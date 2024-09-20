The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Sep 20, 2024, 06:18 ET
- Air Canada and ALPA Reach Tentative Agreement on a New Four-Year Contract
Air Canada today said it has reached a tentative, four-year collective agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. The new agreement recognizes the contributions and professionalism of Air Canada's pilot group, while providing a framework for the future growth of the airline. Terms of the new agreement will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month, and approval by the Air Canada Board of Directors.
- TD Bank Group President and CEO Bharat Masrani to Retire April 10, 2025; Board Names Raymond Chun as Successor
"Bharat helped to build TD over almost four decades, and as CEO led the Bank through a period of profound change in our industry. He accelerated our transformation in the digital age, enhanced the competitiveness of our businesses, nurtured one of the world's most valuable brands, and steered TD through complexity with a steady hand," said Alan MacGibbon, Chair of the TD Bank Group Board of Directors. "The Board extends its deep appreciation for Bharat's significant contributions to TD."
- Strengthening temporary residence programs for sustainable volumes
Canada has a long and proud history of welcoming newcomers from around the world who support our economy and enrich our country. In response to labour shortages and the aftershocks of the pandemic, the federal government took steps to meet the urgent needs of businesses and support our economic recovery. Since then, Canada's economy has evolved, and we must continue to adapt our immigration system to respond to new pressures, including a softening labour market.
- Third Edition of MICHELIN Guide Toronto & Region Unveiled Tonight
MICHELIN Guide Toronto & Region provides an opportunity to attract visitors from around the world by spotlighting the city's diverse food scene and the quality of the region. According to a study by Destination Toronto, Economic Impact of Visitors in Toronto, visitors spent $8.4 billion in 2023 with the food and beverage sector accounting for 24 per cent, totaling $2.0 billion. The study also found that visitors supported over 16,000 direct jobs in food services.
- TELUS to Offer All-New iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max
TELUS will offer iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, which are built for Apple Intelligence1 with the all-new A18 chip, Camera Control, powerful upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life; iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chip and built for Apple Intelligence, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life.
- Toronto Maple Leafs and the Oreo Brand Announce Partnership
To celebrate the first year of the new partnership, OREO and the Maple Leafs will host a special event at Maple Leaf Square prior to the preseason game on September 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Fans are invited to the free activation to participate in unique games for the chance to win Maple Leafs and OREO branded prizes, engage with exclusive photo opportunities, meet special guests and enjoy complimentary OREO cookies. Maple Leafs fans can also enter to win even more prizes in the team's app.
- A&W's iconic Teen Burger® gets a crunchy twist with the Ruffles® Crunch Teen Burger®
Name a more iconic duo! For a limited time, A&W and Ruffles are teaming up to bring you the Ruffles Crunch Teen Burger. The A&W Classic Teen Burger and new Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream potato chips are stacked into a craveable creation that delivers on crunch with every bite. This deliciously crunchy collaboration is also available in its equally tasty sidekick, the Ruffles Crunch Buddy Burger®, available for $4.99.
- Waterous Energy Fund Agrees to Acquire Shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd.
The Transaction will not occur through any stock exchange or other securities market, and each of Allard, Annapurna and Modro are not located, and the offer to acquire securities pursuant to the Transaction was not made to any party located, in any province or territory of Canada. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Transaction is intended to be consistent with an exempt take-over bid pursuant to the private agreement exemption as set out in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Takeover Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104").
- Tamarack Valley Energy Expands the Clearwater Infrastructure Partnership, Provides Operational Update and Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") (TSX: TVE) and Wapiscanis Waseskwan Nipiy Holding Limited Partnership ("WWN") are pleased to announce the expansion of the previously announced Clearwater Infrastructure Limited Partnership (the "CIP") to include Bigstone Cree Nation ("Bigstone") as the 13th member of WWN, joining 12 other First Nations and Métis settlements (collectively, the "WWN Shareholders").
- Roots Announces Chief Product Officer Transition
Roots Corporation (TSX: ROOT) today announced that Karuna Scheinfeld, Chief Product Officer, will be stepping down at the end of 2024. Roots does not intend to replace the Chief Product Officer role; however, it has commenced a search for senior-level design talent with international experience in the outdoor and active sectors to support these fast growing areas of the business.
