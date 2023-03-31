The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 31, 2023, 06:18 ET
TORONTO, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- MEZZA OPENS 18th LOCATION IN STRATFORD, PEI
The new location will feature the same high-quality, made-from-scratch menu items that Mezza Lebanese Kitchen is known for. Diners can enjoy a range of traditional dishes such as Mezza's award-winning Chicken Shawarma, Falafels, Chicken Souvlaki, Donairs, and fresh Lebanese salads such as Taboule and Fattoush.
- COLUMVI® (Glofitamab for Injection) Receives Health Canada Authorization with Conditions for Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma
DLBCL is an aggressive (fast-growing) type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), and is the most common type of NHL, accounting for 30% to 40% of all cases.6 COLUMVI offers an alternative option for this patient population in Canada, including those who cannot receive CAR-T therapy, and comes as a readily available concentrate for solution for infusion.4 "DLBCL is an aggressive lymphoma that is the most commonly diagnosed subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma," says Antonella Rizza, CEO, Lymphoma Canada. "Today's announcement provides an important new treatment option for relapsed and/or refractory DLBCL patients after multiple lines of therapy and ineligible for or having previously received CAR-T therapy."
- SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ANNOUNCES $1.7 BILLION MONTNEY ASSET SALE, DISTRIBUTION OF PROCEEDS TO SHAREHOLDERS, CREATION OF A NEW GROWTH-ORIENTED PURE-PLAY MONTNEY COMPANY AND TRANSITION OF SPARTAN DELTA TO A DEEP BASIN FOCUSED CORPORATION
"I am pleased to announce the successful conclusion of our strategic repositioning process with our core Montney development asset sale, the creation of a new growth-focused Montney junior company and the retention of our sustainable Free Funds Flow and dividend generating assets in the Deep Basin. We believe this outcome demonstrates the tremendous success and value creation this team has created since our initial recapitalization transaction in December 2019 and the total issuance of $537 million of equity at an average cost of $3.16 per share. I would like to thank our shareholders, our talented employees, our Board, our stakeholders, and other supporters who helped cultivate this successful outcome," commented Fotis Kalantzis, President & CEO of Spartan.
- Shoppers Drug Mart partners with Avicanna to transition Medical Cannabis by Shoppers
"We are thankful to be selected as the partner for this transition and look forward to introducing MyMedi.ca, with a view towards supporting patients and facilitating continuity of care," said Aras Azadian, CEO, Avicanna. "We are motivated towards furthering the work started by Shoppers to create Canada's leading independent, comprehensive medical cannabis platform and continuing our efforts towards advancing access to medical cannabis and its long-term incorporation into the standard of care."
- SPRING FORWARD WITH CANOPY GROWTH'S PORTFOLIO OF CANNABIS BEVERAGES
"Consumers can enjoy an extra spring in their step with the introduction of Deep Space Propulsion – a first of its kind cannabis beverages with naturally occurring caffeine," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "And, as consumers gear up to enjoy that extra hour of sunshine, Tweed is ready with new flavours to tantalize tastebuds. We're proud to bring new and novel products to life through the Deep Space and Tweed brands that offer ground-breaking experiences that surpass consumer expectations."
- Health Canada approves first treatment option for generalized pustular psoriasis flares in adults
This approval is based on results from the pivotal EFFISAYIL®-1 Phase II clinical trial. In the 12-week trial, patients experiencing a GPP flare were treated with spesolimab or placebo.2 Most patients at the outset of the trial had a high, or very high, density of pustules, and impaired quality of life.2 After one week, 54% of patients treated with spesolimab showed no visible pustules compared to placebo (6%).2
- Hydro One begins community engagement on proposed transmission line in Clarington to support Ontario's growing energy needs
As part of this engagement, Hydro One continues to collaborate with Indigenous communities to provide information on the project, answer questions and listen to feedback. In addition, on March 8, the company held its first Community Open House in Courtice, Ontario, to ensure local residents and businesses had the opportunity to learn more about the proposed transmission line. During the session, Hydro One provided information about the environment assessment process and listened to residents who had feedback about the project.
- Lundin Mining to Acquire a Majority Interest in the Caserones Copper Mine in Chile Lundin Mining will also have the right to acquire up to an additional 19% interest in Caserones for $350 million, which would bring total ownership to a maximum of 70%. Lundin Mining will be permitted to exercise the call option (in increments or its entirety) one time per calendar quarter during the subsequent five-year period beginning on the one year anniversary of the closing date.
- People first. Future forward. Cominar reaffirms its presence in the real estate landscape with a new brand positioning
Cominar takes a stand with a new ambition: to shape modern and remarkable communities of the future. With nearly sixty years of experience and expertise, Cominar has, since its inception, been shaping the real estate landscape, continually distinguishing itself with its down-to-earth and friendly approach. The new brand positioning aims to reaffirm Cominar's desire to stand out in the sector as well as in the hearts of its customers, in terms of its actions and its attitude. The new positioning is in line with the brand renewal launched in 2018, at which time Cominar modernized its logo and brand image. With its new positioning, Cominar (re)affirms its resolve to ensure people stay at the top of its priorities list.
- Unifor seeks update on Competition Bureau's display ad investigation into Google
"Every day that Google is allowed to monopolize ad revenue, more harm is inflicted on the Canadian news industry, which has a negative impact on democracy as a whole," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "This is an important issue and one that our union and media workers have our eyes on. We eagerly anticipate the results of the Competition Bureau's work." The union wrote to Matthew Boswell of the Competition Bureau earlier this week to find out if there has been any movement within the agency to release its findings, since the probe began in October 2021.
