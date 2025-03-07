The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- SERENA WILLIAMS TAKES OWNERSHIP STAKE IN TORONTO TEMPO
Williams joins the team's ownership group alongside Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures. "I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo," said Serena Williams. "This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women's sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy."
- Canopy Growth Establishes New US$200 Million At-The-Market Program
Canopy Growth intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, for investments in businesses and/or to fund any potential future acquisitions and for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of indebtedness, including the optional US$100 million prepayment under the Company's existing credit agreement, which if completed, will automatically extend the maturity date of the Company's term loan to September 18, 2027.
- Wall Financial Corporation Celebrates the Life and Legacy of Founder Peter Wall
Wall Financial Corporation proudly honours the extraordinary life and legacy of its visionary founder, Peter Wall. A trailblazing entrepreneur, philanthropist, and city-builder, Peter's influence on Vancouver's skyline, cultural landscape, and intellectual community will be felt for generations. His journey, from arriving as a young Ukrainian immigrant of Mennonite heritage after WWII to becoming one of Vancouver's most influential figures, is a testament to his relentless drive, innovative spirit, and unwavering dedication to shaping the city.
- Canadian Tire Corporation launches "True North" transformative growth strategy. Newly designed leadership team and operating model will accelerate customer focus, agility and scale
"We are an iconic Canadian retailer primed for stronger customer connections and leading shareholder returns," said Greg Hicks, President and CEO, Canadian Tire Corporation. "In a new era of retail and hyper-scale global competition, we will operate more efficiently and go to market more strategically, harnessing our banners and loyalty system to elevate our scale. Our transformation starts from the strengths that set us apart: we have the highest customer trust, market-leading data, and the vision to know, reward and serve Canadians best."
- TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD PRODUCTION, INCREASES 2P RESERVES TO 5.5 BILLION BOE, ANNOUNCES A 43% INCREASE TO THE BASE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES A SPECIAL DIVIDEND
Full-year 2024 cash flow(1) ("CF") was $3.2 billion ($8.93 per diluted share(2)). Fourth quarter 2024 CF was $850.3 million ($2.27 per diluted share). 2025 forecast free cash flow(3) ("FCF") of $1.4 billion ($3.62 per diluted share(4)) based on current strip pricing(5), up from previous guidance of $1.1 billion(6). At current strip pricing, the Company forecasts it will generate 2025 CF of $4.3 billion ($11.53 per diluted share). Full-year 2024 net earnings were $1.3 billion ($3.51 per diluted share). The Company announces a quarterly base dividend increase of 43% to $0.50 per share effective Q1 2025 and a special dividend of $0.35/share.
- enCore Energy Corp. Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results and Files Annual Report on Form 10-K
Revenue: enCore reported total revenue of $58 million, reflecting a 163 percent increase from the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to increased uranium extraction. In 2024, sales were made from a combination of extracted and purchased pounds, while in 2023 all sales were from purchased pounds. Net Income/Loss: The Company reported a net loss of $61.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $25.6 million net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023. The inability to capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under U.S. GAAP which would have been capitalized under IFRS impacted both years, totaling $15 million for 2024, and $8 million for 2023.
- goeasy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Dan Rees as Chief Executive Officer
Dan Rees joins goeasy following a successful 25-year career with Scotiabank where he held progressively senior executive roles. From 2019 to 2024, Dan served as Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking where he demonstrated a track record of driving impressive results while leading the largest revenue portfolio of $13 billion and a lending portfolio of approximately $450 billion at the bank. He oversaw eight distribution channels spanning retail, small business, commercial and insurance for Canadian Banking, and ultimately strengthened the bank's competitive position.
- PROPHET RIVER FIRST NATION AND ABCT PACIFIC (VCC) LTD. SIGN LOI TO JOINTLY DEVELOP MAJOR DATA CENTRE IN FORT ST. JOHN AREA
Prophet River FN, an independent Dene Tsaa Nation in Northeast British Columbia and ABCT Pacific (VCC) Ltd., a B.C. based venture capital corporation have entered into a 'Letter of Intent' to pursue the construction and operation of a large-scale Data Centre in the Fort St. John, B.C. area. With the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence and other technology-based data storage demands the need for facilities of this type has grown incrementally. The Fort St. John area with its unique energy sources such as hydro electric power from the Site C Dam, make the area uniquely qualified to take on an undertaking of this magnitude.
- A Canadian First: The Nova Music Festival Exhibition Coming to Toronto in April
The Nova Music Festival Exhibition, a groundbreaking and profound tribute to the unifying power of music, the lives lost, and the survivors of the brutal October 7, 2023 attack, is coming to Toronto in April 2025 for six weeks, April 23 through June 8. Marking its first time in Canada, the installation is a must-see experience, essential to remembering and understanding the events of the largest massacre in music history and empathizing with what happened and who it happened to.
- CATSA March Break Travel Tips
Pack Smart: Check out CATSA's "What Can I Bring?" search tool to find out what items are permitted in your carry-on or checked bag or not at all. Makes sure all items that may need to be inspected at the screening checkpoint are packed in an easy-to-access area of your carry-on bag. Arrive Early: Arrive early – many airlines recommend that you get to the airport at least two hours ahead for domestic flights and three hours for US and international flights. Know the 100ml Rule: When packing your carry-on, ensure that liquids, aerosols and gels – anything you can pour, spread or spray – are in containers of 100 ml or less and fit into one clear 1L resealable plastic bag.
