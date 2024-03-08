The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Mar 08, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- CIBC Announces Senior Executive Appointments
Under Jon Hountalas' leadership as Senior Executive Vice-President (SEVP) and Group Head, Canadian Banking, our Canadian Banking business has made strong progress in attracting new clients to our bank, enhancing client experience and delivering growth. To further build on this momentum, Hratch Panossian will become SEVP and Head of Personal and Business Banking, with joint accountability to Mr. Dodig and Mr. Hountalas, and will continue on the bank's Executive Committee. Mr. Panossian has been a key part of CIBC's leadership team since joining the bank in 2011, most recently as Chief Financial Officer leading the bank's Finance, Treasury and Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development teams, in addition to broad experience from the financial services and technology sectors before joining our bank.
- AtkinsRéalis Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results and Positive Operating Cash Flows; Introduces 2024 Outlook
AtkinsRéalis delivered strong Q4 and full year results in 2023, with significant year over year increases in revenue, Segment Adjusted EBIT and EPS. The Company's operating cash flow was positive for a second consecutive quarter, with a significant increase year over year, strengthening the Company's balance sheet and lowering the debt leverage ratio to within the Company's target range. The Company's backlog continued to achieve record highs with strong increases in the Engineering Services, Nuclear and Linxon segments
- Molson hides its logo on new PWHL jersey designs to bring greater visibility to women players' names
To bring more visibility and recognition to PWHL players, Molson, the official beer of hockey, will be sponsoring the space above PWHL jersey numbers, usually covered by the players' hair, this International Women's Day. By shifting the player's name below their number, Molson is covering its name so hers can be seen. These updated jerseys will make a special appearance for International Women's Day at the March 8th Toronto vs. Montréal game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. This initiative will kick off a multi-year partnership between Molson and the PWHL, showing the brand's clear commitment to the league and elevating its players.
- TOURMALINE DELIVERS RECORD PRODUCTION, INCREASES 2P RESERVES TO 5 BILLION BOE AND DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY BASE DIVIDEND AND A SPECIAL DIVIDEND
In addition to being Canada's largest and most active natural gas producer, Tourmaline is now the largest NGL producer in Canada and the second largest condensate producer, based on public disclosure. Condensate and NGL production volumes are expected to increase significantly over the next 4 years with the Company's Conroy North Montney, Doe South Montney, and North Deep Basin growth projects.
- GreenShield Canada workers go on strike
Members from Unifor Locals 240 in Windsor and 673 in Toronto hit the picket line after the company refused to offer a fair wage increase and to address the key issue of job security and contracting out. Over the past three years, the company has eroded the locals' bargaining unit work, provided no growth or commitment to our members, and has outsourced bargaining unit work.
- Big Year, Big Prizes! Tim Hortons Roll Up To Win™ contest is back starting TODAY until March 31 with cars, a boat, cruises, vacations and many more prizes available to be won, including millions of coffee and food prizes
"This year's prize lineup includes the chance to win one of 10 new all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles, a 2024 Tracker Targa 18 WT boat and trailer, Princess® Cruises prizes, Hilton hotel vacations, TVs, smartphones, great gift cards, plus over 14 million Tims prizes including free coffees, donuts, 10-Pack Timbits®, and Tims Rewards Points." Roll Up To Win™ is open to registered Tims Rewards members in Canada only, aged 13+ (14+ in Quebec). No purchase necessary. No purchase mail-in method of entry also available. Void where prohibited. Prizes available will decrease as they are revealed and claimed. Prizes may not be exactly as shown. Skill-testing question required. All rolls must be revealed on or before April 12, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. All coffee , Donut and 10-Pack Timbits® Prize Offers must be redeemed on or before April 17, 2024, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Other conditions apply; visit our official Rules and Regulations at www.timhortons.ca/rutw-rules for more information.
- THE BODY SHOP CANADA LIMITED COMMENCES RESTRUCTURING PROCEEDINGS
Following the commencement of administration proceedings in the United Kingdom by its parent company, The Body Shop Canada is commencing this NOI process to obtain a stay of proceedings to provide additional breathing room while it evaluates its strategic alternatives and implements certain restructuring initiatives. All of The Body Shop Canada's 105 store locations are currently open for business, however online sales via Canada's ecommerce store will stop and certain stores noted below will close in the near term.
- TELUS Health selected to provide Remote Care Management program in Ontario
TELUS Health will ensure the implementation of clinical best practices as determined by Ontario Health and ensure seamless integration and the highest standards in privacy and security. Once implemented, the program's tool will result in early detection of patients in need of quick intervention, reduced hospital admissions and improved patient outcomes. "In consultation with Ontario Health, TELUS Health will create a standardized remote patient monitoring solution that aligns with our shared commitment to advancing access to healthcare services across Ontario," said Martin Bélanger, Managing Director, Payor and Provider Solutions, TELUS Health.
- HORIZONS ETFs TO REBRAND AS GLOBAL X
The move will advance Horizons ETFs, Canada's 4th largest ETF provider, into the Mirae Asset-owned Global X ETFs brand, part of one of the world's largest ETF platforms, with an international footprint spanning Europe, Asia, South America and Australia, as well as the United States. Combined, Mirae Asset's ETF businesses have total assets of over CAD $154 billion globally. This announcement follows the Company's recent financial milestone where it surpassed $30 billion in assets under management (AUM), following a gain of $7.6 billion in 2023, the largest year-over-year growth in its history. In 2011, the Company was acquired by South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments, one of the world's largest asset managers and part of Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than CAD $710 billion in assets across 19 countries and markets. Since its acquisition, the Company has grown rapidly, with assets increasing nine-fold since 2011.
- StormFisher Hydrogen Secures $30 Million from ARC Financial to Develop e-Fuel Production Facilities
"We're excited to bring our depth and expertise in low carbon fuel facility development to support global organizations seeking to reach net zero emissions," said Jud Whiteside, CEO of StormFisher Hydrogen. "With this new funding, we now have the capital and partners to apply our years of experience building clean energy infrastructure to unlock the full decarbonization potential of e-fuels for organizations across the globe."
