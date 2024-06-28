The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jun 28, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- BOSTON PIZZA DECLARES FREE PIZZA FOR EDMONTON
"Canadians heard our calls to cheer for Canada and rallied behind us," says Peter Blackwell, SVP Marketing & Communications, Boston Pizza International. "While some refused to toss their allegiances aside, many chose to join the excitement and cheer on Canada's last standing team. That calls for a celebration…and lots of pizza." A Canadian team hasn't won hockey's biggest prize since 1993, when Montreal took down L.A to win it all. Earlier this playoff season, Boston Pizza encouraged Canadians to come together to Team Up for the Win in the hopes of ending the 30-year drought. Die hard hockey buffs, newly minted Oil fans, and Edmonton locals should remain on the lookout for the biggest pizza delivery in history on parade day.
- BOSTON PIZZA COMFORTS GRIEVING HOCKEY FANS WITH FREE PIZZA
Following Monday's game 7 loss, Boston Pizza is stepping in to ease the sting with free pizza for all. After game 6, BP went all in, promising to give away free pizza across the country if Edmonton succeeded in ending Canada's 30-year drought. To help celebrate a great run, soothe our collective sorrows and fuel up for next year, Boston Pizza has amended its promise and will give away all 30,000 free pizzas this Wednesday, June 26 to grieving hockey fans. Local Oil fans and those in select markets countrywide should keep an eye out for the biggest (though maybe saddest) pizza delivery in history. Here's to winning together, losing together and eating together.
- Air Canada Expands its Sun Network with 55 Caribbean and US Destinations this Winter
"Air Canada continues to expand the breadth of its winter leisure network by adding new routes to in-demand leisure destinations, including Saint Maarten and Tulum. Air Canada was the first Canadian carrier to launch service to Tulum, the newest airport in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, and we are thrilled to expand our services to offer non-stop flights from both Ottawa and Quebec City to this exciting destination. With the addition of new services to Saint Maarten from Montreal complementing our services from Toronto, Air Canada offers the most weekly frequencies from Canada to this binational, multicultural Caribbean island," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.
- AIR MILES unveils new brand platform to inspire Canadians to Collect More Moments
The program's acquisition by BMO in 2023 has enabled a runway of significant program enhancements that cumulated in the launch of the new brand platform. These enhancements include a new travel platform with improved earning opportunities and more flexibility on booking, the introduction of the innovative AIR MILES Receipts offering Canadians a new way to earn Miles and stack on the value while grocery shopping, and new Card Link Offers (CLO) partners alongside an expanded national partnership with Pharmasave. With strengthened presence in key everyday purchase categories — grocery, gas, pharmacy — AIR MILES is the loyalty program offering the most ways to earn, allowing Canadians to collect more moments faster.
- KINGSETT CAPITAL TO CREATE BEST-IN-CLASS MEETING AND EVENT SPACE ON TOP FLOOR OF SCOTIA PLAZA EXCLUSIVELY CATERED BY OLIVER & BONACINI
The new space, which is expected to open by June 2025, will include a 10,000-square-foot meeting and event space available to both tenants and outside parties and a 10,000-square-foot exclusive tenant amenity area with incredible views of the city. The northern portion of the floor can be custom-configured to accommodate various event types, such as conferences, town halls, classroom-style learning, corporate social events, and luxurious weddings for up to 250 guests, all of which will be exclusively catered and managed by O&B Catering. The southern portion of the floor, exclusive to the tenants of Scotia Plaza, will offer an upscale café and bar amenity outfitted in warm woods, rich stones, and steel blue accents.
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN OPERATIONS UPDATE AND JOINT VENTURE UPDATE
Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO commented: "We have completed all the camp, rig and equipment moves and are in the process of rigging up in anticipation of a July 7, 2024 spud date for the high impact Naingopo exploration well. Operationally, things remain busy on site with well site construction and mobilization activities being completed in line with our expected scheduling. Additionally, field operations teams are mobilizing ahead of the start of well pad construction activities for Prospect P planned to being in the next month. This prospect is expected to spud immediately after completion of the Naingopo exploration well." The Company continues to progress its farm out joint venture process which we expect to conclude soon.
- The Slaight Family Foundation announces $30 million to dementia prevention and care
This significant donation will foster strategic partnerships between healthcare institutions and community organizations, creating a seamless continuum of care for individuals with dementia and their families. The funding will accelerate the adaptation and implementation of proven models and programs across communities in Canada, ensuring comprehensive support for all, particularly underserved and vulnerable communities. Additionally, it will support the creation of better national awareness on both preventing dementia and supporting people living with it. Overall, this approach will promote more inclusive care, strengthen community support networks, improve public awareness and encourage bold action.
- GREAT CANADIAN ENTERTAINMENT AND PETROGLYPH DEVELOPMENT GROUP ANNOUNCE HISTORIC TRANSACTION OF CASINO NANAIMO
Great Canadian Entertainment ("Great Canadian" or the "Company"), Canada's leading gaming and hospitality company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its landmark Vancouver Island property, Casino Nanaimo, to Petroglyph Development Group Ltd. ("Petroglyph") in a historic transaction for both parties. Petroglyph is a wholly owned corporation of the Snuneymuxw First Nation dedicated to realizing the economic potential of the Nation. Great Canadian's Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions as well as customary approvals by the regulatory authorities. Under the terms of the definitive agreement, the Company will provide transition services to Petroglyph for up to two years post-closing.
- Paladin Energy to acquire Fission Uranium creating a clean energy leader
The Transaction will create a globally significant uranium company listed on the ASX and TSX with a robust portfolio of exploration, development and production assets. Pursuant to the Agreement, Paladin will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Fission Shares by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Under the terms of the Agreement, each Fission Share outstanding at the effective time of the Agreement will be exchanged for the Offer Consideration. The Offer Consideration represents an implied value of C$1.30 per Fission Share and an equity value of C$1,140 million (A$1,253 million) based on the closing price of the Paladin Shares on the ASX of A$13.24 (C$12.04) on 21 June 2024.
- Lassonde Industries Inc. announces agreement to acquire U.S.-based Summer Garden Food Manufacturing
"The acquisition of Summer Garden supports our ambition to become a more diversified North American food and beverage company," said Nathalie Lassonde, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of Lassonde Industries Inc. "Growing our specialty food activities is one of Lassonde's key strategic objectives and we are happy to have found the right company to help us achieve this objective. Our culture and values align with those of Summer Garden, which is also a multi-generational family business, with an entrepreneurial spirit and strong commitment to its employees, customers, consumers and the communities in which it operates. We are looking forward to closing the transaction and welcoming new talented employees to the Lassonde organization."
