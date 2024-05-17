The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

May 17, 2024, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- FRITO LAY CANADA RECALLS SUNCHIPS ® HARVEST CHEDDAR AND MUNCHIES ® ORIGINAL SNACK MIX OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION DUE TO POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK
Frito Lay Canada today announced that out of an abundance of caution it is voluntarily recalling SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavour Multigrain Snacks and Munchies Original Snack Mix. This action is the direct result of a seasoning supplier's notification that an ingredient supplied to it by a third party was potentially contaminated with salmonella. Although no salmonella was found in the seasoning supplied to Frito Lay Canada, the company has decided to recall these products out of an abundance of caution. Frito Lay Canada is working closely with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to ensure the recalled products are removed from the marketplace.
- Toronto Hydro announces new President and Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Mosley is an experienced industry leader with over two decades in the energy sector, including seven years in senior executive roles. She currently serves as President, ENMAX Power Corporation and was previously Senior Vice President, ENMAX Power. In these roles Ms. Mosley had accountability for the development and safe operation of Calgary's electric grid and non-regulated construction services. She led the utility to top quartile performance with a focus on safety, people and culture, customer experience, grid modernization, financial performance, regulatory reform and operational excellence including a focus on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG).
- The tpl:map program reaches new heights with addition of the CN Tower
Two iconic Toronto organizations, Toronto Public Library (TPL) and the CN Tower, have joined together to enrich the cultural experiences of Torontonians. The library's tpl:map program welcomes the addition of the CN Tower, offering free admission using a valid adult library card, similar to how someone might borrow a book from the Library's collection (subject to availability, terms and conditions). Passes will be available to reserve on the tpl:map site starting Thursday, May 16 at 2 p.m, subject to availability. The CN Tower is the most recent addition to join TPL's growing tpl:map program. In April, four performing arts organizations joined the program: Hot Docs Festival, Royal Conservatory of Music, Tafelmusik and Toronto Symphony Orchestra.
- Circle K Helps Canadians Get Long Weekend Ready with National Fuel Day Offer
Counting down to the Victoria Day weekend, Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is set to fuel Canadians' long weekend plans with its national Circle K Fuel Day offer. More than 1,000 Circle K locations across Canada will offer customers a 10 cents per litre fuel discount on May 16, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. In Ontario and Western Canada*, the discount will be applied at the pump and the Atlantic region** will receive a coupon redeemable until August 4, 2024. "As many consider this holiday weekend the unofficial start of summer, we are excited to bring all of our valued customers, new and old, some great savings at the pump," said Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels for Alimentation Couche-Tard.
- Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign raised nearly $18.8 million this year in support of over 600 charities and community groups across Canada and in the United States
"We'd like to extend a huge thank you to every Tims guest who supported our annual Smile Cookie campaign this year. Through your generosity and support, we're collectively making a big impact for more than 600 charities and community groups," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "I'd also like to send a big thank you to Tims restaurant owners, their team members and volunteers who hand-decorated millions upon millions of Smile Cookies over the course of seven days. A lot of hard work went into raising such an incredible amount through Smile Cookies this year and it takes a dedicated team to make it happen!" Tim Hortons restaurant owners will be presenting their charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques over the coming weeks.
- Enbridge Reports Record First Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Reaffirms Financial Guidance and Advances Strategic Priorities
Greg Ebel, President and CEO commented the following: "Enbridge remains committed to delivering long-term shareholder returns supported by stable, diversified, utility-like earnings. We have a strong balance sheet and credible track record of returning capital to shareholders with approximately $34 billion paid out through common dividends over the past five years, and more than $40 billion expected to be returned over the next five years. Looking forward, we believe our disciplined approach to capital allocation and low-risk growth profile will support continued strong shareholder returns and position us as a first-choice investment opportunity."
- A GROWING LIST OF ALBERTA FIRST NATIONS STAND TOGETHER IN SUPPORT OF WOODLAND CREE FIRST NATION'S TREATY CAMP AGAINST OBSIDIAN ENERGY LTD. (TSE: OBE) | (NYSEAMERICAN: OBE)
Woodland Cree First Nation is joined by a growing number of First Nations in Alberta who voice their support for WCFN in their struggle against Obsidian Energy. "WCFN is a nation with deep ties across the business community, First Nations, and the province. We have always supported responsible resource development and engage in partnerships with companies who comply with their legal obligations," said Chief Issac Laboucan-Avirom. "Obsidian Energy says we are being unrealistic in what we are asking them as a partner, but what is unrealistic about upholding Indigenous rights and respecting those you do business with?"
- Broadridge and Kyndryl to Partner in Canadian Wealth Management
"Broadridge has been a long-standing partner and this latest collaboration is a win-win for our Canadian clients," said Farhaz Thobani, President of Kyndryl Canada. "Broadridge shares our commitment to drive technology innovation at scale, making them the right acquirer for the SIS business and bringing additional innovation to our clients." The transaction is not expected to have a material impact on Broadridge's financial results and is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. RBC Capital Markets acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Broadridge on this transaction.
- Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2024 - Montréal Is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Country for the Fourth Year
Tourisme Montréal is excited to share that the city once again stands out in Canada's 100 Best Restaurants, being home to nearly 30% of the best restaurants in the country and maintaining its position as a leader with Mon Lapin at the top of the list. Since the creation of this list 10 years ago, the city has kept an incomparable reputation for gastronomy, celebrating this year its fourth recognition as number 1 in Canada. This performance testifies to the exceptional quality of the local gastronomic scene and confirms the undisputed reputation of Montréal as the gastronomic capital of the country.
- After 60 Years in Business, Samko & Miko Toy Warehouse has Closed
Samko & Miko Toy Warehouse the family run business, formerly located in Richmond Hill, Ontario has filed for bankruptcy and Dodick Landau Inc. has been appointed as Trustee. Started over 60 years ago, the company was a trailblazer in the discount toy industry. Samko & Miko was known for selling top brand children's toys and books at unbeatable prices. Their seasonal warehouse sales and travelling pop up stores have been a staple in the Canadian toy market for six decades. After facing a changing and challenging retail landscape the company filed for bankruptcy. Danbury Global Ltd. & A.D. Hennick & Associates Inc. will be liquidating their remaining inventory through an online auction that opens to the public tomorrow!
