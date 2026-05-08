The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
May 08, 2026, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Apotex becomes the first Canadian–based pharmaceutical company to receive Health Canada approval for a generic equivalent of Ozempic® "
We are pleased to collaborate with Apotex on this important program," said Dr. M. S. Mohan, Managing Director, Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies. "The approval of Apo–Semaglutide Injection demonstrates the strength of our peptide development platform and the disciplined scientific work undertaken by both teams to meet Health Canada's rigorous expectations."
- Health Canada Authorizes Lilly's Kisunla™ (Donanemab), a New Treatment for Early Alzheimer's Disease
Kisunla targets amyloid plaques in the brain--one of the key features of Alzheimer's disease. In clinical trials, patients taking Kisunla were able to stop treatment once amyloid plaques were cleared, with some stopping as early as six months and nearly half discontinuing treatment after 12 months.
- EQB secures final approval for PC Financial acquisition and prepares for closing to bring competitive change to Canadian banking
"This acquisition unlocks significant benefits for millions of PC Financial customers and PC Optimum™ members, including a wider variety of products, services, and even more ways to earn rewards, while gaining access to EQ Bank's leading digital platform for everyday banking," said Richard Dufresne, Chief Financial Officer, Loblaw.
- Keyera Provides Update on Regulatory Process for Plains Acquisition and Confirms Expected Near-Term Closing
Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera" or the "Company") today provided an update on the regulatory process related to its previously announced acquisition of substantially all of Plains' Canadian natural gas liquids ("NGL") business (the "Transaction").
- Two Canadian icons, Kawartha Dairy and The Tragically Hip, partner to celebrate their common heritage in a uniquely Canadian way
"We are thrilled about this partnership with Kawartha Dairy and the opportunity to raise money for an amazing organization like Breakfast Club of Canada®" says The Tragically Hip. "Communities have always turned out to support us and we will always do what we can to support them."
- Minister Diab highlights sport investments from Spring Economic Update 2026: Canada Strong for All to build stronger and safer communities
In Budget 2025, the Government of Canada outlined its plan to build Canada strong. Since then, we have moved fast to build the major infrastructure, homes and industries that grow Canada's economy and create lasting prosperity; empower Canadians with better careers and a more affordable life; and protect our communities, our borders and our way of life.
- RCMP investigation leads to arrests and seizure of illicit drugs in the GTA worth over $4.4 million
The RCMP would like to thank its law enforcement partner agencies, including the Ontario Provincial Police, Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Peel Police Service, Surete du Quebec, Montreal Police Service, and the Canada Border Services Agency, for their collaboration on this complex and large-scale investigation.
- Sanofi invests $294M to expand AI Center of Excellence in Toronto and accelerate innovation for patients
The expansion will be supported by a conditional grant of up to $5 million from the Invest Ontario Fund, which recognizes Sanofi's sustainable, long-term commitment to Ontario's innovation ecosystem, and reinforces the province's position as a global leader in AI-powered healthcare innovation.
- Intact Financial Corporation reports Q1-2026 results
This Press Release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors on the Audit Committee's recommendation, should be read in conjunction with the Q1-2026 MD&A, as well as the Q1-2026 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are available on the Company's website at www.intactfc.com and later today on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
- Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Provides Update on Share Buybacks
Under the Company's shareholder distribution policy, the Company is committed to allocating up to US$150 million in annual share buybacks through the NCIB program. So far during 2026, Lundin Mining has acquired 1,500,094 common shares at a cost of approximately US$42 million.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
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SOURCE Cision Canada
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