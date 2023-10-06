The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

06 Oct, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- BlackBerry Provides Project Imperium Update and Announces Intention to Separate Business Units
"The Board and management believe that separating our principal businesses will improve our ability to create value for all our stakeholders," said John Chen, Executive Chair & CEO, BlackBerry. "Both the IoT and Cyber businesses have leading technology and talent and address large and growing market opportunities. This new proposed structure will further increase both their operational agility and ability to focus on delivering exceptional solutions to their customers."
- EQB Announces Agreement to Acquire Canadian Alternative Asset Manager ACM Advisors
The acquisition is expected to close prior to end of calendar December 31, 2023 (EQB's fiscal year 2024, which starts November 1, 2023) and is subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of required regulatory approvals. EQB next reports Q4 and full year fiscal 2023 results on December 7, 2023. EQB is leveraging cash to complete the acquisition, supported by existing lending facilities at EQB, and a de minimis number of EQB shares to be issued at closing at a price based on the volume weighted average trading price. The issuance of any EQB shares is subject to TSX acceptance or approval.
- Neighbourly Enters into Letter of Intent to go Private with its Controlling Shareholder Persistence Capital Partners
Pursuant to the terms of the Proposed Transaction, the Purchaser will acquire all of the Common Shares, other than those Common Shares owned by PCP or its affiliates, for a purchase price of $20.50 per Common Share, payable in cash. The Proposed Transaction would be financed via equity and debt financing, both of which are in advanced stages of negotiations. Neighbourly expects to hold a special meeting (the "Special Meeting") of the Company's shareholders to approve the Proposed Transaction following execution of definitive agreements with respect to the Proposed Transaction. The Proposed Transaction is expected to close in the last calendar quarter of 2023 or early in the first calendar quarter of 2024, subject to the above listed conditions and other customary closing conditions.
- Porter adds Los Angeles and San Francisco to growing list of U.S. destinations
All passengers receive celebrity treatment with Porter's elevated economy experience. Free, fast WiFi let's passengers stream their favourite movies and shows on their preferred platforms and stay connected throughout the entire flight. A selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware is standard for everyone onboard. Extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.
- Laurentian Bank Appoints Éric Provost as President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Boychuk as Chair
"Éric is the right executive to lead the Bank at this critical point in its evolution," said Mr. Boychuk. "We have experienced challenges recently and the Board is confident that Éric will successfully focus the organization on our customer experience and operational effectiveness. Éric's appointment as CEO follows his exceptional performance leading our Commercial Banking business and was part of our formal succession planning process."
- Medison Pharma Announces Public Formulary Listing of QINLOCK® (ripretinib) in Canadian Provinces: Ontario and Quebec for Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) Treatment
QINLOCK was developed by Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. With the recent expansion of QINLOCK's listing, Medison, having entered into a multi-regional partnership with Deciphera in November 2020, remains committed to accelerating access for fourth-line GIST patients in an increasing number of provinces across Canada.
- Sun Life completes the acquisition of Dialogue, Canada's premier health and wellness virtual care platform
Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today the completion of its acquisition of Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. ("Dialogue") (TSX:CARE). Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Dialogue offers affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Providing service to companies in Canada and internationally, nearly 2.8 million members across 50,000 organizations have access to Dialogue's healthcare team.
- Techstars Toronto Celebrates its 100th Investment Milestone and Reinforces its Commitment to Fueling Canadian and Global Innovation
This year's class of 24 companies offers a range of important solutions centered on the theme of The Global Diaspora. From global payment companies and credit scoring for immigrants, to international student sourcing and rental housing affordability, to cross-border real estate, AI ethics and healthcare solutions, to cyber risk assessment, and last-mile drone delivery, these 24 startups touch upon many pressing trends in today's world.
- Bell Media President and Vice-Chair, BCE Inc. Wade Oosterman retiring from Bell at the end of the year, Sean Cohan to lead Bell Media forward
"On behalf of everyone at Bell I want to thank Wade for his leadership in making Bell a strong competitor in Canadian communications and media. Over the years, Wade has done outstanding work to advance Bell's Strategic Imperatives, as well as playing a key role in the transformation of Bell Media with a focus on content leadership and digital innovation. Wade will remain in his role as Vice-Chair, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada until early January, 2024, and will provide support to the new President of Bell Media to ensure a smooth transition." - Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada
- OSMOW'S™ NATIONAL SHAWARMA DAY IS BAAAACK ON OCTOBER 15!
Shawarma is a flavourful, marinated meat that slowly cooks on a rotating skewer. On OSMOW's National Shawarma Day, everyone is invited to enjoy the rich flavours and cultural significance of this beloved dish at a price that dates back to OSMOW's 2001 opening. Montreal to Miami, Buffalo to British Columbia, OSMOW's is calling all carnivores, vegetarians, spice lovers, and everyone in between: National Shawarma Day is the day to raise a shawarma for just $5!
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article