The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

02 Jun, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Olymel announces the closure of hog production facilities in Alberta and Saskatchewan
The Humboldt Olymel Human Resources team will work closely with all the affected staff on job placement to fill any vacant positions within Olymel's western hog sector or placement outside the company. Olymel would like to thank the staff of the affected production units for their contributions and will do everything to ensure a smooth transition.
- Canopy Growth Announces Voluntary Application for a Management Cease Trade Order
The Company intends to provide information in accordance with NP 12-203 with respect to further developments in respect of this matter promptly following their occurrence, including the issuance of bi-weekly status update reports until the Restated Financial Statements have been filed and the MCTO has been revoked. The Company has not taken any steps toward insolvency proceeding and the Company has no material information to release to the public. The Company has made the foregoing representations in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws.
- Tim Hortons partnering with Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan to launch Dream Cookies, available in three flavours starting June 21
Maitreyi is best known for her leading role in the global hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever" and stars in the new Tim Hortons Dream Cookies TV commercial, which will begin airing starting next month. Maitreyi filmed the commercial alongside her brother, Vishwaa, reflecting their love of Tim Hortons and their excitement for the new Dream Cookie lineup.
- Great-West Lifeco announces sale of Putnam Investments to Franklin Templeton
"Franklin Templeton is a diversified global asset management firm, well-positioned to take Putnam's strengths to the next level," said Paul Mahon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeco. "As client needs for asset management continue to evolve, Franklin Templeton's scale and breadth, together with Putnam's complementary capabilities will drive positive outcomes for our companies, our clients, and our investors." Mr. Mahon continued, "This transaction furthers Lifeco's strategy of building and extending strategic partnerships with best-in-class asset managers to support our clients' retirement, group benefits, and personal wealth management needs."
- Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service
The Prime Minister also announced that Michael Sabia, currently Deputy Minister of Finance, will be leaving this role as of Friday, June 2, 2023. Nick Leswick, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Finance, will assume the duties of Deputy Minister on an interim basis, until such a time as a new Deputy Minister of Finance is appointed. The Prime Minister took the opportunity to thank Mr. Sabia for his dedication and service to Canadians.
- Prime Minister announces the upcoming appointment of John Hannaford as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet
Mr. Hannaford is currently Deputy Minister of Natural Resources. He joined the federal public service in 1995 and has served in a number of senior-level positions, including as Deputy Minister of International Trade and Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister. From 2009 to 2012, he was Ambassador of Canada to Norway.
- Scotiabank's AI-driven Chatbot Recognized with Digital Transformation Award
"Scotiabank is proud to be one of the first Canadian banks to have the live chat integration feature in our chatbot, in addition to providing a customer-facing AI experience," said Shawn Rose, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Scotiabank. "A collaborative effort across our Customer Insights, Data & Analytics, Digital Product & Design, Software Engineering and Contact Centre teams, the chatbot is elevating the Bank's digital offerings and showcases the value that can be brought to the customer experience through the use of AI."
- Barton Street East in Hamilton Named Ontario's Worst Road for a Second Consecutive Year
"The 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points," said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president for CAA South Central Ontario. "For 20 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario."
- Linamar Acquires 3 Battery Enclosures Factories Accelerating Electrification Evolution
Linamar currently has several battery tray and enclosures programs in production both in North America and Europe. Linamar's current designs include both cast aluminum as well as welded fabricated aluminum assemblies. The acquisition of Dura Shiloh's battery encloures business will add to that bringing multi-material (high strength steel and composite) designs with precision bonding into the product range. The newest facility in Muscle Shoals, Alabama is a state of the art premiere battery enclosures operation that Linamar will be able to showcase to other OEM customers in order to win future business.
- Prime Minister announces the upcoming retirement of Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet Janice Charette
The Prime Minister congratulated Ms. Charette on her upcoming retirement and thanked her for her nearly 40 year-long career in service of Canada and Canadians, including as the second woman to serve as Clerk of the Privy Council. To honour and recognize her exceptional contribution to public service, Ms. Charette will be appointed as a member of the King's Privy Council for Canada prior to her retirement.
