The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

29 Sep, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Wealthsimple set to become first securities dealer to join Interac e-Transfer service
Wealthsimple facilitates millions of transactions each month into and out of its platform, and between its products. As a member of Payments Canada, Wealthsimple recently secured approval for a settlement account with the Bank of Canada, granting it direct access to the pending Real-Time-Rail payment system. While the company currently offers Interac e-Transfer services for Canadians, becoming a participant will greatly expand those services, offering clients the same experience moving money as they would expect at a bank or credit union.
- Tim Hortons is launching NEW limited-edition Coffee Crews-themed merch for National Coffee Day featuring iconic coffee orders from Tims: Black Coffee, Double Double™, Iced Capp®, Latte and Cold Brew
There's a uniquely designed crewneck sweatshirt, athletic-style T-shirt, socks, baseball cap, patches and a special edition letterman jacket for each drink in the Coffee Crews collection. The limited-edition merch will only be available for purchase on the new TimShop, featured on the Tim Hortons mobile app. Guests will also be able to earn Tims Rewards points on each eligible purchase. Tims Rewards members will have exclusive early access to the Coffee Crews merch between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. ET on Sept. 29 before the collection is open to the public. Download the Tim Hortons app and become a Tims Rewards member for early access!
- Second Edition of Toronto MICHELIN Guide Announced Tonight
A global benchmark for gourmets and quality restaurant professionals, Toronto was announced as the first Canadian MICHELIN Guide destination in 2022 and the sixth in North America. Renowned for its multicultural neighbourhoods and global influences and home to around 7,500 restaurants, the MICHELIN Guide Toronto provides an opportunity to spotlight the city's diverse and rich food scene and to support the recovery of the visitor economy.
- ISOENERGY AND CONSOLIDATED URANIUM ANNOUNCE MERGER TO CREATE A LEADING, DIVERSIFIED URANIUM COMPANY, FOCUSED ON THE WORLD'S TOP URANIUM JURISDICTIONS
Under the terms of the Merger, Consolidated Uranium shareholders (the "Consolidated Uranium Shareholders") will receive 0.500 of a common share of IsoEnergy (each whole share, an "IsoEnergy Share") for each CUR Share held (the "Exchange Ratio"). The Exchange Ratio was determined giving consideration to recent weighted average prices for each of IsoEnergy and Consolidated Uranium for the period ended September 26, 2023.
- Air Canada to Acquire 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner Aircraft under ongoing Fleet Renewal and Fuel Efficiency Drive
"Air Canada has made investing in the passenger experience a core priority. Our experience shows customers greatly enjoy flying on the Dreamliner, so we are pleased to offer them a larger version of this popular aircraft, which will premiere a new, state-of-the-art interior cabin design. As importantly, the 787 is highly fuel efficient and will generate operational savings as well as support our sustainability goals of reducing emissions," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.
- Curaleaf Announces C$16 Million Underwritten Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares
The Offered Securities will be offered in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Québec, pursuant to a prospectus supplement to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated December 30, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and in the United States on a private placement basis to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws. The prospectus supplement is expected to be filed on September 28, 2023.
- CLASS ACTION CERTIFIED OVER COLD-FX® ADVERTISING
This class action alleges that the Defendants have made false, misleading, deceptive, or unconscionable advertising claims to consumers in respect of the following Cold-FX® products: Cold-FX® (regular and extra strength), Cold-FX® Daily Support (regular, chewable, and extra strength), Cold-FX® First Signs, Cold-FX® First Signs Nighttime, and Cold-FX® Daily Defence (regular and extra strength) (collectively, the "Cold-FX® Products").
- BORN Ontario provides update on cybersecurity incident
Data privacy is paramount to everything we do at BORN Ontario. We began working with cybersecurity experts immediately after discovering this incident to understand its full scope and to ensure our systems were safe. The MOVEit software is no longer in use at BORN. We reported the incident to the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, and they are reviewing the matter. At this time, there is no evidence that any of the data copied from BORN's systems has been misused for any fraudulent purposes.
- Canada Post officially opens the Albert Jackson Processing Centre
Bolstering Canada's largest delivery network, this facility is Canada Post's largest, fastest and greenest parcel sorting facility. It has doubled the company's processing capacity in the Greater Toronto Area – where most of Canada's parcels originate – and its impact will be felt across the country. With ecommerce expected to double in Canada over the next decade, this facility will help connect all Canadians and boost the retail economy.
- KD® Mac N' Cheese Unveils First Rebrand in Nearly Ten Years, Marking the Next Era for the Brand
"Today's societal pressures can make it difficult to find moments to escape the noise and reconnect with your true self, but when Canadians sit down with a bowl of KD, it's like experiencing a deep personal connection with their favorite dish – especially when it's personally customized and prepared just the way they like it," says Scott Lougheed, Associate Director, Marketing at Kraft Heinz. "As a brand that has always celebrated originality and self-expression, the 'Gotta be KD' platform empowers people to embrace their true selves, creatively showcases how KD is the ultimate convenient dish for every occasion and, most of all, encourages fans to feed the real you."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For further information: For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article