The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- SUMMIT INDUSTRIAL INCOME REIT ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY GIC IN PARTNERSHIP WITH DREAM INDUSTRIAL REIT IN C$5.9 BILLION TRANSACTION
"We are pleased to provide an immediate and certain premium value to our unitholders through this all-cash transaction with GIC and Dream," said Paul Dykeman, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of Summit. "The entire Board of Trustees and management team are proud to have executed on our strategy to develop and aggregate an attractive, diversified portfolio with a team that is dedicated to delivering best-in-class services to our tenants, and this value optimization transaction represents a successful culmination of these efforts. We are confident this transaction is in the best interest of the REIT and unitholders."
- RECONAFRICA PROVIDES UPDATE ON DRILLING AND NEW SEISMIC RESULTS
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces results of the Makandina 8-2 well, spudding of the Wisdom 5-1 well, results of the Phase 2 seismic program and a new Environmental Compliance Certificate for up to an additional 1500 kms of seismic.
- Empire Company Limited impacted by IT systems issue
The Company's grocery stores remain open to serve customers and are not experiencing significant disruptions at this time. However, some in-store services are functioning intermittently or with a delay. In addition, certain of the Company's pharmacies are experiencing technical difficulties in fulfilling prescriptions. The Company however remains committed to the continuity of care of all its pharmacy patients.
- Maple Leaf Foods Confirms System Outage Linked to Cybersecurity Incident
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX: MFI) ("Maple Leaf Foods" or the "Company"), today confirmed that it is currently experiencing a system outage linked to a cybersecurity incident. Upon learning of the incident, Maple Leaf Foods took immediate action and engaged cybersecurity and recovery experts. Its team of information systems professionals and third-party experts are working diligently with all available resources to investigate the outage and resolve the situation.
- Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results
"Our second quarter marks a key inflection-point for Canopy, demonstrating momentum across our key businesses and accelerating our entry into the U.S. cannabis market through the creation of Canopy USA. Canopy is ideally positioned to capitalize on this once-in-a-generation opportunity and accelerate our path to North American cannabis market leadership." David Klein, Chief Executive Officer
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results
"We are quickly approaching our positive Adjusted EBITDA goal and are on track to achieve up to $170 million in annualized cost savings by December 31, 2022, having already realized $140 million through Q1 2023. Our strengthened balance sheet and strong cash position has facilitated early repurchases of convertible debt of approximately US$160 million in 2022. Through profitable growth opportunities, particularly in our high-margin global medical cannabis business where we remain the #1 Canadian LP in revenues, disciplined capital deployment, and the completion of our cost structure rationalization, we are well-positioned to enhance the long-term value of our differentiated global cannabis company," stated Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora.
- Suzette Mayr wins the 2022 Scotiabank Giller Prize
"Suzette Mayr brings to life –believably, achingly, thrillingly –a whole world contained in a passenger train moving across the Canadian vastness, nearly one hundred years ago. As only occurs in the finest historical novels, every page in The Sleeping Car Porter feels alive and immediate –and eerily contemporary. The sleeping car porter in this sleek, stylish novel is named R.T. Baxter –called George by the people upon whom he waits, as is every other Black porter. Baxter's dream of one day going to school to learn dentistry coexists with his secret life as a gay man, and in Mayr's triumphant novel we follow him not only from Montreal to Calgary, but into and out of the lives of an indelibly etched cast of supporting characters, and, finally, into a beautifully rendered radiance."
- Ritchie Bros. to Acquire IAA and Create a Leading Global Marketplace for Commercial Assets and Vehicles
"IAA accelerates our journey to become the trusted global marketplace for insights, services, and transaction solutions," said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Ritchie Bros. "Their highly complementary business in an adjacent vertical will allow us to unlock additional growth. Through our trusted brands, similar operating model, and complementary services, we expect to drive efficiencies and create a more resilient business."
- PARAMOUNT+ UNVEILS EXPANDED CONTENT OFFERING IN CANADA
"Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence and its content offering globally. We are the only service where you'll see Sylvester Stallone, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Trek, and South Park all in one place, and we are proud to offer Canadian audiences a mountain of entertainment for the entire family," said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+.
- FSRA issues a compliance order and imposes administrative penalty against Mohammad Islam also known as Islam Mohammad.
Mohammad Islam contravened section 2(3) of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, for dealing in mortgages without a mortgage broker or mortgage agent licence. FSRA issued this order as Mohammad Islam did not request a hearing or contest FSRA's proposal.
