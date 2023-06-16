The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

16 Jun, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Arbitrator Awards 45,000 Ontario Hospital Workers 6.25% Wage Increase; Registered Practical Nurses to Get Additional Incentive
On Tuesday, Arbitrator Kaplan's Bill 124 reopener award recognized the extent to which Doug Ford's Bill 124 unconstitutionally suppressed union member wages -- particularly given the combined effects of the pandemic, the healthcare worker recruitment and retention crisis and inflation -- and determined that these factors must be reflected in compensation increases for OCHU/CUPE and SEIU Healthcare members.
- Corby Spirit and Wine Limited to Acquire Ace Beverage Group
"Corby's sustained growth relies on our ability to bring exciting choices to our consumers, by continually expanding into new and promising categories. We are extremely excited to partner with Ace and become one of the leading RTD players in Canada, as we believe the combined strength of our companies and people will unlock new opportunities," said Nicolas Krantz, Corby's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Ace team has built an inspiring business, through a culture of execution excellence, consumer centricity and passionate people. We look forward to welcoming them to Corby and are excited about the benefits this acquisition will create for our consumers, customers, and shareholders."
- Canopy Growth Provides Update on Management Cease Trade Order and Provides Estimate for Reporting of Q4 and FY2023 Financials
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on June 2, 2023 (the "MCTO") by its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on May 26, 2023 (the "Default Announcement") that the Company has initiated an internal review of the financial reporting matters related to BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. (the "BioSteel Review") and has determined that it will need to restate its (i) audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and (ii) unaudited consolidated financial statements for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, included in the Corporation's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for such quarterly periods (collectively, the "Restated Financial Statements").
- Air Canada to Launch New Vancouver to Singapore Service
"Air Canada's launch of a new route from Vancouver to Singapore is great news for British Columbians and our economy," said British Columbia Premier David Eby. "Singapore was a key stop on my recent trade mission to Asia. Many people will benefit from the growth in jobs and opportunity that comes from increased direct access to that remarkable country."
- Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter and Files Full Year Results
"We are proud to have delivered our second sequential quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA1 in Q3 2023, demonstrating our commitment to financial discipline. Over the last three years, our ongoing business transformation initiatives have delivered ~$400 million in annualized cost savings that have significantly reduced cash used in operating activities. In fact, cash use continues to improve as evidenced by the reduction from $35.5 million in Q2 2023 to $15.1 million in Q3 2023, excluding working capital. This impressive improvement is the launching point for the initiatives that will support our drive to our new financial target of positive free cash flow by end of calendar year 2024," said Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer of Aurora.
- Canada Life acquires Value Partners, a fast-growing wealth planning firm
"This acquisition is another step in our efforts to build a leading wealth management platform for independent advisors and their clients in Canada," said Jeff Macoun, President and Chief Operating Officer, Canada Life. "Value Partners is an excellent complement to our existing wealth business, adding capabilities that will accelerate our strategy."
- Well-Known Corporate and Commercial Boutique, Feige Nawrocki LLP to Join Loopstra Nixon LLP July 1st
Loopstra Nixon LLP announced today that Feige Nawrocki LLP will join Loopstra Nixon LLP effective July 1st. The five-lawyer law firm has a 40-year history of serving some of Canada's most successful owner-managed businesses and family offices. Eric Feige, Managing Partner of Feige Nawrocki, commented that "Loopstra Nixon shares our commitment to excellence in both quality and service. We are thrilled to be able to serve our growing client base in our new platform."
- T&T Supermarkets, Canada's leading Asian grocery chain, to open U.S. store in Washington, Greater Seattle Area
T&T Supermarkets is marking 30 years as Canada's favourite Asian grocery store with the announcement that it will soon open a store in the United States. The company confirmed the new store will open Summer of 2024 in Bellevue, Washington in the Marketplace at Factoria. At 76,000 square feet, it will be the largest Asian supermarket in the state, and a flagship store for T&T.
- Bell Canada Enterprises Inc.'s 1,300 layoffs and closure of 6 radio stations a deep cut for local news
"These layoffs cut deep, especially in smaller communities that rely on local news, and undermines democracy," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "Bell had other choices, in anticipation of policy changes, but chose to pull the trigger on these layoffs. If the government doesn't act now, there will be little left of Canadian journalism to save."
- Great Canadian Entertainment Announces Opening Date for $1 Billion Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto, Canada's Newest and Largest Destination Casino Resort
"We are thrilled to announce that our highly anticipated new casino will open on June 20. With meticulous attention to detail, state-of-the-art amenities, and a commitment to exceptional guest experiences, our landmark entertainment resort is a game-changer in Toronto," said Matthew Anfinson, CEO, Great Canadian Entertainment.
