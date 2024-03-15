The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 15, 2024, 06:18 ET
- HARRY ROSEN ANNOUNCES MONUMENTAL FLAGSHIP RELOCATION; FLEET OF UPDATED RETAIL SPACES
This announcement serves as the next stage in the brand's forward-looking strategy, after investing heavily in digital over the past five years. Major milestones include growing e-commerce into Harry Rosen's largest storefront; building Herringbone, an in-store associate selling tool by which style advisors directly drive 10% of online business; launching a new online outlet (FinalCut by Harry Rosen); and more. This next leg of the strategy will progress the brand's innovative offerings, responding to customer needs at the in-store level.
- FAMILY-FAVOURITE BRAND CAT & JACK® EXCLUSIVELY LAUNCHES AT HUDSON'S BAY
Designed to reflect kids today, the Cat & Jack assortment at Hudson's Bay features hundreds of pieces of versatile basics and on-trend styles for kids, from tanks and tees to shorts, pants and dresses, including stand-out pieces in denim and fleece. The starting price point is $7 and goes up to $35, with an average price of $15 within the assortment. Sizes range from 4 to 14 in both girls and boys.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN UPDATED INDEPENDENT THIRD-PARTY RESOURCE REPORT FOR THE DAMARA FOLD BELT ONSHORE NAMIBIA
Chris Sembritzky, Senior Vice President of Exploration, stated: "The scale of the Damara Fold Belt play was a pivotal factor that drew me to ReconAfrica. Over the past several months, my team and I have thoroughly reviewed an extensive amount of data, which has only increased our excitement for the planned upcoming drilling campaign in both the Damara Fold Belt and Rift plays. We firmly believe that this endeavor has the potential to unlock significant resource."
- "Leave Limits Behind" with Avion Rewards: Expanded program features available to all Canadians, regardless of where they bank
"Accessing value and savings has never been more important for Canadians, and by enabling all of our members to shop, save, earn and redeem, we've created a more inclusive program that offers them limitless choice, freedom and flexibility," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president and head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "By transforming Avion Rewards and expanding the scale and breadth of our program, we're able to deliver an end-to-end loyalty experience that brings everyday value to millions of more Canadians while also increasing reach and access for our retail partners."
- Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. Announce Frédéric Perron appointed as President and CEO; Philippe Jetté to Retire
Since joining Cogeco in September 2020, Mr. Perron successfully repositioned Cogeco's Canadian broadband business by building a high-performing team, step-changing execution, accelerating customer growth, completing three important acquisitions, scaling a digital flanker brand and expanding Cogeco's high speed network. Prior to joining Cogeco, Mr. Perron led T-Mobile's consumer business in Poland, held executive roles at Vodafone in the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, and ran customer base management at Rogers Communications. He has a proven track record as a change agent with broad experience in broadband, wireless and the credit card industry across five countries leading marketing, sales, customer service, operations, digital, product, network, IT, and legal.
- Porter connects Montréal to sunny California with two non-stop routes
The new YUL-LAX route begins June 27, with four-times weekly service. YUL-SFO begins on June 28, with three-times weekly service. The program ends on October 26. The new routes provide another way to travel between Porter's extensive Eastern Canada network and the U.S. west coast. The new flights are operated with the state-of-the-art 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight.
- The Fort Worth Press Reports on Legal Action Taken by GSB Gold Standard Corporation Against behindmlm.com
In an era dominated by digital communications, the rise of online defamation and extortion poses a significant threat to individuals and businesses. GSB, a leading software, IT and blockchain company in Germany, is committed to fighting against such malicious activities.
- NexGen Announces Discovery of New Intense Mineralization in Greenfields Discovery 3.5 Kilometers from Arrow
Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Ten years after the discovery of our world-class Arrow deposit, we are thrilled to be sharing this exciting news. This new intercept reflects the high potential of NexGen's extensive land package in the south-western section of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and is a testament to the strategic and disciplined approach to identifying new Arrow-type zones of mineralization. Drilling activity is being fully dedicated to this new discovery area to advance our understanding of scope and scale of mineralization. This hole which intersected 3.0 m of up to 61,000 cps is significantly better on all metrics than RK-14-21(the Arrow discovery hole) which intersected less than 0.5 m of greater than 9,999 cps.
- Scholastic to Invest in 9 Story Media Group, Significantly Expanding Opportunities for Production and Global Licensing of Scholastic IP
The strategic investment in 9 Story's team and best-in-class production, sales and licensing capabilities significantly expands Scholastic's opportunities to leverage its trusted brand, best-selling publishing and beloved global children's franchises across print, screens and merchandising. Today's announcement solidifies a long-time collaboration between Scholastic Entertainment, the company's successful and award-winning media development and production division, and 9 Story®, which includes the animated series reboot of "Clifford the Big Red Dog®" on PBS Kids and Amazon Prime Video and production of "Eva the OwletTM" on Apple TV+®.
- CANNARAY LIMITED ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL MERGER WITH AQUALITAS INC.
This landmark merger marks a pivotal moment in the European medical cannabis sector, emphasizing the commitment of both Cannaray and Aqualitas to providing high quality and consistent medical cannabis products for patients in need. With the recent cannabis legalisation changes in Germany, this merger positions the combined entity uniquely in the market, creating a global, vertically integrated business to bring consistent, high-quality and cost-effective medication to the patient.
