The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 21, 2025, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, March 21, 2025
- K-BRO REPORTS RECORD Q4 AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS AND POSITIVE OUTLOOK
Linda McCurdy, President & CEO of K-Bro, commented that "I'm delighted with our record fourth quarter and full year results. As always, we are focused on delivering industry-leading service and we're proud of our growing diverse workforce that operates with our customers in mind. We've worked hard over the past years to meet the changing needs of our new and existing customers, while managing the impact of inflation, volatile energy prices and labour market disruptions, and have restored Adjusted EBITDA margins to 2019 levels."
- OverActive Media Announces Call of Duty League® Championship Weekend hosted by Toronto Ultra and Powered by Bell
The Call of Duty League® Championship weekend powered by Bell, will take place from June 26-29 at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in Waterloo Region, Ontario. The four-day tournament, which is the pinnacle event of the season, will bring together the top 8 Call of Duty League® teams to battle it out for prize money and bragging rights after months of intense online and in-person matches. The Call of Duty League® Championship Weekend will feature a 360-degree centre stage setup, a first-of-its-kind in the Canadian esports market, elevating the live experience for fans and creating a fully immersive viewing environment.
- Clearly Canadian And Toronto Blue Jays Partnership Is A Home Run
Fueled by a fan-led online crowd-funding campaign, the cross-border cultural staple of the 90s has made an incredible comeback. Since its 2017 retail reintroduction, the OG of flavoured sparkling water has experienced an outpouring of demand for its iconic glass bottles, exceeding all expectations and growing at a market-leading pace. In addition to glass bottles, Clearly Canadian's new 6-pack cans, allow fans to enjoy the brand on-the-go. As part of the partnership, Toronto Blue Jays fans will be among the first in Canada to enjoy Clearly Canadian in its new recyclable eco-friendly SleekCans.
- Canada's Largest AI Hackathon Mobilizes Youth to Tackle Unprecedented Climate Challenges, Driven by One Degree Cooler and the United Nations Association in Canada
One Degree Cooler, a youth-led non-profit focused on climate change, announced the launch of Canada's largest AI hackathon taking place March 21-23, 2025 at the University of Toronto's Myhal Centre for Engineering, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. This event is a collaboration with GenAI Genesis and includes sponsorship from Google, Cohere, RBC, CGI, and others. Panels of judges will award more than $15,000 worth of prizes based on innovation and impact.
- Dynamic Funds announces proposed changes to select funds
Securityholders will vote on the proposed mergers of Dynamic Credit Spectrum Fund and Dynamic European Equity Fund (the "Voting Funds"), and the proposed investment objective and reference index changes described below, at special meetings to be held virtually on or about June 18, 2025 (the "Meetings"). In advance of the Meetings, a notice-and-access document will be sent on or about May 16, 2025, to securityholders of record of the Voting Funds as at April 29, 2025. The notice-and-access document will describe how securityholders can obtain a copy of the management information circular (the "Circular") that contains full details of the proposed changes.
- Quantinuum Selected as a Founding Collaborator for NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Research Center
NVIDIA Accelerated Quantum Computing Research Center (NVAQC) will provide the ability to develop quantum solutions and applications that help solve some of the world's most pressing problems. The center will accomplish this by using NVIDIA CUDA-Q platform alongside a world leading NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 supercomputer with Quantinuum's System H2, which achieves 2,097,152 Quantum Volume — orders of magnitude greater than the next best available. Quantinuum's quantum computing architecture delivers the fastest time-to-solution available and is positioned to extend this leadership with its next-generation systems.
- Agnico Eagle Completes Acquisition of 100% of O3 Mining
The Amalgamation constituted the subsequent acquisition transaction contemplated by Agnico Eagle's board-supported take-over bid to acquire O3 Mining. Under the Amalgamation, shareholders of O3 Mining, other than Agnico Eagle, will receive $1.67 in cash per Common Share (the "Consideration"). It is expected that the Common Shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange on or around March 20, 2025 and O3 Mining will file an application to cease to be a reporting issuer under Canadian securities laws.
- Ontario Shores Launches Happiness Programme to Support Geriatric Patients
In celebration of the International Day of Happiness, Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences (Ontario Shores) proudly highlights its adoption of the Happiness Programme, an innovative initiative developed by UK-based Social-Ability to improve the emotional well-being of geriatric patients. Using advanced interactive light technology, the Happiness Programme provides engaging games and sensory experiences that boost physical activity, foster social connections, and enhance emotional well-being. Its portability allows the program to reach even those patients confined to their rooms, ensuring no one is left out.
- MCAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT AND CEO
"I am delighted to see Derek move into the role of President and CEO," said Ms. Morphet. "For over two decades, Derek has played increasingly important strategic roles within our organization and, at every stage, has made meaningful contributions to value creation. His exemplary leadership as Interim CEO, his knowledge of the business, his command of our growth strategy, and the respect he has earned from our customers, our partners and his colleagues all confirm he is the right choice to lead MCAN."
- Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak Urges Federal Government to Reinstate Dedicated WAGE Ministerial Position
"The elimination of the WAGE minister is completely unacceptable and will only further undermine efforts to protect and empower Indigenous women," says LFMO President Melanie Omeniho. "Gender equity and the eradication of gender-based violence must be top priorities for the Canadian government. This decision directly contradicts the commitments made to women, Survivors, and the fight to end the MMIWG2S+ crisis."
