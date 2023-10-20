The Week in Canadian Press Releases: 10 Stories You Need to See

20 Oct, 2023, 06:18 ET
- Scotiabank Announces Certain Items Impacting Fourth Quarter 2023 Reported Results
Scotiabank today announced that its fourth quarter 2023 reported results will be adjusted for certain notable items. The impact on the Bank's fourth quarter results will be approximately $590 million after-tax ($783 million pre-tax), or approximately $0.49 cents per share. The impact on the Bank's CET1 ratio is approximately 10 bps.
- LOGISTEC Corporation enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by Blue Wolf Capital Partners
"After a comprehensive and rigorous strategic review process, we are pleased to have agreed terms on a transaction with Blue Wolf that has the full support of LOGISTEC's Board of Directors and Special Committee," said J. Mark Rodger, LOGISTEC's Chairman of the Board of Directors and of its Special Committee. "After careful deliberation, the Special Committee and the Board of Directors have unanimously concluded that the transaction is fair to LOGISTEC's shareholders and is in the best interests of LOGISTEC and its employees and other stakeholders."
- TOURMALINE CONTINUES DEEP BASIN CONSOLIDATION STRATEGY WITH THE ACQUISITION OF BONAVISTA ENERGY CORPORATION, INCREASES BASE DIVIDEND AND DECLARES SPECIAL DIVIDEND
The Acquisition is expected to close in the second half of November 2023, subject to customary regulatory and stock exchange approvals. The Acquisition represents a further important component of the Company's ongoing consolidation strategy that complements its long-term EP organic growth plan, adding decades of inventory and supplementing Tourmaline's existing Deep Basin assets.
- TEI Study Finds BlackBerry Cybersecurity Service Delivered 293% ROI
CylanceGUARD, BlackBerry's industry-leading managed detection and response (MDR) service, is operated by the company's world-class analysts that serve as an extension of Security Operations Center (SOC) teams. CylanceGUARD includes the company's CylanceENDPOINT™ software built on the company's pioneering and patented AI. CylanceGUARD has received several Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and has been named a SOC X Champion against 49 other SOC teams dealing with real-world adversary emulations scenarios.
- MEG Energy announces the Passing of Board Chair Ian D. Bruce
Mr. Derek Evans, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Bruce. Ian was passionate about our industry and brought a wealth of experience and wisdom to MEG. He was a tremendous supporter of MEG and our management team and will be greatly missed by all of us at MEG and all who knew him. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Ian's family."
- Nature's Touch Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Certain Assets of Sunrise Growers, SunOpta Inc.'s frozen fruit operations
Nature's Touch, founded in 2004, has established itself as a leading retail supplier of frozen organic and conventional fruits worldwide. Operating state-of-the-art freezing and packaging facilities in both Canada and the US, the company has continuously demonstrated impressive value and growth contributions in the North American frozen food category.
- WHITECAP RESOURCES INC. CONFIRMS MONTHLY DIVIDEND FOR OCTOBER OF $0.0608 PER SHARE AND ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST
This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). In addition, Whitecap announces that it intends to release its third quarter 2023 results after market close on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 9:00 am MT (11:00 am ET) on Thursday, October 26, 2023.
- AbbVie's EPKINLY™ (epcoritamab injection/epcoritamab for injection) Receives Health Canada Authorization with Conditions as the First and Only Subcutaneous Bispecific Antibody to Treat Adult Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)
EPKINLY's authorization is based on the positive results of the EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial (NCT03625037)10, in which EPKINLY delivered an overall response rate of 63 percent, a complete response rate of 39 percent and median duration of response of 12 months in heavily pretreated R/R DLBCL patients.1 "Health Canada's authorization of EPKINLY as a new treatment option with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of third line DLBCL patients is an important milestone in our commitment to transforming standards of care for blood cancer patients through advancing our innovative oncology pipeline to make a remarkable impact on the lives of Canadian patients," says Tracey Ramsay, Vice President and General Manager, AbbVie Canada.
- STORZ & BICKEL Unveils the VENTY, an Innovative New Portable Vaporizer
"The VENTY marks a significant milestone in STORZ & BICKEL's innovation journey. As our first entirely new product since 2014, the VENTY builds on our longstanding commitment to quality and innovation. It follows our objective to deliver the highest quality vaporizer experience possible from any device" said Jürgen Bickel, Founder and Managing Director, STORZ & BICKEL. "Featuring industry-leading technology, the VENTY is set to revolutionize consumption, giving consumers a convenient and customizable vaporizing experience that takes the best of what consumers have come to love in STORZ & BICKELs tabletop and portable devices by combining them into one incredible package."
- Kansas City Current and CPKC Announce Historic Stadium Naming Rights Agreement
CPKC, which has its U.S. corporate headquarters in Kansas City, was created with the combination of two historic railways – Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS). The two companies combined on April 14, 2023 to form the first truly North American rail network connecting Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
