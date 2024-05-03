The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

May 03, 2024, 06:18 ET
- Canada to introduce new rules around off-campus work hours for international students
International students enrich Canada's social, cultural and economic fabric. That is why, in recent months, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has introduced reforms to the International Students Program, to ensure system integrity while protecting students from fraud and financial vulnerability. The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced today that the temporary policy allowing students to work more than 20 hours per week off campus will come to an end on April 30, 2024, and it will not be extended. This fall, we intend to change the number of hours students may work off campus per week to 24 hours.
- T&T SUPERMARKET STATEMENT REGARDING RECENT FOOD RECALL
Eight T&T Kitchen Brand items sold in British Columbia and Alberta have been recalled due to concerns related to potential Listeria contamination. The products in question were promptly removed from shelves on April 25th, 2024. These products were sourced from a supplier facility (Jue Wei Food Ltd.) where traces of listeria were found as part of their routine inspection. These eight products were pre-packaged by Jue Wei Food Ltd. and did not undergo any packaging or handling at any T&T store or facility. There have been no reported illnesses relating to these products. This recall does not involve T&T's produce or meat departments. These products are not sold in Ontario or Quebec stores.
- Tim Hortons week-long Smile Cookie campaign returns TODAY with 100% of proceeds from each cookie sold donated to local charities and community groups
"Our annual Smile Cookie campaign is a beloved and cherished tradition for Tim Hortons restaurant owners, team members and guests because of the amazing impact we can make together – while enjoying some delicious cookies," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "Last year's Smile Cookie campaign raised a record-breaking $19.7 million and I know our guests will be rallying with us again this year to support over 600 charities and community groups and the amazing work they do." Guests can support a local charity or community group by purchasing Smile Cookies or one of four adorable Smile Cookie personality pins: the Loopy, Bugsy, Starry and Squirmy Smile Cookie pins.
- Celebrating Connectivity: telMAX brings Canada's Fastest Internet to The City of Richmond Hill.
This new infrastructure, privately funded by telMAX, will bring cutting-edge fibre optic technology to the community, offering ultra-fast and reliable Internet access. telMAX was ranked Canada's Fastest Internet Service Provider by PC Mag in 2022 and 2023. Richmond Hill marks the next step in telMAX's expansion in the Greater Toronto Area. Today telMAX offers internet, TV and phone services in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, and Aurora. This initiative is a demonstration of telMAX's commitment to providing communities with lightning-fast connections, superior local support, and a focus on delivering the top-tier customer experience that only pure fibre optic networks can offer.
- SILVERCORP TO ACQUIRE ADVENTUS, CREATING A GEOGRAPHICALLY DIVERSIFIED MINING COMPANY BY ADDING THE ADVANCED EL DOMO PROJECT
Silvercorp Chairman and CEO, Dr. Rui Feng, said: "This transaction will create a new globally diversified green metals producer. It presents the opportunity for us to leverage our technical expertise and strong balance sheet to unlock value for all shareholders by constructing the El Domo project. We look forward to working with the Government of Ecuador and local communities, as well as leveraging the existing Adventus and Curimining teams, to grow our business in Ecuador which will generate sustainable economic, social, and environmental value for all stakeholders."
- Air Canada Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
"Air Canada's solid first quarter results position our airline for a strong performance in 2024. We had operating revenues of $5.2 billion in the quarter, up $339 million from last year. Adjusted EBITDA grew by $42 million year over year to $453 million. I thank our employees for their hard work taking care of our 11 million customers and transporting them safely throughout the quarter. I also commend them for improving our operations, notably a 13 percentage-point increase in system-wide, on-time arrivals, preparing us for an anticipated busy summer period," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.
- BCE reports first quarter 2024 results
"Today's results reflect the Bell team's continued ability to successfully navigate a heightened competitive environment and achieve operational results in line with our expectations for the quarter," said Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada. "Bell is off to a solid start with adjusted EBITDA and margin that were ahead of plan, demonstrating the team's focus on operational efficiencies and our continued efforts to address near-term economic pressures, while effectively balancing growth with profitability." "BCE's Q1 results demonstrate that we're on the right path forward as we head further into 2024," said Curtis Millen, Chief Financial Officer of BCE and Bell Canada.
- A First in Western Canada: Avenue Living Leverages BMO's Retrofit Program to Add 179 New Rental Units in Downtown Edmonton
Avenue Living Asset Management, Ltd. (Avenue Living) is proud to announce an innovative funding partnership with BMO to revitalize a mixed-use multi-family residential and commercial building at 10609 101st Street NW in Edmonton, Alberta. The nearly $28 million project was made possible through BMO's short-term retrofit financing program and includes energy retrofits and sustainability upgrades that are expected to reduce the building's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 64 per cent. Additionally, with a current purpose-built rental vacancy rate of 2.4 per cent in the city, the project's 179 new units will significantly contribute to meeting the demand for housing in Edmonton's downtown core.
- The Secret is Out: Shake Shack is Heading to Yonge and Dundas
Shake Shack has officially confirmed it will be shaking things up at the corner of Canada's busiest intersection - Yonge and Dundas. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant on the northeast corner of Yonge and Dundas will continue the transformation of this neighbourhood by providing locals and visitors alike with a convenient and delicious dining option. "We are thrilled to confirm the rumours and open our doors at Yonge and Dundas, marking the beginning of a delicious journey for Canadians," said Billy Richmond, Business Director at Shake Shack Canada. "We're excited to serve up our signature Shack classics along with some Canadian exclusives that we've developed with our local culinary partners to be enjoyed amongst Toronto's dynamic cityscape."
- Loblaw 2024 First Quarter Results Reflect Continued Focus on Providing Everyday Value to Customers
Loblaw began 2024 with another quarter of strong operational and financial results. The focus on retail excellence continued across the Company's businesses driving sales growth, reductions in shrink, and earnings growth. The Company's market leading discount banners, private label brands, and personalized PC Optimum™ offers resonated with customers. This resulted in higher store traffic, strong market share gains in Food Retail, and revenue growth that stands out against lower internal inflation. An increase in Drug Retail sales reflected continued strength in front store beauty and cough and cold products. Canada's Consumer Price Index ("CPI") for Food Purchased From Stores in March was 1.9%, the lowest level recorded in more than two years and was below the headline CPI in the first quarter of 2024.
