The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Aug 14, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- H&R REIT TO BE ACQUIRED IN $6.7 BILLION TRANSACTION
Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, H&R unitholders will receive $4.28 per unit in cash plus 0.5688 GO REIT units per H&R unit (the "Consideration"), representing a value of $12.01 per H&R unit based on the closing unit price of GO REIT on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and a prevailing Canadian/U.S. dollar exchange rate of 1.3942 on August 10, 2026. The Transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to unitholder, court, and regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
- Tim Hortons® invites guests to celebrate Back to Hogwarts with Harry Potter™ inspired menu items, merch, limited-edition packaging and more - available now
"Harry Potter has been a beloved part of so many of our guests' lives for decades and we couldn't be more excited for Canadians to discover the wizarding world at Tims restaurants," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're exclusively bringing the magic of Harry Potter to QSR in Canada in true Tims fashion -- from donuts inspired by each Hogwarts House, to a Golden Snitch Timbit® and Timbit holder, spellbinding Patronus and Forbidden Forest inspired drinks, and limited-edition merch that guests will want to collect and share."
- Curaleaf Announces Intention to Launch Take-Over Bid for Aurora Cannabis to Solidify its Position as the Global Cannabis Industry Leader
The Offer will provide Aurora shareholders with total implied consideration of US$4.00 per share, comprised of 0.3463 Curaleaf Shares (the "Share Consideration"), plus US$0.75 cash (the "Cash Consideration", and collectively with the Share Consideration, the "Offer Consideration"), for each Aurora Share. Based on Aurora's 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price ("VWAP") of US$2.75, the Offer Consideration implies a premium of 45% over the 30-day VWAP. Excluding the value of the cash and cash equivalents that Aurora has on its balance sheet, the Offer represents a premium of 110% premium to Aurora's 30-day VWAP.
- Moneris announces acquisition by Francisco Partners
Under the terms of the agreement, FP will acquire Moneris for cash consideration of approximately C$2.0 billion, with BMO and RBC each receiving a 50 percent share. Further, long-term referral agreements have been established with both BMO and RBC, under which they will exclusively refer customers, reflecting Moneris' position as Canada's trusted payments and commerce partner and reinforcing the innovation, continuity and stability that Moneris is known for.
- AURORA CANNABIS INC. RESPONDS TO PRESS RELEASE OF CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC. REGARDING INTENTION TO LAUNCH UNSOLICITED TAKE-OVER BID
Contrary to the assertion that Aurora refused to engage, Aurora's lead independent director did correspond with Curaleaf's CEO, including as recently as July 24, 2026, noting that Aurora was focused on continuing to execute on its business plan over the short to medium term, and did not discourage an ongoing dialogue between the parties going forward. The Board intends to form a special committee of independent directors to consider the Proposal, with a view to determining the course of action that is in the best interests of the Company and all stakeholders.
- EQ Bank announces the biggest-ever giveaway of 25 million PC Optimum™ points and hosts interactive pop-ups in Loblaws, turning Canadians' everyday moments into everyday wins
"We believe that banking should happen where life happens, and Canadians should get more value from the financial choices they make every day," said Daniel Rethazy, EVP, Personal Banking. "That's why EQ Bank is showing up in new and meaningful ways this summer - meeting Canadians where they already are and delivering more value in the moments that matter. As we begin this new chapter with PC Financial, this is the first step in how we're creating even more opportunities for Canadians to make every dollar go further and be rewarded for the everyday choices they make."
- GO Residential REIT to Acquire Strategic Portfolio of 27 Properties from H&R REIT, Creating a Premier New York Metro Area and Sunbelt Region Focused Residential REIT Positioned for Growth
"We have built one of the highest-quality luxury residential portfolios in New York City, and this transaction takes that foundation and adds Sunbelt scale, balance sheet strength, and earnings growth – transforming GO into one of Canada's largest publicly-traded residential REITs. It will be a platform with a greater opportunity set, and competing for a different category of investor," said Joshua Gotlib, Chief Executive Officer of GO Residential REIT. "We are acquiring best-in-class assets at an attractive basis, and we are doing it in a way that makes GO financially stronger and more diverse, consistent with our long-term strategy."
- AD HOC GROUP REPRESENTING MAJORITY OF SHERRITT NOTEHOLDERS DISCLOSES RECAPITALISATION ALTERNATIVE AND CALLS ON BOARD TO ENGAGE
The alternative transaction delivers immediate, market-priced capital and brings real operating capability directly relevant to Sherritt's business. It is backed by participants with experience in mining, metals, commodity markets, critical minerals and global industrial operations -- expertise that matters when the Company faces urgent liquidity constraints, restart requirements and strategic decisions regarding the future of its nickel and cobalt platform. It also gives existing shareholders the opportunity to invest alongside the new money on the same economic terms.
- CANN-IS CAPITAL CORP. SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EXITEAM CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD. AND QUARK INVESTMENTS LTD.
Cann-Is Capital Corp. (NIS.P) (the "Corporation" or "Cann-Is"), a "capital pool company" pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive securities exchange agreement dated August 6, 2026 (the "Definitive Agreement") with Exiteam Capital Partners Ltd. ("Exiteam"), Quark Investments Ltd. ("Quark"), the securityholders of Exiteam and the securityholders of Quark in furtherance of the Corporation's proposed Qualifying Transaction (as defined in the CPC Policy (as defined below)) (the "Proposed Transaction").
- RBC announces sale of Moneris to Francisco Partners
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals. RBC expects to record a gain on closing of approximately $475 million after-tax ($560 million pre-tax) which will be treated as an adjusting item. The expected gain is based on current estimates and subject to change. The transaction is also expected to have a marginally positive impact to RBC's common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio1 upon close and is not expected to have a significant impact on the bank's future run rate earnings.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article