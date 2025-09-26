The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Sep 26, 2025, 06:18 ET
A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from Cision Distribution this week
TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on Cision. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- TAYLOR SWIFT | THE OFFICIAL RELEASE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL is Coming to Cineplex Theatres October 3, 4 and 5
Bring family and friends to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video, "The Fate of Ophelia", along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos, and Taylor's never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.
- Tim Hortons raises a cup to National Coffee Day with four vintage hot beverage cup designs available for a limited time!
"We're proud that millions of Canadians have started their day with their favourite coffee, made with the same secret recipe since 1964. We're so excited to showcase some iconic designs from the past with our National Coffee Day cup collection," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.
- Lawsuit launched by Olympic hopeful against Sail Canada in alleged sexual assault coverup
"I'm worried that the outcome of the recent Hockey Canada trial has put a chill on victims coming forward to complain," said Mike Smitiuch, the founder of Smitiuch Injury Law. "It also appears that some institutions didn't learn any lessons from what happened in the hockey world."
- goeasy Ltd. Responds to Misleading Short Seller Report
For decades, goeasy has delivered profitable growth, exercised disciplined risk management, and provided transparent financial reporting, consistent with industry standards. Our ongoing investor reports and audited financial statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, all demonstrate our commitment to transparency.
- BTQ Technologies Receives Approval to List on Nasdaq
Olivier Roussy Newton, Chief Executive Officer of BTQ, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our Nasdaq uplisting which will help us accelerate into the next phase of growth. This evolution will give a broader set of investors access to what we believe is a unique and differentiated platform in the quantum space."
- TELUS opens Canada's first fully Sovereign AI Factory
The Sovereign AI Factory marks the next step in TELUS' longstanding leadership in AI, reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI innovation, productivity and economic growth in Canada and building upon its complete range of AI solutions – including Fuel iX, an award-winning enterprise-grade Generative AI platform.
- DeFi Technologies Announces the Pricing of an Oversubscribed US$100 Million Registered Direct Offering
The warrants will have an exercise price of US$2.63 per share, representing a 120% premium to the offering price, will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire 3 years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration feature based upon share price appreciation and other factors.
- OneDigital Welcomes Strategic Investment from Stone Point Capital and CPP Investments
"OneDigital represents an opportunity to partner with a founder-led leadership team whose multi-decade track record of growth and innovation speaks for itself," said Jarryd Levine, Managing Director at Stone Point Capital. "We are enthusiastic about OneDigital's growth potential and look forward to collaborating with the team as we enter the next phase of value creation."
- Air Canada Announces Changes to its Regional Network
As part of these network adjustments, Air Canada is also taking the difficult decision to suspend operations to Bathurst and to North Bay effective Jan. 30, 2026, for commercial viability reasons. Air Canada will implement these suspensions in line with its obligations under the Canada Transportation Act.
- Finally, Canadians Have An Affordable And Transparent Alternative To Big Grocery
For decades, Canadians have had few real alternatives to the incumbent "big grocery" oligopoly. Statistics Canada reports that Canadians in 2025 are paying 27.1% more for food than in July 2020, forcing families to choose between buying less food or shopping at lower-quality, discount grocers. It's time for that to change.
Read more of the latest releases from Cision, see our resources for journalists, and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @cnwnews.
About Cision Canada
Cision is a comprehensive communications platform enabling more than 100,000 public relations and marketing professionals around the world to understand, influence and amplify their stories. As the market leader, Cision enables the next generation of communication professionals to strategically operate in the modern media landscape where company success is directly impacted by public opinion. Cision has offices in 24 countries through the Americas, EMEA and APAC, and offers a suite of best-in-class solutions, including Newswire, Brandwatch, Cision Communications Cloud® and Cision Insights. To learn more, visit www.cision.ca and follow @CisionCA on Twitter.
SOURCE Cision Canada
For questions, contact the team at [email protected].
Share this article