Transaction with Crestpoint Real Estate Investments Limited Partnership and Minto Group
"We have great confidence in the high-quality, well-located portfolio we have built, however capital markets constraints have hindered our ability to achieve our long-term growth objectives," said Jonathan Li, President and CEO of the REIT. "This transaction provides Trust Unitholders with near-term liquidity at a significant premium to the current trading price at a time when the operating environment is challenging and the capital markets remain sub-optimal for the Canadian multi-family sector. This is a strong result for all stakeholders."
- Instar Acquires Groupe Somavrac to Support Continued Growth
Instar is acquiring the entirety of the Somavrac group, including all 12 subsidiaries, while maintaining the Company's head office in Trois-Rivières, as well as its 500 employees in Québec and Ontario. The partnership between Somavrac and Instar honours the legacy of the Paquin family by ensuring the Company remains Québec-rooted, Canadian-owned, and guided by a long-term stewardship mindset.
- ACT ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF STRYKER DIRECTIONAL, EXPANDING PRESENCE IN THE SOUTHERN UNITED STATES
Stryker, founded in 2010 and based in Conroe, Texas, is a well-established directional drilling services provider with a highly experienced management team and a strong operating history across the Southern United States. In 2025, Stryker averaged approximately 17 active jobs per operating day, including work utilizing RSS technology. Stryker's existing management team will lead the business, ensuring continued strong customer service and long-term alignment with ACT shareholders.
- Aritzia Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results
Net revenue increased 42.8% to $1.04 billion, compared to $728.7 million in Q3 2025, or increased 41.6% on a constant currency2 basis, driven by strong comparable sales growth and the Company's new and repositioned boutiques. Comparable sales2 increased 34.3%, as all channels and all geographies generated positive double-digit growth. This was driven by exceptional demand for the Company's Fall/Winter assortment, supported by the Company's digital initiatives and its strategic marketing investments.
- Minto Group and Crestpoint to Form New Partnership and Announce Take-Private Transaction of Minto Apartment REIT
As part of the Transaction, Crestpoint will acquire all of the outstanding trust units of the REIT, other than trust units held directly or indirectly by Minto and certain senior officers (the "Retained Interest Holders"), for $18.00 per trust unit in cash. The Transaction is valued at approximately $2.3 billion, including the assumption of net debt and the trust units of the REIT controlled by the Retained Interest Holders and the class B limited partnership units of Minto Apartment Limited Partnership held by Minto and certain affiliates.
- Randstad Canada : Most In-Demand Jobs for 2026
As artificial intelligence, new technologies, and labour market shifts accelerate faster than ever, Randstad Canada releases its annual ranking of the Top 15 Most In-Demand Jobs for 2026. This benchmark report helps job seekers understand market trends and supports organizations in planning their workforce needs. "This ranking confirms an underlying trend: technology does not replace humans, it enhances relational and strategic roles," emphasizes Patrick Poulin, President and CEO of Randstad Canada.
- Pary Bell Appointed CEO of TVO
After an extensive search, TVO Media Education Group (TVO) Board Chair Chris Day today announced the appointment of Pary Bell as the agency's next CEO. "Pary's rich background in digital media, his experience leading omni-channel strategies, and his passion for learning make him the ideal leader for TVO at this important time in our evolution," Mr. Day said. "I look forward to working with him as we continue to serve learners of all ages, throughout Ontario's education system and beyond."
- Denison Reports Readiness to Commence Construction of Flagship Phoenix ISR Project and Provides Capital Cost Update
Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML; NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report that, pending final regulatory approvals, it is ready to make a final investment decision ("FID") and commence construction of the proposed Phoenix In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") uranium mine ("Phoenix" or the "Project"). Significant regulatory, engineering, and construction planning progress has been made throughout 2025, which has positioned Phoenix in a construction-ready state, including confirmation of an expected 2-year construction timeline.
- MDA SPACE SELECTED BY MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY FOR SHIELD PROGRAM
"As a long-time trusted mission partner to space and defence organizations worldwide, MDA Space is committed to delivering mission-critical solutions and strategic operational capabilities," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA Space. "Our selection for the Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ is a recognition of the technology, talent and expertise MDA Space offers to meet defence, security and sovereignty requirements."
- Tim Hortons® joins Team Canada as Official Coffee and Quick Service Restaurant in new partnerships with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee
"We're proud that our iconic red Tims cups will be a familiar sight at Canada Olympic House Celebration Series and that we'll be serving our coffee to Team Canada throughout the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "And here at home, we'll be launching a series of exciting initiatives to celebrate Team Canada's achievements with our guests and what's sure to be a thrilling collective moment of national pride."
