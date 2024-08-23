The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Aug 23, 2024, 06:18 ET
- AutoScout24 Finalizes Agreement to Acquire TRADER Corporation
In conjunction with this acquisition, funds affiliated with existing majority shareholder Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") will make a meaningful incremental equity investment in AutoScout24. With this acquisition, the AutoScout24 Group, which includes leading online automotive marketplaces in continental Europe, Germany's largest online automotive market for leasing offers, LeasingMarkt.de, and one of Europe's fastest-growing B2B used car trading platforms, AutoProff, extends its presence outside of Europe and strengthens its position as a leading global online automotive marketplace. The transaction also expands AutoScout24's service offering into automotive dealer software and lender solutions through TRADER Canada's leading offerings.
- Cogeco Announces Strategic Partnerships With a National Wireless Network Operator and Eastlink for the Launch of Mobility Services in Canada
"Today's partnerships represent a huge milestone in our wireless journey," said Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco. "We are thrilled to have secured agreements with both a national wireless network operator and Eastlink and are looking forward to bringing even more competitive solutions to Canadians. These commercial agreements will enable us to offer a broader range of bundled offers to better serve our customers, and do so in a capital-efficient manner. Our relentless efforts to provide a fast and reliable wireless service for our customers have culminated in this lean and innovative partnership model." The Corporation has signed a five-year MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) agreement with a national wireless network operator giving Cogeco access to its wireless network.
- Flair Airlines Celebrates 19 Years with Special Flair Day Promotions and Exciting New Routes
"Celebrating 19 years of flying in Canada's incredibly challenging aviation landscape is a testament to our resilience and commitment to providing the most affordable flight options," said Maciej Wilk, Flair's CEO. "Thanks to the Flair Effect, Canadians now enjoy airfares that are 34% lower on average on routes that Flair flies, benefitting all travellers, even if they don't fly with Flair. As we look ahead to the next 19 years, we invite our loyal passengers to continue flying with us. And for those who haven't yet experienced Flair, now is your chance to see the affordable travel you have been missing!" Flair is marking its 19th birthday; the airline began as a charter airline in 2005 but became a commercial airline as of 2017.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD CONFIRMS FRIENDLY PROPOSAL SENT TO SEVEN & i HOLDINGS
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD), a global leader in convenience and mobility, today confirms that it recently submitted a friendly, non-binding proposal to Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd., ("Seven & i"). The Company is focused on reaching a mutually agreeable transaction that benefits both companies' customers, employees, franchisees and shareholders. There can be no certainty at this stage that any agreement or transaction will be reached. The Company does not anticipate issuing any further public statements regarding discussions with Seven & i unless or until an agreement is reached.
- TD Bank Provides Update on U.S. AML Matters
TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") (TSX: TD) (NYSE: TD) today announced that the Bank continues to actively pursue a global resolution of the civil and criminal investigations into its U.S. Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/anti-money laundering (AML) program by its U.S. prudential regulators, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In anticipation of a global resolution, which will include monetary and non-monetary penalties, the Bank has taken a further provision of US$2.6 billion in its third quarter financial results to reflect the Bank's current estimate of the total fines related to these matters. The Bank expects that a global resolution will be finalized by calendar year end.
- ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD TO ACQUIRE GETGO CAFÉ + MARKET STORES FROM GIANT EAGLE
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD), a global leader in convenience and mobility, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire GetGo Café +Markets ("GetGo") from supermarket retailer Giant Eagle, Inc. "We are excited to welcome GetGo into the Couche-Tard family. As we learn more about the GetGo business, it is clear that it has built a strong and passionate customer base with high quality stores staffed by talented and engaged teams working to deliver a great experience. We have deep respect for its management and people as well as its outstanding food and loyalty programs. We look forward to growing together as we learn from and continue GetGo's innovative approaches to serving its local customers and communities," said Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Couche-Tard.
- Tim Hortons launches totally paw-some dog toys on TimShop.ca, including a plush and squeaky Timbits box and a Tims coffee cup
As part of Tims growing online retail collection, Canada's favourite QSR* now has its first-ever selection of Tims-inspired pet toys on TimShop.ca. Available now fur purchase for $12.99 (plus tax) each, are two plushy and squeaky dog toys: a Timbits box – a nod to some of our biggest Old Fashioned Plain Timbit fans – and an iconic red Tims coffee cup. Just in time for National Dog Day on Aug. 26, guests will also be able to purchase the two toys at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada. And coming later this fall, TimShop.ca will also offer Tims-branded cat toys and additional dog toys. "So many of our guests bring their fur friends along on their regular Tims Runs and team members always love seeing adorable pets coming through the drive-thru," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.
- TD Bank Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results
TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended July 31, 2024. Reported earnings were a loss of $181 million, compared with reported earnings of $2,881 million in the third quarter last year, and adjusted earnings were $3.6 billion, relatively flat. "TD delivered record revenue and net income in Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, continued operating momentum in the U.S., and strong results across our markets-driven businesses," said Bharat Masrani, Group President and CEO, TD Bank Group. "We continued to invest in new and innovative capabilities and expanded our product offerings to better serve our customers and clients."
- Big savings - Loblaw pilots new no name® store to bring more value to customers
The no name store will help customers save up to 20% on everyday grocery and household essentials, by lowering operating costs and carrying only a targeted assortment of products. "Our goal is simple – providing food and essential household items across a limited range of national brands and no name brand products at our lowest possible price," said Per Bank, President and CEO, Loblaw. "Since food inflation took off globally, we have been laser-focused on doing what we can to keep prices lower for customers, including opening more discount food locations in more parts of the country. This new test concept allows us to pass on lower prices to our customers – it's a completely different and simplified shopping experience."
- Canopy Growth Announces CEO Succession Plan
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, announced today that Mr. David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth, will be retiring at the conclusion of the Company's current fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Until this date or such time that a successor is named, Mr. Klein will continue in his role as CEO and as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to advance Canopy Growth's strategic objectives including profitability and ensure an effective transition. The Board is in the process of securing a globally recognized search firm to initiate a comprehensive CEO selection process focused on identifying a candidate with the right mix of skills, experience, and expertise to lead the Company in its next chapter of growth.
