The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

- Escape from Saskatchewan Penitentiary
On September 13, 2025, during the 9:30 p.m. count, staff members at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, discovered that Donald Buchanan was not accounted for. The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.
- Little Caesars brings back its $5 Hot-N-Ready® Classic Pepperoni Pizzas for One Day Only Little Caesars
Canada, home of the famed Hot-N-Ready® pizzas, is rolling back prices on their Medium Classic Pizzas (Cheese and Pepperoni) to just $5 on Wednesday September 17, 2025 for their fourth annual Customer Appreciation Day* as a way to say thank you to their valued guests. This deal is available all day on September 17, 2025 for walk in, in restaurant purchases only, so mark your calendars!
- TELUS to Offer the New iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max
TELUS customers can take advantage of the Bring-It-Back™ program and save up to $650 upfront when they agree to return the device to TELUS at the end of their two-year term. For a limited time, customers can save up to $670 when they trade-up their iPhone 16 Pro in good working condition to iPhone 17 Pro. With TELUS Easy Payment, customers can get the latest iPhone models for $0 upfront on a two-year term.
- ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST AND RFA CAPITAL ("RFA") AGREE TO COMBINE TO FORM RFA FINANCIAL THROUGH A SHARE EXCHANGE TRANSACTION
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") (TSX: AX.UN) and RFA Capital Holdings Inc. ("RFA"), a privately-held Canadian financial services organization, are pleased to announce that they have entered into an agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") pursuant to which the parties will combine and RFA will acquire all of the outstanding units of Artis through a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction").
- Evolve Canadian Equity UltraYield ETF Begins Trading Today on TSX
"We are excited to introduce CANY, the newest ETF in our UltraYield™ suite, giving income-focused investors exposure to Canada's top companies with distributions paid twice per month," said Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve. "By combining our proven covered call strategy with modest leverage, CANY is built to maximize yield in a single, convenient investment solution."
- RBC Royal Bank announces change to prime rate
RBC Royal Bank is decreasing its prime rate by 25 basis points from 4.95 per cent to 4.70 per cent, effective September 18, 2025.
- Canadian Tire Corporation and Tim Hortons - Two of Canada's Most Beloved Brands - Team Up in Strategic Loyalty Partnership
"Tim Hortons and Canadian Tire are two of the country's most recognized and beloved brands and we're thrilled to join forces to bring even more value to Canadians," said Darryl Jenkins, Executive Vice President & Chief Development Officer, Canadian Tire Corporation. "Our strategic partnerships are all about building our Triangle ecosystem to reward Canadians for their everyday activities – from shopping for essentials to now picking up their morning coffee."
- TerraNova Partners announces sale of CARMA Corp. and Spectrum Building Services Co., a leading Canadian submetering and essential building services platform, to CVC DIF
TerraNova Partners ("TerraNova") today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to sell CARMA Corp. ("CARMA"), a Canadian submetering business, and Spectrum Building Services Co. ("Spectrum"), an essential building services platform to CVC DIF, the infrastructure strategy of leading global private markets manager CVC. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
- CIBC lowers prime lending rate
CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it is lowering its Canadian prime lending rate by 25 basis points from 4.95 per cent to 4.70 per cent, effective Thursday, September 18, 2025.
- High Tide Reports Financial Results for Third Fiscal Quarter Featuring Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, Along With Positive Free Cash Flow and Net Income
Revenue was a record $149.7 million for the three months ended July 31, 2025, compared to $131.7 million during the same period last year, an increase of 14% year over year, representing the fastest growth rate in seven quarters. Revenue was up 9% sequentially during the three months ended July 31, 2025. The Company notes that its core bricks-and-mortar segment revenue increased by 18% year over year and 10% sequentially.
