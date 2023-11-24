The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

24 Nov, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons inaugural national Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raised $9.8 million with 100% of proceeds being donated to local charities and community groups, including Tim Hortons Foundation Camps
"From our guests who bought millions of Holiday Smile Cookies to show their support for amazing organizations in their communities, to our restaurant owners, team members and volunteers who baked and hand decorated all those cookies, this was an amazing team effort that will have a big impact right across Canada."
- The Government of Canada announces funding to accelerate clean energy development in Atlantic Canada
The Honourable Sean Fraser, Canada's Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, today announced, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, federal government support for the green energy hub that EverWind Fuels is developing in Nova Scotia. EverWind and Export Development Canada have reached an agreement in principle on terms for a $125M debt facility to support the project, pending final due diligence. This loan will support clean power generation and clean hydrogen production that will be able to be exported to markets in Germany and around the world, as well as for domestic consumption.
- Save Canadian Mining Announces Black Friday Short Selling Emergency Session
This follows the September 29th ruling in Harrington Global Opportunity Fund Ltd. V CIBC World Markets Inc et al. As a result, Broker-Dealers can be held primarily liable for failing to fulfill their "Gatekeeping Responsibilities" of monitoring their client's trading actions. This case about spoofing and abusive naked short selling is reverberating in brokerage compliance offices around the world.
- Canadian Air Transport Security Authority announces new airport screening services contracts
The new contracts are for a term of five years, and are renewable for two additional five-year periods at CATSA's discretion. In close collaboration with its contractors, CATSA remains committed to delivering effective security screening services, focused on service excellence throughout the transition to the new contracts and thereafter.
- Cineplex Announces Strategic Sale of Player One Amusement Group
"We proudly built the P1AG business, through several acquisitions and organic growth, to become a North American leader in amusement gaming solutions which has delivered strong, consistent results, especially coming out of the pandemic. As we continue to focus on our growth plan, the strategy to divest P1AG came at an opportune time to strengthen our balance sheet," said Ellis Jacob, President and CEO, Cineplex. "We thank the talented employees of P1AG, and we look forward to working with them as a commercial partner and supplier to Cineplex going forward."
- Reimagined Parking Announces Transformative Changes
Now steering Reimagined Parking's operations and business development efforts and reaffirming the company's renewed focus on providing exceptional parking services is a team of seasoned veterans with more than 100 years of industry experience among them. Corey Medgyesi serves as Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing North America. Assisting him are Chief Revenue Officers Forrest Friedman and Tarek Moussa, who manage responsibilities for the western and eastern regions of the United States, respectively, and Shawn Collins, who will guide the Impark brand in Canada.
- Kraft Peanut Butter Revolutionizes Convenience with First-Ever AI-Powered Solution That Replaces Empty Jars
Kraft Peanut Butter's AI-supported tool turns the unique design of nearly empty peanut butter jars into a unique QR code. Canadians can visit KraftQjaRCodes.ca and simply open the camera on their mobile device to scan the pattern at the bottom of any peanut butter jar, just like you would a QR code. The AI technology will recognize the nearly empty jar of peanut butter and allow a limited number of Canadians to order a new, full jar for free through Skip Express Lane — a delivery service from SkipTheDishes. Skip Express Lane has 22 locations across Canada and offers an extensive menu of over 1,500 everyday essentials in 25 minutes or less.
- HUDSON'S BAY RINGS IN THE SEASON WITH EARLY START TO BLACK FRIDAY SALE, AND THE DEALS ARE INCREDIBLE
In addition, Hudson's Bay is rolling out daily door-crasher deals, offering incredible savings on a variety of products, from sleepwear by Jockey and cold weather accessories from HBC Stripes and SOREL to kitchen essentials by Distinctly Home, Lagostina Ostia and Cuisine::pro® and luggage by Bugatti. Each limited-time offer is crafted to bring unmatched value, making Hudson's Bay the unmissable destination for Black Friday shopping this season.
- Announcing the 2023 Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures™, Canada's Most Admired CEO™, and Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Winners
Award winners are recognized in five categories including Enterprise, Mid-Market, Growth, Emerging, and the Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector. New for 2023, Waterstone Human Capital launched the Canada's Most Admired CPCO™ Awards, which shine a spotlight on CPCOs across Canada who drive the people and talent strategy of their organizations to achieve exceptional growth and performance. The Canada's Most Admired CEO program has also grown to include a Social Purpose Innovator award, given out in partnership with MacKay CEO Forums.
- A Canadian first - Freedom Mobile launches "Roam Beyond", a game-changing mobile plan that works in 73 destinations (and counting) around the world
To keep giving its customers even more, Freedom has also extended 5G access to all plans priced $39 and up in recent days. Approximately 200,000 more customers now have access to the latest wireless technology, at no extra cost. With the gradual rollout of its 5G coverage, and with its Nationwide network now available to all its customers, Freedom now offers a top-notch mobile experience at ultra-competitive prices.
