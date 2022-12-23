The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Dec 23, 2022, 06:18 ET
- Tim Hortons previews new packaging and cutlery that will roll out across Canada in 2023 and launches trial of recyclable fibre hot beverage lids in Vancouver
"Through our sustainability platform Tims for Good, we're always looking for ways, big and small, to make thoughtful choices on material and design in order to reduce and eliminate packaging and contribute to more sustainable innovation," says Paul Yang, Senior Director of Procurement, Sustainability and Packaging at Tim Hortons.
- FSRA Takes Enforcement Action Against Three Formerly Licensed Insurance Agents
Jay Sanjay Patel, Nirali Chandrakant Patel and Pratik Gohel were licensed insurance agents who used international students in financial need to generate fraudulent insurance business. The agents lured students by advertising non-existent employment opportunities, targeting students who needed income in order to meet their expenses in Canada.
- Contractors in Brandon, Manitoba, charged with conspiracy related to social housing projects
"Manipulating contracts to suppress competition is a serious crime. It results in higher costs for construction projects and is especially concerning when it comes to affordable housing. Cracking down on cartels is a top priority for the Competition Bureau, and we are determined to pursue all those who collude to increase their profits by defrauding public funds." Matthew Boswell, Commissioner of Competition
- Voyager Announces Agreement for Binance.US to Acquire Its Assets
Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (OTC Pink VYGVQ; FRA: UCD2) announced today that its operating company Voyager Digital LLC selected U.S. exchange BAM Trading Services Inc. (doing business as "Binance.US") as the highest and best bid for its assets after a review of strategic options with the core objective of maximizing the value returned to customers and other creditors on an expedited timeframe.
- ReconAfrica Provides an Operational Update and Planned Acquisition of an eFTG Program in Namibia
On June 28, 2022, ReconAfrica engaged a leading airborne geophysical survey provider to conduct an eFTG survey over an area of nearly 2,200 square kilometers (540,000 acres) in ReconAfrica's 25,000 square kilometers (6.3 million acres) PEL073 exploration license in north-eastern Namibia. The eFTG is the advanced high resolution airborne gravity survey which specifically allows earth scientists to identify changes in sub-surface rock density with the goal of highlighting stratigraphic or structurally controlled hydrocarbon traps.
- Sleep Country Announces Intention to Acquire Silk & Snow
"We are delighted to welcome Silk & Snow to our growing family of powerful sleep brands as we continue to build our sleep ecosystem with investments in people, product and channel innovation to provide customers with seamless access to the world's leading assortment of sleep essentials," said Stewart Schaefer, President and CEO, Sleep Country Canada.
- Hydro Ottawa prepares to respond to power outages ahead of potential winter storm this holiday weekend
Hydro Ottawa teams are preparing to respond to power outages as a potential winter storm passes through the National Capital Region starting late Thursday, December 22 and moving into the weekend. Of note, temperatures are expected to drop on Friday leading to a potential flash freeze for locations that receive rainfall, accompanied at times by strong winds and snow that could cause power outages and damage to our infrastructure. According to weather reports, Southern Ontario and areas closest to lake shores are forecasted to see the strongest impact of the storm.
- Winter activities along the Lachine Canal
"We are happy to announce that the north side of the Lachine Canal's path, between the Atwater Market and the Old Port, will be cleared of snow over a 2.3-kilometre distance. This agreement between le Sud-Ouest and Parks Canada represents a decisive step for active mobility in response to an increasing demand from the population for safe and easy to use cycling links during winter. This pilot project is part of a series of continued efforts, and demonstrates a strong collaboration between our two level of governments. The snow removal work will be done by CMS Entrepreneurs Généraux Inc., who was the lowest compliant bidder." Benoit Dorais, Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest and Executive Committee Vice-Chair, City of Montréal
- 'Tis the season: 7-Eleven Canada® is open 24/7 this holiday season
'Tis the season to be jolly as 7-Eleven Canada® will be open 24/7 even on Christmas day to help customers grab last minute gifts, groceries, or hot food to fuel through the holidays. In addition to the above, 7-Eleven Canada has a wide selection of small toys and over 50 financial, gaming, dining, and shopping gift cards to choose from. Customers can stop by in-store to purchase these last-minute gifts, groceries, hot meals and snacks, and drinks or get it delivered via the 7NOW app 24/7 or through SkipTheDishes, UberEats and DoorDash.
- CAJ releases second annual national Canadian Newsroom Diversity Survey results
"Canadian media is becoming very slightly more diverse as newsrooms hire more Black, Middle Eastern and Mixed Race journalists," said CAJ national chair and survey lead Zane Schwartz. "However, those journalists are largely getting internships and part-time jobs. The more senior and stable positions continue to be dominated by white journalists."
