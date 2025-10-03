The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

News provided byCision Canada
Oct 03, 2025, 06:18 ET
- Bell and AST SpaceMobile complete Canada's first successful space-based direct-to-cell VoLTE voice call, broadband data and video streaming
Space-based cellular broadband will bridge the connectivity gap between Bell's terrestrial networks and Canada's most geographically challenging areas, from northern communities to remote coastal regions. The technology will support vital emergency response services, improve remote operations in the mining, forestry, agriculture, and energy sectors, and bring essential communication to residential customers.
- CanadaOne Auto Enters into Definitive Agreement to Partner with Eagers Automotive Limited
CanadaOne Auto ("CanadaOne") and Eagers Automotive Limited ("Eagers") (Australia's largest automotive retail group with over 400 OEM dealer agreements, representing 50+ OEM brands and publicly traded on the Australia Stock Exchange (ASX: APE)), today announced that they have entered into a definitive share purchase agreement, pursuant to which Eagers will acquire a 65% ownership interest in CanadaOne and its affiliated entities based on an overall enterprise value for CanadaOne of $2.5 billion (the "Transaction").
- INX and Republic Set October 8, 2025 as the Closing Date for Transaction
The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) ("INX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that October 8, 2025 has been set as the closing date for the acquisition of the Company pursuant to the terms of the arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated April 3, 2025 (as amended on May 6, 2025 and September 22, 2025) among the Company, OpenDeal Inc. (d/b/a Republic) ("Republic") and Republic Strategic Acquisition Co LLC.
- Kensington Capital Advisors Inc. Announces Suspension of Redemptions for the Kensington Private Equity Fund
The suspension will remain in place for an initial period of 90 days and may be extended in accordance with the Fund's governing terms. This suspension applies to all pending redemption requests, as well as all new redemption requests received while the suspension is in effect. In recognition of the impact to investors, Kensington will temporarily reduce the management fee payable on all classes of units by 10 basis points beginning today.
- President and CEO Curtis Stange announces retirement from ATB Financial, leaving a legacy of record-breaking results and a strong foundation for the future
"It has been my honour to lead ATB Financial and all of our incredible team members, and to get to work across the financial services industry for four decades," said Curtis Stange, President & CEO, ATB Financial. "Now is the right time for me personally and the right time for the company to bring in a new leader thanks to the strength of our senior leadership team, the strategic plan we have in place, and the commitment of our team members in helping our clients reach their financial goals."
- First Principles Capital Announces Third Platform Acquisition with Strategic Investment in a Family-Owned Equipment Rental Business
This partnership marks the Company's first round of institutional capital and as part of the transaction, FPC facilitated a seamless ownership transition for the original founders while the second generation of family leadership, in combination with the rest of the Company's management team, have rolled 100% of their equity into the Company, underscoring their long-term commitment to its continued growth.
- Canada Post risks losing nearly two-thirds of small business customers if the strike continues
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is urging the federal government to immediately end the Canada Post strike. Last year's strike, which lasted from November 15 to December 17, cost small businesses over $1 billion. According to CFIB data, 13% of small businesses have stopped using Canada Post since the last strike. Nearly two-thirds said they would do the same if there's another strike.
- Air Canada Toasts Economy Customers with Complimentary Beer, Wine and Snacks on Every Flight
"As part of our commitment to elevating the onboard experience, we're delighted to introduce even more exciting new options to our menus," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "These upgrades offer something for everyone and proudly showcase Canadian brands so that our customers can sit back, relax and kick-start their travels no matter where they're going."
- Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut is back TODAY with 100% of proceeds donated to Indigenous organizations
"We are deeply moved by Tim Hortons continued dedication to the Orange Shirt Society through the Orange Sprinkle Donut campaign. Your generosity is more than a donation -- it's a powerful act of reconciliation and remembrance. These contributions help us sustain meaningful programs that uplift Indigenous voices, educate communities, and support healing across generations. Thank you for standing with us and helping ensure that Every Child Matters." Shannon Henderson, Chief Operating Officer of Orange Shirt Society
- Intellistake Technologies Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Premier AI-Web3 Venture Accelerator Singularity Venture Hub
The Transaction aims to position Intellistake at the crossroads of traditional finance and decentralized AI. SVH manages over US$90 million (unaudited) in assets and oversees advisory services across a token portfolio that reached a valuation of US$250 million* (unaudited) and operates in authorized jurisdictions in reliance of Swiss VASP/CASP licenses for trading and custody operations.
