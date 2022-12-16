The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Dec 16, 2022, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Lower-income renters in Canada can now apply for a one-time $500 top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit For many Canadians, rising inflation and the high cost of living have made it even more challenging to find a safe and affordable place to call home. Renter households are four times more likely to experience core housing needs than homeowners. That is why the Government of Canada has taken concrete action to help renters who need it most.
- Carlsberg to Acquire Waterloo Brewing in an All-Cash C$144 Million Transaction
"We've enjoyed a close relationship with Carlsberg and are excited about becoming part of one of the largest brewing companies in the world," said George Croft, Waterloo Brewing's President and CEO. "Waterloo Brewing will be a great fit with Carlsberg's strong, purpose-driven culture, and our Board of Directors is confident that joining Carlsberg is the best long-term solution for our employees, partners, customers, consumers and community."
- Aurora's Greybeard Brand Wins KIND Magazine's 'Best Diamonds of the Year' Award
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, is excited to announce its Greybeard Cannabis Co. brand has won KIND Magazine's 'Best Diamonds of the Year' award, as voted by hundreds of budtenders, store managers and independent cannabis retail owners across Canada.
- Bank of Montreal Announces Offering of Common Shares for Gross Proceeds of C$3.15 Billion following the increase to the Domestic Stability Buffer
Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) (the "Bank", "we" or "us") today announced the issue and sale of common shares pursuant to a public offering and a concurrent private placement for gross proceeds totaling approximately C$3.15 billion. This follows the announcement by the Office of the Superintendent for Financial Institutions ("OSFI") of its intention to increase the domestic stability buffer ("DSB") for Domestic Systemically Important Banks ("D-SIBs").
- Porter Airlines announces Edmonton as latest destination
Porter Airlines is adding Edmonton to its network, with flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). Edmonton is the newest destination for Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 jet service, which currently includes Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal.
- CIBC announces a two per cent discount for shares issued under its Shareholder Investment Plan
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that it is offering a 2% discount on its common shares issued from treasury under the CIBC Shareholder Investment Plan (the "Plan"). Under the Plan, CIBC offers the Dividend Reinvestment Option for Canadian residents and the Stock Dividend Option for US residents, to reinvest dividends, respectively, on their CIBC common shares and preferred shares in the form of CIBC common shares in lieu of receiving their dividends in cash. Canadian resident shareholders may also purchase additional common shares under the Share Purchase Option.
- IG Wealth Management Selects nesto to Help Grow Its Mortgage Business
"Through this exciting partnership, IG Advisors will be equipped with new innovative tools and digital capabilities to provide our clients with a best-in-breed mortgage experience," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We look forward to further elevating the way in which we work with our clients through our collaboration with nesto and expect to realize enhanced efficiencies and growing profitability."
- Health Canada finalizes amendments on cannabis research and testing, and cannabis beverages
Today, Health Canada announced that amendments to the Cannabis Act and its regulations concerning cannabis research and testing, and cannabis beverages have been approved and are now in force as of December 2, 2022. A copy of the final regulations, as well as the Regulatory Impact and Analysis Statement is expected to be published in the Canada Gazette, Part II, on December 21, 2022.
- Half of Canadian Workers Plan to Look for a New Position in the New Year
Many workers will be eyeing greener pastures in the new year despite economic uncertainty, research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half shows. According to the company's biannual Job Optimism Survey of more than 1,100 professionals in Canada, half of respondents are currently looking or plan to look for a new role in the first half of 2023, up from 31 per cent six months ago.
- Canadian-made video game designed to help maintain abilities and quality of life for children with rare, degenerative neuromuscular disease
Raft Digital Therapeutics (Raft) and Biogen Canada are excited to announce the launch of the demo version of Cloud Bazaar, an interactive therapeutic video game. Developed in Canada, Cloud Bazaar promotes physical activity in young players with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare and degenerative neuromuscular disease. The game aims to help players maintain physical abilities and improve health outcomes, while promoting a higher quality of life by making at-home therapeutic exercise fun and engaging.
