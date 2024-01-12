The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jan 12, 2024, 06:18 ET
- Tim Hortons is turning 60! Get ready to join Tims for a year of festivities starting with the return of four retro donuts - the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch - starting TODAY for a limited time
"We're honoured that for nearly six decades, so many Canadians have considered their local Tims a home away from home and have chosen to spend a part of their daily lives with us," said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons. New cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with a Tims 60th anniversary logo have rolled out to Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, while the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch are back starting today. "We're celebrating 60 Years of Keeping it Fresh throughout the year at Tims with a series of experiences for guests that will have a spirit of modern nostalgia – nods to the past but also celebrating the Tims of today and the future," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
- Tim Hortons Omelette Bites are BACK! Enjoy these delicious, fluffy and high protein breakfast options, available in two flavours: Bacon and Cheese and Spinach and Egg White
Start your morning right with a pair of delicious, fluffy and high protein Omelette Bites available in two flavours: Bacon and Cheese or Spinach and Egg White. Guests can choose one of each flavour in their order, or get two of their favourite flavour. Two Spinach and Egg White Omelette Bites have 13 grams of protein and contain 130 calories while two Bacon and Cheese Omelette Bites have 15 grams of protein and contain 210 calories. "Many guests had asked us if we could bring back our Omelette Bites and we're excited that they're now on the menu again at participating restaurants across Canada," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "For guests who are looking for a delicious, light, high protein breakfast an order of two Omelette Bites is a great option – and they also make for a great afternoon snack!"
- One week until the CEBA repayment deadline: Sadly, no last-minute reprieve expected for small business
CFIB has been flooded with calls from panicked small business owners who are struggling to repay their loans and getting inconsistent answers and little help from government and banks. Here are a few things CEBA loan holders need to know: If you are looking to borrow to repay your CEBA loan and keep the forgivable portion, you need to apply for a refinancing loan with the bank that issued your original CEBA loan before January 18, 2024, to qualify for a special extension to March 28, 2024. As bank staff often do not understand these rules, CFIB recommends small business owners ensure they document any requests or applications for refinancing. If you are rejected for refinancing from your CEBA bank, you will still qualify for the extension to March 28, 2024, as long as your account is in good standing. This provides some extra time to look for alternative financing.
- Metro Supply Chain Acquires SCI Group
This transformational transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of regulatory approvals. "We are thrilled about the prospect of acquiring SCI," said Chiko Nanji, Metro Supply Chain Founder and Group Chairman. "There is an excellent strategic fit between SCI and our existing operations and culture, and we are excited about the future as a combined entity. This acquisition will strengthen our position as a true champion in strategic contract logistics services." The combined entity, with deep Canadian roots and a shared focus on customers, will be ideally positioned to compete in the global supply chain sector. Chris Galindo, President and CEO of SCI, will remain with the combined entity, ensuring the continuity of SCI's commitment to excellence.
- Aritzia Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results
Net revenue increased by 4.6% to $653.5 million, compared to $624.6 million in Q3 2023. This is on top of strong net revenue growth over the last two years of 37.8% in Q3 2023 and 62.9% in Q3 2022, resulting in a three year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 32.9%. Comparable sales growth2 was 0.5%, compared to 22.8% in Q3 2023. In the United States, net revenue increased by 4.2% to $326.6 million, compared to $313.5 million in Q3 2023. Net revenue in Canada increased by 5.1% to $326.9 million, compared to $311.1 million in Q3 2023. Retail net revenue increased 4.2% from Q3 2023 to $441.1 million. eCommerce net revenue increased 5.5% from Q3 2023 to $212.5 million, comprising 32.5% of net revenue in Q3 2024. Gross profit margin2 decreased 180 bps to 41.5% from 43.3% in Q3 2023
- G Mining Ventures Completes Construction and Commissioning of 193 km Powerline at Tocantinzinho
Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I want to congratulate Leoncio Vieira Neto, Transmission Line Manager, and his team in achieving this major milestone on the Tocantinzinho Project ahead of schedule. The completion of the powerline and successful connection to the electrical grid will reduce our operating costs, improve reliability, and demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development by reducing our carbon footprint. In his new role leading our operational readiness initiatives, I anticipate that Leoncio will continue to make significant contributions toward advancing TZ to commercial production in H2-2024."
- Canada Post to sell SCI Group to Montréal-based Metro Supply Chain
"SCI has been a strong performer for the Canada Post Group of Companies over the years," said Doug Ettinger, President and CEO, Canada Post. "We're pleased this move will help to further strengthen an established Canadian logistics leader, while allowing us to focus our efforts on continuing to lead in the rapidly growing ecommerce market." "We are excited about the opportunity to welcome SCI to the Metro Supply Chain Group," said Chiko Nanji, Founder and Group Chairman of Metro Supply Chain. "Both companies share strategic alignment, with deep roots in Canada and a common commitment to excellence in serving our customers and nurturing our corporate cultures. Together, we will be exceptionally well-placed to compete in the global supply-chain industry."
- Sunrise Landing, an inclusive Housing Development by the Sunset Community
The Sunset Community is embarking on an innovative project to create affordable and accessible homes in a new inclusive community, Sunrise Landing. The project will develop thirty acres of scenic property, in an orchard-like setting with views of the ocean, within walking distance to all of the amenities in Pugwash. In collaboration with local builder Cross Roads Cycle, the project will see the construction of forty units. The homes will provide a mix of affordable units and market-rate units, which will meet all accessibility and environmental standards. The partnership will not only support the local economy but also strengthen the social fabric of the community by promoting local businesses and fostering community pride.
- LG CEO AND KEY EXECUTIVES SHARE PLAN TO ACHIEVE 'FUTURE VISION 2030' GOAL
The CEO began the proceedings by noting that LG had identified three major inflection points – electrification, servitization and digitalization – that will ultimately reshape business and the customer experience. The company aims to overcome challenges, such as persistent market and supply chain uncertainties, and accelerate growth by building a high-performance, results-oriented organization with a winning spirit. "If 2023 was the year in which we set the direction for new changes, we will make 2024 the year in which we truly accelerate these changes," said CEO Cho. "Future Vision 2030 is our promise to the market and to our customers, and we will strive as a company to deliver on this promise."
- IBM Collaborates with SAP To Develop New AI Solutions for the Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail Industries
With a shared legacy of technology expertise and the completed work of embedding IBM watsonx, an enterprise-ready AI and data platform and AI assistants, into SAP solutions, IBM is working with SAP to create new generative and traditional AI solutions to be focused on addressing the complexities of the direct store delivery business process and product portfolio management. IBM Consulting and SAP are already working with CPG clients worldwide to gather detailed requirements to create secured and scalable AI solutions that can be integrated with the SAP Direct Distribution® solution. "At SAP, we look forward to collaborating with IBM on this important initiative to help consumer goods companies transform their operations and improve their bottom line," said EJ Kenney, Senior Vice President Consumer Products Industry and Life Sciences Business Unit at SAP.
