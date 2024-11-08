The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Nov 08, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- New Route Relief Program on Highway 407 ETR to enhance accessibility for low-income drivers
"We're proud to provide support for families who need it most and this program helps ensure that more drivers have access to a fast, safe and reliable commute," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "We hope this program will make it easier for our customers to enjoy a stress-free journey to get to a game or to a doctor's appointment without worrying about their bill."
- Yahoo! and Rogers account holders can claim up to $375 from a $20MM class action settlement
Canadian residents with a Yahoo or Rogers account at any time during the period January 1, 2012 through December 31, 2016, who have not opted out of the class, may be eligible to receive compensation from a $20MM settlement with Yahoo! Inc. and Yahoo! Canada Co. The Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability.
- Home Hardware Stores Limited Appoints New President and CEO, Ian White
"The Board is thrilled to welcome Ian White as our new President and Chief Executive Officer," said Christine Hand, Chair of the Board. "Ian has a proven track record of leadership, strategic vision, and has expressed a deep commitment to our Dealer model that has been the source of the company's success for over 60 years. We are confident that Ian will build on our strong foundation and lead the company to even greater success."
- BCE to acquire Ziply Fiber, accelerating its fibre growth strategy across North America
The combination of Bell and Ziply Fiber will offer enhanced value for existing and new customers in both Canada and the United States as demand for faster, more reliable Internet and data services increases. Together, the two companies will bring a depth of management, product leadership and technological expertise, aligned on culture, vision and long-term strategy.
- Air Canada Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
"Summer is our peak season and this year our pilot contract negotiations added complexity. We proactively offered options and flexibility to customers, and I am proud that we concluded a mutually beneficial agreement without significant disruption to customers and with a contained revenue impact. I thank our customers for their loyalty and reiterate our promise to keep providing industry-leading products and services to them.
- Vince "Air Canada" Carter's Legacy Soars with High-Flying Tribute
Carter, known for his gravity-defying dunks, earned the nickname "Air Canada" during his seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors. This connection was solidified as he played in the arena where, at the time, Air Canada was the inaugural naming sponsor, tying the athlete, the airline, and Canadian basketball together in a memorable way.
- ReconAfrica Announces Listing on the Namibian Stock Exchange, Botswana Licence Renewal and an Operational Update
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) announces the dual-listing on the Namibian Stock Exchange ("NSX"), the renewal of Petroleum Exploration Licence 001 ("PEL 001") onshore Botswana, and an operational update with respect to its exploration activities on Petroleum Exploration Licence 073 ("PEL 73"), onshore Namibia.
- Air Canada to Launch into Summer 2025 with New Non-stop Flights to Europe and the U.S.
Air Canada will add new seasonal services and increase capacity into popular destinations across Europe, the United States, and Asia to offer more exciting options for travellers in Summer 2025. Among the new and restored routes are Montreal to Naples and Porto, Toronto to Prague and to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, and Ottawa to London.
- Experience the Magic of the Holidays with Cadillac Fairview at 'CF Winterville'
"We're excited to welcome guests from near and far to our CF properties this holiday season for a truly entertaining shopping experience," commented Andrea Nickel, Senior Director Engagement and Experience, Cadillac Fairview. "We thoughtfully developed a unique holiday program full of magical experiences and transformed our spaces to create a holiday destination that delivers lasting memories and connections for all our visitors."
- Skip Launches NEW Membership Program, Skip+, Giving Canadians Access to a World of Exclusive Perks & VIP Experiences
The new membership program blends essential features like $0 delivery fees, more bonus points and reduced service fees with unique rewards such as members-only access to exciting offers and experiences, brought to life through exclusive partnerships including Premiere partner CIBC, and WestJet, Live Nation Canada and the NHL®. Amongst a host of exclusive perks, Skip+ will also help customers save over $200 in their first 6 months of membership.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article