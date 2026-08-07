The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Aug 07, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- WestJet shares details of agreement put forward to avert a strike
WestJet recognizes the decision for Cabin Crew to strike is not an easy one. Given this, it's important to be clear about what was offered, what was not accepted, and what is leading to 250,000 guests whose August long weekend travel is cancelled, with further flights to follow, depending on the duration of the work stoppage.
- Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Agreement to Acquire Controlling Stake in Żabka Group and Launches Voluntary Tender Offer
The Transaction is unanimously supported by Żabka's key executive managers, and shareholders owning, in aggregate, approximately 57% of Żabka's issued and outstanding shares, including CVC Capital Partners and Partners Group, who have entered into separate hard irrevocable agreements to tender all of their shares of Żabka into the Offer.
- Jamieson Wellness Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Kirin in C$2.5 Billion Transaction
"Today marks an exciting new chapter for our Company and for our iconic 104-year-old brand," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "I am incredibly proud that our business will continue to flourish globally under the stewardship of a company with an even longer history and a deep commitment to health and wellness.
- WestJet and CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending further operational disruption
WestJet and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing WestJet Cabin Crew, have reached a tentative agreement, bringing an end to the work stoppage and network-wide operational disruption, and withdrawing both the strike and lockout notices. The agreement will now go to WestJet Cabin Crew for a ratification vote.
- Canada Nickel Secures Federal Approval for Crawford Nickel Project
The Company has established significant Indigenous partnerships, including a $20 million equity investment by Taykwa Tagamou Nation – the largest known First Nation investment in a critical minerals project in Canada (see news release dated December 16, 2024) – as well as a major infrastructure contracting agreement with Wabun Tribal Council member First Nations to support long-term economic participation.
- BCE reports second quarter 2026 results
We advanced our work on Bell AI Fabric including important construction milestones in Saskatchewan and progress on the Merritt, B.C. expansion. Combined revenue for Ateko and Bell Cyber remained strong in Q2, up 29% year over year, demonstrating clear momentum in AI-powered enterprise solutions.
- Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks
Under the Company's shareholder distribution policy, the Company is committed to allocating up to US$150 million in annual share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far during 2026, Lundin Mining has acquired 6,098,494 common shares at an average cost of approximately C$35.70/share.
- Subaru Announces Lowered Pricing for 2027 Trailseeker
All models are equipped with a suite of driver-assistance technologies, including Pre-Collision Braking, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitors, Lane Departure Alert, a panoramic view monitor, Emergency Stop Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Change Assist, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.
- The First T&T Supermarket in Winnipeg Is Coming to CF Polo Park
Canada's largest Asian grocery retailer is expanding into Manitoba with its first store at Winnipeg, located at CF Polo Park, Winnipeg's premier shopping centre. The new 48,000-square-foot store will be located on the lower level of the mall at 1485 Portage Avenue and is expected to open in Spring 2028.
- Equinox Gold and Orla Mining Complete Business Combination, Creating North America's New Senior Gold Producer
Equinox Gold's reconstituted Board now consists of: Chuck Jeannes (Chairman), Lenard Boggio (Lead Director), Tamara Brown, Omaya Elguindi, Douglas Forster, Darren Hall (CEO), Blayne Johnson, Rob Krcmarov, Jason Simpson (President), David Stephens and Mike Vint.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
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