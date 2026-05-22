The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 22, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TD Launches Agentic AI to Transform Real Estate Secured Lending from End to End
This is the first step in transforming the Bank's RESL operations with agentic AI and generative AI. TD has mapped every step of the RESL journey, from when a client submits their documents to when funding for mortgages or HELOCs is released, and will be introducing agentic AI in each one. TD is also exploring opportunities to introduce Agentic AI in other businesses across the Bank.
- SANY Highlights Smart and Green Mining Technologies at 2026 Global Mining Summit
In smart mining, SANY has developed an integrated solution combining autonomous driving, remote operation, and big data platforms. The Smart Mining Solution showcased this time integrates autonomous mining trucks, cloud-based dispatching, truck-digging & vehicle-road coordination, remote control, and map collection, supporting a wide range of intelligent mining applications.
- The Brock Group Appoints Grant Roscoe as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Strategic Growth and Operational Excellence
In his role as COO, Roscoe will be working closely with leaders across the organization to advance strategic growth and drive operational excellence. He brings a proven record of improving performance, leading organizational transformation, and fostering cultures centered on safety, quality, and innovation in complex industrial environments.
- Prime Minister Carney announces members of the Independent Advisory Board to help select the next judge of the Supreme Court of Canada
The Independent Advisory Board will review applications received through the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs to identify candidates who are jurists of the highest calibre, bilingual, and representative of the diversity of our country. They will then submit a shortlist of candidates to the Prime Minister for consideration.
- Defense Sector Announcement - Marconi Technologies Launches as Canada's New Specialized Defence Prime at Montreal Headquarters, Reviving an Iconic Name in Communications Technology
"Marconi Technologies is exactly the kind of company Canada needs right now," said Louis Vachon, CM, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. "Canadian-owned, internationally proven, and built to serve our allies – this is how Canada takes its rightful place as a leader in sovereign defence technology."
- Manulife Wealth & Asset Management Appoints Fraser Wiswell as New Head of Canada Retirement
"I'm honoured to take on this role and build on the strong foundation of our Group Retirement business." said Wiswell. "We have an important responsibility to help Canadians save and retire with greater confidence, and I look forward to working with our teams and partners to keep building on that goal."
- Karen Stentaford wins the 16th annual Scotiabank Photography Award
As winner of the prestigious Award, Stentaford will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a solo Primary Exhibition at The Image Centre, and a published book of her work, designed by Barr Gilmore and distributed internationally.
- Mercedes-Benz Newmarket unveils redesigned luxury retail experience in York Region
The heavily updated facility is also now designated as an AMG Performance Centre, a distinction reserved for locations with dedicated Mercedes-AMG expertise, presentation standards and customer consultation. For guests, the designation means a more immersive performance-focused experience and access to a wider range of AMG models.
- TELUS investing $66 billion in Canada through 2030 to enhance connectivity, support Canadian AI leadership and drive economic growth
These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2026 as disclosed in the company's fourth quarter 2025 results and 2026 targets news release dated February 12, 2026 and in the company's first quarter 2026 results news release dated May 8, 2026.
- Over $5 billion to boost the involvement of Indigenous communities in major wind power projects
Hydro-Québec is pleased to announce, thanks to the involvement of the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) and National Bank of Canada, the launch of a flexible financing program worth over $5 billion, intended for major wind energy projects carried out in partnership with Indigenous communities, to support their participation in these large-scale projects.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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