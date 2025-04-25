The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Lumina Gold Announces Acquisition by CMOC for C$581 Million
Marshall Koval, CEO of Lumina, commented: "After advancing the Cangrejos project for over 10-years and taking it from no defined resources to being poised to be one of the largest gold projects globally, the Lumina Group is excited for the transition of the Cangrejos project to CMOC. The Lumina team looks forward to working with CMOC and all existing stakeholders to ensure the successful future development of the project."
- Andlauer Healthcare Group to be Acquired by UPS
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX: AND) ("AHG" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with affiliates of UPS (NYSE: UPS) (collectively, "UPS") under which UPS has agreed to acquire AHG via an all-cash transaction that values AHG at an equity value of approximately C$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) (the "Transaction").
- National Bank of Canada Announces Acquisition of PGM Global Holdings Inc.
National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire all shares of PGM Global Holdings Inc., the parent company of PGM Global Inc., a Montreal-based provider of institutional trading services catering mostly to North American clients. PGM Global will bring capabilities that complement and enhance National Bank Independent Network's ("NBIN") existing service offering.
- Air Canada Realigns Senior Executive Responsibilities
"Air Canada is now well underway with its New Frontiers strategy and in support of our growth program, which will accelerate as new aircraft begin arriving late in 2025, we are realigning certain senior executive functions. These changes will reinforce our management structure by promoting cross-functional capabilities among our senior executives, adding to the resiliency of our already very strong senior leadership team," said Mr. Rousseau.
- Hudson's Bay Company illegally slashes workers' commissions during liquidation
The union has been informed that commission-based pay will be eliminated as of April 20 for members working in cosmetics departments, as well as for those who earn commission on big-ticket items such as appliances. These workers will be shifted to a base salary only, with HBC citing reduced product inventory and sales as rationale for the decision. Unifor has filed a grievance against this move, claiming that it is in violation of workers' legally binding collective agreement rights.
- CSSB Responds to CSA Climate-related and Diversity-related Disclosure Announcement
"These standards were developed to serve the Canadian public interest, ensuring investors and other parties receive the critical information necessary to assess climate and other sustainability-related risks and opportunities," said incoming CSSB Chair Wendy Berman. "We recognize that regulatory approaches may evolve in response to market conditions, but the demand for credible, comparable sustainability information continues to grow – both globally and at home."
- Zenobē expands its North American fleet financing platform with CA$48M debt financing for Canada's 7Gen
7Gen will apply the proceeds to finance between 400 to 500 new commercial electric vehicles bundled with charging solutions, while refinancing a portion of its current fleet. This will significantly grow 7Gen's fleet and help accelerate the adoption of zero-emission trucks across Canada. The CA$48 million facility is the largest private debt financing for electric vehicles in the country and recognizes commercial electric fleets as a scalable and financeable asset class.
- DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest in Toronto has been extended until July 27th with exciting new features!
Due to overwhelming demand, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: The Immersive Quest has been extended! Originally set to conclude on March 16, the experience will now continue through July 27, allowing even more fans to embark on this extraordinary journey. Plus, with exciting new additions, this extended run ensures more adventure seekers can fully immerse themselves in the magic of this one-of-a-kind quest.
- Naxtra Battery Breakthrough & Dual-Power Architecture: CATL Pioneers the Multi-Power Era
On April 21, 2025, CATL unveiled three groundbreaking EV battery products at its inaugural Super Tech Day: The Freevoy Dual-Power Battery, Naxtra - the world's first mass produced sodium-ion battery, and the second-generation Shenxing Superfast Charging Battery, as well as an integrated 24V start/stop Naxtra battery for heavy-duty trucks. These revolutionary innovations break through technological boundaries, and officially lead the industry into the "Multi-Power Era".
- Empire Announces Michael Medline's Intention to Retire in May 2026
Empire Company Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary Sobeys Inc. ("Empire" or the "company") (TSX: EMP.A) today announced that Michael Medline, President and Chief Executive Officer has informed them of his intention to retire from the company in May 2026, allowing the Board of Directors to conduct a thorough internal and external search for his replacement. As part of its succession planning process, the board has created a special committee to oversee the identification and selection of the company's next CEO.
