The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

15 Sep, 2023, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- DOCUMENTS REVEAL SHOCKING RCMP FAILURES IN THE INVESTIGATION OF DIAGOLON
DIAGOLON / Jeremy Mackenzie cannot be verified or corroborated: "The Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) is cited as the main authority on the group by all mainstream media outlets; due to the fact that all information traces back to one source, triangulation and the verification of facts is almost impossible at the current time."
- Aurora Repurchases ~US$9.0 Million Principal Amount of Convertible Notes; Continues Progress Towards Positive Free Cash Flow with less than ~US$39 Million of Notes Outstanding
The purpose of the transactions was to reduce the Company's debt and annual cash interest costs, reinforcing our commitment to achieving our target of positive free cashflow in calendar year 2024. In total, the transactions announced today will save Aurora $0.66 million in annualized interest payments. Aurora has repurchased an aggregate of approximately $419 million (US$306 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes since December 2021, resulting in total cash interest savings of approximately $31.7 million (US$23.9 million).
- CMI/CFMOTO Canada announces CAREY PRICE, legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender and passionate outdoorsman, as its Brand Ambassador
CFMOTO Canada is also proud to announce that as part of its partnership with Carey Price, it will launch a limited Carey Price Edition of its UFORCE 600 side-by-side utility vehicle that will soon be available in CFMOTO dealers across Canada. The Carey Price Edition will feature special number "31" markings (Carey Price's sweater number) with his autograph and numerous other features.
- Canopy Growth to Cease Funding BioSteel Business Unit Furthering Business Transformation and Focus on North American Cannabis Leadership
"Canopy Growth has marked yet another major milestone in our transformation plan, as while BioSteel's business has shown significant year-over-year revenue growth, and we believe the brand remains an attractive asset, it does not align with Canopy Growth's cannabis focused asset-light strategy. We have repeatedly demonstrated that we will take decisive action to enhance our profitability and ensure we are focused and positioned to be a leader in the North American cannabis sector," said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer.
- The Honourable Monique Bégin passes away - 1936-2023
She was born in Rome, Italy, on March 1, 1936, to a Canadian father (the late Lucien Bégin) and a Flemish mother (the late Marie-Louise Vanhavre). She was the eldest of a large family who moved to Montreal when she was young. She is survived by her sister Marie Bégin, her brother Sébastien Bégin, her nieces and nephews, and many friends. A final tribute will be paid to Ms. Bégin during a public commemorative ceremony to be held on November 2 at the Tabaret Hall at University of Ottawa, located at 550 Cumberland Street in Ottawa. Relatives will later gather at the Notre Dame des Neiges Cemetery in Montreal to lay her ashes to rest.
- Northcrest Developments and Canada Lands Company's Downsview Framework Plan wins coveted Toronto Urban Design Award
"This award is a powerful acknowledgement of our commitment to a more sustainable, inclusive and brighter future – one that aspires to set a new benchmark in North America," says Derek Goring, CEO at Northcrest Developments. "We're grateful to the thousands of community members and stakeholders who have helped shape this Framework Plan and we look forward to our continued collaboration."
- Air Canada Unveils Canada's Best New Restaurants 2023 Longlist, Showcasing the Best of New Canadian Cuisine
Canada's Best New Restaurants is the only cross-country restaurant ranking to use a single, anonymous reviewer who sets out to visit the year's best new restaurants. Based on the recommendations of a coast-to-coast panel of food experts, Air Canada sends one undercover writer on a month-long culinary marathon to sample the offerings of the top 30 most notable openings across the country, all of which are now contenders for the coveted Top 10 list
- CANADA GOOSE CELEBRATES FEMALE EMPOWERMENT AND INDIVIDUALITY IN FW23 CAMPAIGN SHOT BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ
The Live in the Open campaign celebrates three trailblazing women from the distinctly different worlds of cinematography, performance and sport. Interconnected by a relentless pursuit of purpose and the passion to be part of something bigger: actor, musician, writer and composer Sheila Atim, wildlife filmmaker and cinematographer Sophie Darlington and Olympic ice hockey goalie Kimberly Newell are captured in their element on the red hills of New Mexico.
- First-Ever Mazda CX-90 Earns 2023 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ AWARD
To qualify for the 2023 TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. Acceptable or good headlights must be standard across all trims, and a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the daytime and nighttime vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations must be available.
- WESTERN CANADA LOTTERY CORPORATION INVITES PLAYERS TO EXPLORE CATAN® WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW SCRATCH TICKET
"We're confident the CATAN scratch ticket will be as compelling to our players as the board game is to its loyal global following," said Chelsey Rowledge, Manager, Instant Games, WCLC. "A new product like CATAN is a great boost to WCLC's ticket lineup. Our players are going to love this new and highly entertaining offering, which will help support priority programs and services funded by our partnering provinces and territories."
