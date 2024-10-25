The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
- Apollo Group TV Unveils New Pricing Model for 8K Premium IPTV in Response to Market Demand
In response to the increasing demand for high-quality, affordable streaming services, Apollo Group TV, a leading provider in the IPTV industry, has launched a new pricing model that significantly reduces the cost of its 8K premium IPTV service. This strategic move makes cutting-edge streaming technology more accessible to viewers globally, without compromising on the quality that has earned Apollo Group TV its reputation as an industry leader. As consumers continue to seek alternatives to traditional cable and satellite TV, IPTV has emerged as a cost-effective solution.
- *FREE A&W Kids' Pack: This Halloween, trick-or-treat at A&W, and any little monster 12 and under can get a Kids' Pack--absolutely free!
This special offer treats every child to a tasty kid-approved meal. Let them get their hands on a Chicken Buddy Burger®, Chicken Strips, Buddy Burger® or Buddy Burger® with Cheese, paired with fresh apple slices, a MadeGood™ granola bar and 2% milk for a satisfying meal to fuel their spooky adventures. "We love that A&W has been a gathering place for families across Canada since 1956," says Susan Senecal, CEO of A&W Food Services of Canada. "This Halloween, we're thrilled to be a part of the spooky spirit by welcoming Canadian families for a little treat. From our burger family to yours, we are excited to host you this Halloween at A&W locations coast to coast."
- Skip Is Helping Canadians Skip to the good part Of Their Day - And is Giving Away Thousands of Meals to Celebrate!
Skip, Canada's homegrown delivery network, is thrilled to introduce its new brand positioning, 'Skip to the good part'—a refreshed commitment to helping Canadians conveniently skip out on life's everyday hassles, giving them more time back to do what they love. Whether it's kitchen fails or awkward grocery store run-ins, Skip has dropped 'TheDishes' as a promise to deliver more of what Canadians want including restaurants, grocery, convenience and retail offerings, right to your door with just a few taps. Through a refreshed logo paying homage to Skip's Canadian roots, now featuring the iconic maple leaf, Canadians can experience the updated look and feel on the Skip app and website.
- Katahdin Joins SGS, Expanding North American Environmental Services
SGS North America (SGS) is pleased to welcome Katahdin Analytical Services (Katahdin) to its network of environmental laboratories. This strategic expansion enhances SGS's ability to assist government agencies and industries in assessing environmental risks and impacts while ensuring regulatory compliance. "Bringing Katahdin into our fold reinforces our commitment to leading the industry in both emerging contaminants and conventional environmental analysis in North America," said Marcus Maguire, Head of Environment, Health and Safety at SGS North America.
- Health Canada Approves First and Only Oral Targeted Treatment for Brain Cancer
Servier Canada is pleased to announce the approval and commercial availability of VORANIGO™ (vorasidenib tablets), the first targeted therapy for the treatment of Grade 2 isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH)-mutant glioma in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older, following surgery. VORANIGO™ offers glioma patients the convenience of a once-daily oral treatment, providing them with an opportunity to actively manage their disease. Canada is the second country after the United States to receive regulatory authorization for VORANIGO™.
- RBC Royal Bank announces change to prime rate
RBC Royal Bank is decreasing its prime rate by 50 basis points from 6.45 per cent to 5.95 per cent, effective October 24, 2024. Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 100,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 18 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries.
- Shake Shack Expands Toronto Presence with New Locations Set to Open at Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Following the successful debut of its first Canadian location at Yonge & Dundas earlier this year, Shake Shack is excited to announce two upcoming locations in Toronto set to open their doors this winter. "Toronto has been incredibly welcoming, and we're excited to further our presence in the city with these two fantastic locations," said Billy Richmond, Business Director of Shake Shack Canada. "Both Union Station and Yorkdale Shopping Centre offer unique opportunities to engage with our guests in new ways, and we look forward to becoming a part of these lively hubs."
- CIBC lowers prime lending rate
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it is lowering its Canadian prime lending rate by 50 basis points from 6.45 per cent to 5.95 per cent, effective Thursday, October 24, 2024. CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.
- Best Buy Canada predicts product trends and announces dates for hotly anticipated Black Friday sales
With Millennial and Gen Z buying habits leading the way, Best Buy Canada shares the hottest trends expected this holiday season. Best Buy Canada experts anticipate buying behaviour to reflect the Gen Z preference to give physical items as opposed to gift cards.*1 With new sales every week throughout November and a plentiful selection of products across all categories, Best Buy Canada is encouraging Canadians to shop early to get in on the trends this holiday season. If you're in need of a little gifting inspiration, our Holiday Gift Guide launches November 1 on BestBuy.ca to help customers browse the many incredible deals to be had this holiday season.
- GardaWorld Enters into Binding Agreement to Acquire Stealth Monitoring, Creating a Champion in AI-Enabled Mobile and Fixed Video Monitoring Security Solutions
Garda World Security Corporation ("GardaWorld" or "the Company"), an entrepreneurial-driven corporation focused on building global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technology, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, announced today that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Binding Agreement") to acquire the business of Stealth Monitoring, a North American leader in cutting-edge commercial mobile and fixed video monitoring security solutions. Building on the foundation of the Company's successful ECAMSECURE platform, the acquisition of Stealth Monitoring will establish a global leader in AI-powered remote video monitoring solutions.
