The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 29, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Tim Hortons and its Restaurant Owners in Newfoundland and Labrador to build or renovate 13 restaurants this year as part of national plan to invest $400 million to better serve guests
In Newfoundland and Labrador, two new restaurants are opening this year and 11 locations are being renovated, including in Bishops Falls, Clarenville, Deer Lake, Gander, Marystown, Mount Pearl, Paradise, Port Aux Basque, St. Anthony and St. John's. This represents a total investment of about $15 million into local communities. Every dollar of these investments stays close to home. Building and renovating restaurants across the country creates meaningful, ongoing work for local and regional tradespeople – electricians, plumbers, carpenters, masons, painters, tilers, mechanical companies, roofers, general contractors and more – in communities across every province.
- Tim Hortons and the Restaurant Owner in Prince Edward Island to build or renovate two restaurants this year as part of national plan to invest $400 million to better serve guests
Renovation and construction material for Tim Hortons restaurants are sourced through Canadian-owned businesses, with most items manufactured on Canadian soil. Our custom restaurant furniture is handcrafted in Montréal from 100% Canadian-sourced maple. Every piece of signage is designed, fabricated, and installed by Canadian suppliers. And restaurant artwork is conceived by Canadian artists, creatives and brought to life by Canadian makers. "Tim Hortons was built in Canada by Canadians, and we are proud to continue investing in Canada to give our guests beautiful, modern restaurants to enjoy," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.
- Novo Nordisk Introduces Extra Savings for Canadians Who Choose Ozempic®
Novo Nordisk Canada is announcing that effective Friday, May 29, 2026, eligible Canadians who do not have public or private coverage and choose the brand Ozempic® (semaglutide injection) will pay less, aligning their medication costs with generic alternatives. "We are dedicated to ensuring that eligible patients who choose Ozempic® can stay on the brand because of these additional savings. Our commitment to patients, healthcare providers, and the broader healthcare system remains as strong as ever," says Iain Graham, General Manager at Novo Nordisk Canada. "Our savings program enables patients and physicians to continue on Ozempic®, the brand they are familiar with."
- CIBC announces C² Art Program recipients
CIBC is pleased to announce Cindy Hill and Miguel Caba as this year's C2 Art Program recipients, a paid opportunity that empowers emerging artists to bring their creative visions to life. Cindy Hill is a Montreal-based artist whose sculpture work uses found objects and textiles to examine the relationship between our material world and perceptions of the body. Miguel Caba is a Canadian artist based in Toronto and Boston whose practice spans painting, print, and sculpture, exploring how experiences and relationships are shaped by distance and technology. Each artist will produce a new body of work culminating in a solo exhibition at CIBC SQUARE in Toronto, where it will be on view to team members, clients, and the public.
- Scotiabank reports second quarter results
The Bank of Nova Scotia ("Scotiabank") (TSX: BNS) (NYSE: BNS) reported second quarter net income of $2,632 million compared to $2,032 million in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.00, compared to $1.48 in the same period a year ago. Adjusted net income(1) for the second quarter was $2,652 million and adjusted diluted EPS(1) was $2.02, up from $1.52 last year. Adjusted return on equity(1) was 13.2% compared to 10.4% a year ago. Canadian Banking generated earnings of $935 million, up 53% compared to the prior year, driven by double-digit pre-tax, pre-provision earnings(3) growth and lower performing provision for credit losses.
- CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for May 2026
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the May 2026 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions. Unitholders of record on May 29, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on June 3, 2026. CIBC ETFs and the ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools and CIBC Investment Grade Bond Funds are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs).
- Eminent Announces Positive Results from Seismic Survey at Hot Springs Range Project, Nevada
Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) (FSE: 7AB) ("Eminent" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion and interpretation of a Deep Refraction Microtremor (ReMi®) seismic survey (see Technical Paragraph below) across the Otis and Eden targets (Figure 2) on its 100%-owned Hot Springs Range Project ("HSRP") in Humboldt County, Nevada (Figure 1). This technique represents a novel approach for hard rock mineral exploration, using tighter geophone spacing than traditional oil and gas seismic surveys to deliver higher–resolution imaging of geologic structures concealed beneath post–mineral cover.
- Tim Hortons is Committed to Local Hiring Launching National Campaign to Hire 10,000 Local Team Members
The campaign will help Canadian restaurant owners hire 10,000 new local team members, supporting natural turnover and growth of Tim Hortons restaurants – including 80 new restaurants opening this year across Canada. This is part of the brand's strong, ongoing commitment to hire locally, whenever possible, in every community we serve. Canada is a country that prides itself on welcoming everyone. As a brand, for more than 60 years, this is a value that Tims has shared and is one that we deeply believe in – this will never change. Tims restaurant owners don't discriminate in their local hiring – anyone entitled to work in Canada is welcome to work at their restaurants.
- Scotiabank Increases Dividend on Outstanding Common Shares
Scotiabank today announced a dividend of $1.14 per share, an increase of $0.04 per share on the outstanding common shares of the Bank. This dividend is payable on July 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 7, 2026: Common Shares - Dividend No. 628 of $1.14 per share; an increase of 4 cents. Holders may elect to receive their dividends in common shares of the Bank in lieu of cash dividends, in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, the Bank determines whether the additional common shares will be purchased on the open market or issued by the Bank from treasury.
- Falcon Gold Corp. Positioned in Emerging Ontario Gold Growth Corridor Following Agnico Eagle's $14 Billion Provincial Commitment
Falcon believes the combination of accelerating permitting reform, major producer capital deployment, and growing concerns surrounding global supply chain security is driving renewed investor attention toward high-quality Canadian exploration assets located within established mining camps and infrastructure corridors. The Company's flagship Central Canada Gold Project is located in the historic Atikokan gold camp in northwestern Ontario, approximately 20 kilometres southeast of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Project, where the Company believes the property is associated with a major splay of the Quetico Fault Zone.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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