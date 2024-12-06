The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Kumusta! Air Canada to Launch New, Non-Stop Service between Vancouver and Manila
"B.C. is home to a significant Filipino Canadian community who make incredible contributions to our province and want to stay connected to friends and family overseas. A new direct route between Vancouver and Manila will make it faster and easier for people to travel between these two cities including for business and trade opportunities. This will strengthen cultural and economic ties between Canada and the Philippines," said B.C. Premier David Eby.
- Air Canada to Adjust its Basic and Comfort Fares Beginning January 3, 2025
The revised Basic fare will still include complimentary seat assignment at check-in for customers who have not paid a fee to select their seats in advance. However, beginning January 21, 2025, customers travelling on the revised Basic fare who wish to change their seat from the one automatically generated at check-in will be required to pay for that change — with the fee determined by the new seat chosen.
- Lotto Max: The $80 million jackpot has been won
"It's the second time the Lotto Max jackpot is so large. The very first $80 million jackpot was partly won in Québec in September. We're thrilled to learn that it was won here again. What wonderful news just before the holidays!" said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lottery Games at Loto-Québec.
- CIBC announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results
CIBC's 2024 audited annual consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) will be available today at www.cibc.com, along with the supplementary financial information and supplementary regulatory capital reports which include fourth quarter financial information. Our 2024 Annual Report is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
- Royal Bank of Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and 2024 Results
Royal Bank of Canada11 (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $16.2 billion for the year ended October 31, 2024, up $1.6 billion or 11% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $11.25, up 9% over the prior year reflecting growth across each of our business segments. The inclusion of HSBC Bank Canada (HSBC Canada) results12 increased net income by $453 million. Adjusted net income7 and adjusted diluted EPS7 of $17.4 billion and $12.09 were up 10% and 8%, respectively, from the prior year.
- Scotiabank Announces Dividend on Outstanding Shares
Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury.
- Yahoo! and Rogers customers have three weeks left to claim up to $375 cash from data breach settlement
Canadian residents with a Yahoo! or Rogers account at any time during the period January 1, 2012 through December 31, 2016, who have not opted out of the class, may be eligible to receive compensation from the settlement with Yahoo! Inc. and Yahoo! Canada Co. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability.
- DeFi Technologies Provides Monthly Corporate Update: Subsidiary Valour Achieves Record C$1.3 Billion (US$922 Million) AUM, Reflecting a 57% Month-over-Month Increase and a 155% Rise Year-to-Date, and 2024 Record Monthly Net Inflows of C$20.9 Million (US$14.9 Million) in November
Record AUM & Monthly Net Inflows: As of November 30, 2024, Valour reported a record C$1.3 billion (US$922 million) in AUM, reflecting a 57% month-over-month increase and a 155% rise year-to-date. This growth was fueled by November's 2024 record net inflows of C$20.9 million (US$14.9 million), combined with asset price appreciation and the success of newly launched ETPs, including SUI, DOGE, and TAO.
- Staples Canada announces top Black Friday deals for hassle-free Holiday shopping
"We're thrilled to offer Canadians fantastic value and an amazing selection of the season's most-wanted gifts for everyone on your list," said Rachel Huckle, CEO, Staples Canada. "Our Black Friday sale started early this year and runs until December 3. Shop now to find the best deals of the season on the latest tech and gaming gear, kids gifts from brands like LEGO, Play-Doh and Crayola, personalized gifts and more."
- TD Bank Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2024 Results
"Despite a challenging quarter, we are pleased with the Bank's underlying fundamentals, which were reflected in our revenue growth. This quarter, we delivered higher fee income in our markets-related businesses, volume growth in Canada, and stable deposits in the U.S.," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "A key development this quarter was the resolution of our U.S. AML matters, bringing important clarity to our stakeholders. Remediation is our number one priority, and we continue to make meaningful progress in addressing the failures."
