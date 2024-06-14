The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

Jun 14, 2024, 06:18 ET
- A&W becomes the first Canadian QSR to introduce the Pup Patty: a treat you can order just for your dog
A&W Canada, Home of the Burger Family, is introducing a delicious treat with a special purpose, dedicated to the cuddliest members of our families: dogs! From June 10th to June 23rd, dog parents can visit their nearby A&W drive-thru and treat their furry companions to a $2 Pup Patty. A&W is cooking up these Pup Patties without the iconic A&W seasoning so that every dog can safely savour the taste of their premium grass-fed beef. When you treat your furry friend to this special meal, you're also supporting service dog training organizations across Canada. A portion of the proceeds from every Pup Patty purchased (from June 10th to 23rd) will be donated to non-profit organizations in Canada dedicated to raising and training service dogs that provide life-changing independence to Canadians living with disabilities. The organizations include the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS).
- Sixty North Unity, Northwestel and Bell Canada announce transformative partnership to advance economic reconciliation
Sixty North Unity intends to acquire Northwestel, the leading telecommunications service provider in the North. Following the completion of the transaction, Northwestel will be the largest telecommunications company worldwide with full Indigenous ownership. Building on Bell's historic investments in the North, this partnership enables Sixty North Unity to continue to bridge the digital divide and continue to address the regional disparities in accessing high quality telecommunications services. With a focus on sustainable development and collaborative partnerships, the acquisition will provide Indigenous communities with greater access to long-term stable cash flows to reinvest in the critical areas of community infrastructure, housing, social services, health, and education programs for those that live and work in the North.
- Copperleaf Technologies Inc. enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by IFS AB
The combination of Copperleaf's dedicated AIPM solutions are highly complementary to IFS's EAM focus and the combined solution is expected to continue to deliver outstanding support for their customers. Copperleaf's success has been founded on the unique skills, expertise and operational experience of the existing Copperleaf team, and Copperleaf's award-winning culture. IFS is committed to developing and investing in Copperleaf's capabilities in Vancouver, and expects that those teams will remain central to the future strategy of the combined organization. "This transaction is a great milestone in Copperleaf's journey." said Amos Michelson, Chair of Copperleaf. "It's evidence of IFS's belief in our organization and recognition of our success, and rewards our shareholders with attractive cash consideration, providing immediate value and liquidity for their shares."
- RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES AN OPERATIONS AND JOINT VENTURE UPDATE
Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO commented: "Our operations teams and contractors are very busy completing the camp and rig moves this week. Since our last update the Jarvie-1 drilling rig has undergone all its maintenance and certification processes with no major issues noted. It has been rigged down and is moving approximately 80 kilometers to the Naingopo location. The conductor hole has been drilled and we continue to track for a spud toward the end of the month. The well is expected to take 90 days to drill, targeting multiple reservoir intervals in the highly prospective Damara Fold Belt. Our joint venture process continues to progress towards closure as we target a completed transaction ahead of the start of drilling of the Naingopo well." The Company continues to progress its farm out joint venture process which we expect to conclude in the next few weeks.
- Advantage Announces Strategic Asset Acquisition and Concurrent Financing
The Acquisition is expected to close by the end of June 2024, pending closing conditions, including the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. The Acquisition will be funded through a combination of common equity, convertible debentures and an upsized credit facility. The Corporation has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters to raise gross proceeds of approximately $65 million of subscription receipts and $125 million of extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures on a bought deal basis, with TD Securities Inc. and Scotiabank as joint bookrunners. The Corporation has also entered a debt commitment letter, led by Scotiabank and jointly underwritten with National Bank of Canada and RBC Capital Markets, for a committed and upsized $650 million revolving credit facility.
- A&W satisfies a long-standing South-Asian craving
A&W is all set to delight veggie burger lovers with its latest flavourful revelation – the Masala Veggie Burger. With a crispy patty that's made with real vegetables, Nanak® paneer and a zesty masala mix, the veggie burger celebrates South Asian flavours. The burger has been crafted for those seeking a deliciously spicy, vegetable-forward veggie burger experience, and is only available in Ontario for a limited time. "Our Masala Veggie Burger is tasty enough to satisfy any spicy burger lover", says Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W Canada. "But truly we crafted this burger to be a taste of home for our veggie fans. As a burger lover, I get sad thinking about anyone ordering a patty-less burger made up of just buns and lettuce. This is the real deal." The Masala Veggie Burger is available for a limited time at participating A&W locations in Ontario.
- CANADA GROWTH FUND, GIBSON ENERGY AND VARME ENERGY ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE CANADIAN WASTE-TO-ENERGY PROJECT
Canada Growth Fund Inc. ("CGF"), Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX: GEI) ("Gibson"), and Varme Energy Inc. ("Varme") are pleased to announce a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") to accelerate the development of Canada's first waste-to-energy facility with carbon capture technology (the "Project"). If successful, the Project will be located on Gibson land in the Heartland-area and will have the capability to process 200,000 tonnes per annum of municipal solid waste, diverting residential garbage from landfill. Such waste will be received pursuant to a 15-year contract that has been entered into by Varme and the City of Edmonton. This proposed greenfield waste-to-energy facility, which would be constructed by the Partnership and operated by Gibson, would have integrated carbon capture equipment enabling the Project to incinerate municipal solid waste and produce carbon-negative electricity.
- Introducing two new Tim Hortons Dream Cookies flavours - OREO DOUBLE STUF® and CARAMILK®- and two new Filled Ring Dream Donuts to celebrate the everyday!
There's a delicious new assortment of premium sweet treats at your local Tims to satisfy your cravings: two new flavours of Dream Cookies and Filled Ring Dream Donuts! Tim Hortons Dream Cookies are soft on the inside and chewy on the outside, packed with craveable ingredients, and baked fresh in-restaurant throughout the day. After a successful platform launch last year, Tims is now launching two new Dream Cookie flavours – OREO DOUBLE STUF® and CARAMILK® – alongside the already-popular Reese's® Minis with Pecans. The new OREO DOUBLE STUF® Dream Cookie features a soft and chewy cookies & cream base that's topped and filled with frosting and sprinkled with OREO crumble on top. The new CARAMILK® Dream Cookie is a chocolate caramel cookie packed with milk chocolate chips and filled with a deliciously gooey caramel filling.
- CDPQ invests $500 million for National Bank of Canada's expansion
"CDPQ is proud to continue its long-standing commitment to National Bank by taking part in this transformative acquisition that will enable it to execute a new facet of its expansion plan," said Vincent Delisle, CDPQ's Executive Vice-President and Head of Liquid Markets. "This investment is perfectly aligned with our strategy to expand the reach of Quebec companies in order to consolidate their leadership positions in their sectors." "This transaction is about growth and brings together two great banks with a complementary footprint in personal and commercial banking," explained Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "We are delighted to make this acquisition alongside CDPQ, which, through its investment, allows us to take a step forward in our pan-Canadian strategy to expand our activities across the country." CDPQ's first investment in National Bank of Canada dates back more than 40 years.
- Argo Co. Announces Founding Team to Transform How Cities Move
Argo Co. (TSXV: STER) (OTCQX: STEEF) (Steer Technologies Inc.* now d/b/a/ "Argo Co." or the "Company"), a new technology venture focused on transforming public transportation and improving mobility in cities, today announced that effective immediately, the publicly traded entity will launch Argo as the primary business. Operating under the business name Argo Co., the Company will commence trading under the ticker symbols "ARGH" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "ARGHF" on the OTCQX effective as of markets open today. It is anticipated that the name of the Company will be formally changed to Argo Corporation following a shareholder vote at the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) on July 24, 2024. Argo co-founders, Praveen Arichandran, Qamar Qureshi, and Sisun Lee, have been appointed to management.
