The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Jul 31, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, July 31, 2026 /CNW/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons® invites guests to celebrate Back to Hogwarts with Harry Potter™ inspired menu items, merch, limited-edition packaging and more - launching August 12
"Harry Potter has been a beloved part of so many of our guests' lives for decades and we couldn't be more excited for Canadians to discover the wizarding world at Tims restaurants," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're exclusively bringing the magic of Harry Potter to QSR in Canada in true Tims fashion -- from donuts inspired by each Hogwarts House, to a Golden Snitch Timbit® and Timbit holder, spellbinding Patronus and Forbidden Forest inspired drinks, and limited-edition merch that guests will want to collect and share."
- AMAPÁ MINERALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING
Amapá Minerals Holdings Inc. ("Amapá Minerals" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 127,272,728 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.10 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $140,000,000 (the "Offering"), following the filing of the Company's final base PREP prospectus (the "FinalProspectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada in connection, the issuance of a receipt for the Final Prospectus and the entering into of an underwriting agreement in respect of the Offering.
- TELUS transforms legacy telecommunications site into 195 new homes for Nanaimo
Located at 235 Wallace St, the multi-storey, mixed-use build features 195 purpose-built rental units, providing much-needed housing supply to downtown Nanaimo, while thoughtfully honouring the city's unique coastal identity and heritage. The Nanaimo development is part of TELUS' long-term strategy to repurpose legacy telecommunications infrastructure into purpose-built rental housing as the company modernizes its network and completes the transition from copper to PureFibre technology. The Nanaimo community joins TELUS Living's growing portfolio of developments that are transforming underutilized TELUS properties into housing across Canada.
- GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES JULY 2026 MONTHLY & UPCOMING SEMI-MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"). The distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid on or about the Pay Date indicated in the tables below, either in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the applicable ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, through the reinvestment of such distributions in additional securities of the applicable ETF.
- Peakhill Capital Closes $350 Million Credit Facility to Accelerate Multifamily and CMHC-Insured Lending Across Canada
"The strong support from this syndicate of leading Canadian and international banking institutions reflects the quality of our portfolio, the discipline of our underwriting, and the strength of our platform operations," said Harley Gold, President & CEO of Peakhill Capital. "This facility gives the LP the scale and flexibility to expand our financing capabilities at a time when the need for housing capital across Canada has never been greater." This milestone broadens the LP's borrowing capacity, enabling Peakhill to diversify its lending relationships and continue scaling its origination activity while maintaining its focus on well-structured insured and conventional real estate credit opportunities.
- SOMA REPORTS PROGRESS ACROSS THREE MINING ASSETS
Geoff Hampson, Soma's CEO, states: "We are very pleased to receive the approved PTO for Aurora, which allows us to increase production in line with our 2026 plan. We are encouraged by the progress made at Escondida in rehabilitating the two portals and shafts, positioning the mine for further growth. We remain on track to increase production at Escondida to 20 TPD by the end of the third quarter, and to the permitted 40 TPD by year-end. The mill feed from Aurora, Escondida and el Limón will add approximately 100-120 TPD to the current production of 400-450 TPD from the Cordero Mine."
- Heidi Peters selected chair and Christina Picton vice-chair of Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council
Peters officially becomes chair after serving as vice-chair since March 2025 and acting chair since April 2026, when former lead Jeremy Hall stepped down from the council. The three-time Paralympian is currently captain of Canada's women's sitting volleyball team, which recently finished fourth at the 2026 world championships. She was also part of the bronze-medal winning team at Paris 2024, the nation's first Paralympic medal in the sport. Picton is a two-time Paralympian in Para nordic skiing, competing at Milano Cortina 2026 and Beijing 2022. She is also a longtime team member and current captain of Canada's women's Para ice hockey team, including winning a silver at the sport's first-ever women's world championships in 2025.
- TOURMALINE ANNOUNCES STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND LIQUIDS MARKETING AGREEMENT
Q2 2026 cash flow(1)(2) ("CF") of $786.1 million ($2.02 per fully diluted share), generating $192.1 million of free cash flow(3) ("FCF") in the quarter. The Company entered into a long-term agreement to increase propane and butane exports through the AltaGas REEF terminal, increasing Tourmaline's exposure to premium LPG export markets by approximately 55% and resulting in higher realized margins for these products. Volumes under this agreement will be delivered from Tourmaline's planned new rail loading facility to be located adjacent to the Groundbirch-Monias deep cut plant under construction.
- WHITECAP REPORTS RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCREASED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE
Record Funds Flow: Generated record quarterly funds flow of $1.4 billion or $1.11 per share. Our operating netback of $43.84 per boe was driven by strong realized oil and condensate prices and continued reductions in operating costs. Significant Free Funds Flow: Strong production performance, combined with disciplined management of controllable operating and capital costs, resulted in free funds flow of $925 million, or $0.76 per share1, during the second quarter of which $221 million of dividends were paid to shareholders.
- Four Days. Six Free Beachfront Concerts. One Epic Summer Weekend: BeachLife Festival Is Here
The brand-new Wasaga BeachLife Festival and Midway is now underway, bringing four days of free beachfront concerts, midway rides, family fun and unforgettable summer experiences to Beach Areas 1 and 2 through Sunday. Whether you're singing along to the timeless hits of The Guess Who, Foreigner, Stevie Nicks and Heart, sharing a cold beer with friends, enjoying midway rides after sunset, or simply taking in another spectacular Georgian Bay sunset, BeachLife Festival is designed to celebrate everything people love about summer in Wasaga Beach.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
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