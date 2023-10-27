The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

27 Oct, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Diamond and Diamond Files Class Action Suit against York University and York Federation of Students
"York University has not upheld its commitment to its own guidelines and policies, particularly those vital for ensuring student safety," states Sandra Zisckind, Managing Partner at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "Owning the campus space in question, they are legally obligated to demonstrate accountability." The plaintiffs are looking for immediate action to ensure their safety and prevent future incidents.
- Circle K Joins Forces with DC to Debut Limited Edition HeroBadge Collectibles
The fun doesn't stop there. By scanning HeroBadges on https://dc.games.circlek.com/, customers can enter for a chance to win a trip to Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in California or one of the weekly DC Super Hero swag prizes, including items like skateboard decks, exclusive throw blankets, framed all arts, thermal water bottles and more. Users can engage in themed Match & Win games for a chance at in-store instant prizes such as sweat treats and drinks! Additionally, licensed DC plush toys of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are available for purchase in select stores.
- RECONAFRICA ENGAGES INDEPENDENT TRADING GROUP AS MARKET MAKER
It is anticipated that ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and other trading venues as applicable with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares. Under the ITG Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The ITG Agreement is for an initial term of three months and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party. The ITG Agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG is not affiliated with the Company.
- OUTFRONT Media to Divest its Canadian Business to Bell Media
Stewart Johnston, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Sports of Bell Media, said: "The out of home category continues to grow in importance as a mass reach advertising vehicle, while digital formats allow for greater targeting capabilities. OUTFRONT's diverse array of Canadian assets reinforces Astral's dedication to delivering impactful, multi-channel marketing solutions, while accelerating Bell Media's digital strategy. The synergy between OUTFRONT's established expertise and our commitment to driving innovation will provide clients with tremendous opportunities on a true coast-to-coast footprint."
- Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces a judicial appointment in the province of Ontario
Laura B. Stewart, Partner at Gowling WLG in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Ottawa. Justice Stewart replaces Justice G.D. Lemon (Guelph), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective December 12, 2022. The Chief Justice has transferred Justice C. Petersen (Brampton) into this vacancy. The vacancy is therefore located in Brampton.
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation
Aurora commenced a patent infringement action in July 2021, alleging that Willow's biosynthetic process for synthesizing cannabinoids infringed Aurora's exclusive rights to patents co-owned by the University of Saskatchewan and the National Research Council (NRC). The technology of the asserted patents was invented by Anandia co-founder and former Chief Science Officer at Aurora, Jonathan Page and his colleagues, following their work at the University of Saskatchewan and the NRC, identifying key enzymes and corresponding genes in the biosynthetic pathways of cannabis plants.
- Aecon Announces $150 Million Strategic Investment in Aecon Utilities Group by Oaktree
"We are delighted to partner with an experienced and value-added investor in Oaktree to continue to grow Aecon Utilities in Canada and the U.S.," said Eric MacDonald, Executive Vice President, Aecon Utilities. "Aecon Utilities is widely known as a leading provider of mission critical recurring utility infrastructure services across Canada. We see tremendous opportunity to leverage its capabilities to expand with new and existing customers while maintaining the commitment to workforce safety and exceptional quality for which Aecon Utilities is known," said Andrew Moir, Senior Vice President in Oaktree's Power Opportunities Group.
- Air Canada Unveils First Upgraded Airbus A321 with an All New Interior and Industry-Leading Cabin Technology
Air Canada is continuing to invest in customer comfort across its fleet of Airbus A321s and A320s which will feature a new cabin interior, new technologies and services such as Bluetooth audio, and free high-speed internet sponsored by Bell. The new cabin also reduces the overall weight of the A321 by approximately 240 kilograms, which will reduce fuel consumption for the entire fleet once the work is completed by more than 2.4 million litres and reduce GHG emissions by 6,256 tCO2 equivalent per year, or the equivalent of the electricity used annually by 4,185 Canadian homes.
- RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS
Pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement entered into between Chame Energy Corporation ("Chame") and the Company (the "Agreement"), Chame has agreed to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Renaissance Oil Corp. ("RenCan"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. RenCan, through its subsidiaries, owns all of the Company's assets in Mexico. The effective date of the Agreement is October 25, 2023, with closing subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). Chame is not a Non-Arms Length Party of the Company, as defined in the policies of the TSXV.
- CANADA GROWTH FUND ANNOUNCES FIRST INVESTMENT
CGF's investment takes the form of a direct commitment of $90M of Series B preferred equity in Eavor, which will allow the Company to scale-up its business while retaining intellectual property and creating jobs in Canada. This investment will accelerate the deployment of Eavor-Loop™, which leverages Canada's talent and expertise to catalyze the next generation of global geothermal innovation. Eavor-Loop™ has the potential to significantly reduce GHG emissions globally and in Canada. Eavor's growth will increase its employment footprint in Canada given that the engineering design work is completed from its corporate headquarters in downtown Calgary.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: [email protected].
Share this article