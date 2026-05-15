The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 15, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TELUS and Government of Canada advance work to scale Canada's sovereign AI infrastructure
With Canada's first Sovereign AI Factory in Rimouski, Quebec, now sold out, TELUS is expanding its sovereign AI infrastructure with three world-class facilities in B.C. "Securing Canada's technological independence is a national priority, and it requires building the infrastructure to back it up," said The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. "By working with TELUS, we are taking concrete action to strengthen Canada's sovereign AI capacity and ensure that Canadian innovation, data, and economic advantages are anchored in Canada. This is how Canada competes in the AI-driven economy."
- Mackenzie Investments Announces Changes to Select Mutual Funds and ETFs
The changes are designed to drive investment excellence and consistent investor outcomes and include Mackenzie reassigning select mandates to teams with demonstrated quantitative and systematic expertise. These include the transition of U.S. Growth mandates to the Mackenzie Global Quantitative Equity team and Betterworld mandates to the Mackenzie Multi‑Asset Strategies team. Mackenzie has also implemented select portfolio management changes across the North American Equity & Income and Fixed Income teams.
- The Salvation Army Thrift Store Expands in Saskatoon with the Opening of Its Second and Largest Location
Conveniently located near residential neighbourhoods and local businesses, the new store offers ample parking, and expands access to budget‑friendly, sustainable shopping while supporting Salvation Army programs and services that make a meaningful difference across the community. "We're excited to open our doors in Saskatoon South and welcome even more members of the community to shop and donate," says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. "Donations are at the heart of what we do, and the generosity of the community plays a vital role in helping us support individuals and families in need."
- Equinox Gold and Orla Mining Combine to Create North America's New Senior Gold Producer: Built to Grow, Built to Last
The combined company will be anchored by three long-life Canadian gold mines, with a clear path to more than 1.9 million ounces[ii] of annual gold production from an internally funded North American growth pipeline. Pursuant to the Agreement, Equinox will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orla pursuant to a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"). The combined company will continue under the name "Equinox Gold Corp." ("Equinox Gold"). All dollar amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.
- TELUS Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Doug French and Appointment of Successor Gopi Chande
Darren Entwistle added: "We are very pleased to welcome Gopi as our next CFO at TELUS. Over the past 16 years, Gopi has demonstrated exceptional strategic and financial leadership, and has established a reputation as a highly trusted advisor and advocate for our team and our organisation. As our current CFO of TELUS Digital and TELUS Health, she brings deep financial expertise, a strong understanding of our strategy and a proven track record of execution to this important role. This planned transition reflects the strength of our leadership bench and ensures consistency in respect of TELUS' financial strategy, capital allocation priorities and long-term growth trajectory."
- McDonald's Canada Puts Beverages Centre Stage with a New, Permanent Line-up of Cold Drinks
Designed to stand out on the menu, these flavour forward drinks are equal parts playful and premium - bringing bold colours, craveable textures, and unexpected twists such as strawberry flavoured popping pearls and freeze-dried dragonfruit. "This launch marks a major shift for McDonald's Canada," said Annemarie Swijtink, President and CEO of McDonald's Canada. "Beverages are no longer a side offering - they're a core part of how we show up for our guests. We set out to create a beverage line-up that feels fresh, craveable and here to stay - bringing bold flavours together with premium touches. This is a long‑term commitment to evolving our menu with our guests at the centre."
- Ontario Auditor General Releases Four Special Reports
The Auditor General of Ontario today released four Special Reports: Family Responsibility Office; Large Commercial Truck Driver Licensing; Special Education Needs; and Use of Artificial Intelligence in the Ontario Government. "These Special Reports make recommendations for improvements to strengthen oversight, consistency, and service delivery in programs that matter to Ontarians," said Auditor General Shelley Spence. The Office will follow up on the implementation of these recommendations in two years' time.
- Keyera Announces Closing of Acquisition of Plains' Canadian NGL Business
"This is a significant milestone for Keyera and marks the successful completion of a highly strategic transaction," said Dean Setoguchi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquired assets are highly complementary to our existing platform and directly aligned with our strategy of strengthening and extending our integrated NGL value chain. The combined platform enhances connectivity across the basin and provides customers with improved access to markets, greater flexibility and increased reliability. We remain highly confident in the strategic merits of this transaction and our position that it strengthens competition and improves outcomes for customers."
- IKEA PS returns for its tenth edition with 43 designs built for playful functionality
Designed to invite interaction, the IKEA PS collection features playful details that reveal themselves through use. Pieces include a dining table with a hidden drawer that pulls from both ends, a reimagined PS timepiece shaped like a bent periscope, and a rocking bench that sets the body in motion on contact. Other designs encourage experimentation, from a multi‑position chair that can be used in several ways to a height‑adjustable pine stool with a ratchet mechanism that invites hands‑on discovery.
- Tundra Technical Solutions Ranked as Largest Canadian-Owned Staffing Firm
"This ranking is a reflection of 22 years of relationships - with the talent we represent, with the clients who have trusted us to find their most important resource - people, and with the team inside Tundra who builds this business every day," said Micah Williams, CEO, Tundra Technical Solutions. "We have never grown through acquisition. Every dollar has been earned. That means something about the durability of what we have built. It's about the commitment of our people and culture we have created and preserved since day one."
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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